California State

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
NBC Miami

Another Covid Surge in China Is the Global Supply Chain's Biggest Fear, But It May Be Overstated

Supply chain managers' biggest fear is a second pandemic wave after Lunar New Year. There are concerns about port and trucking labor shortages and delays. The impact of the first Covid wave in China was swift but not long lasting, according to Infinite Electronics, a global supplier of components, and it is not expecting operating conditions to deteriorate as badly this time.
NBC Miami

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Stocks are on pace for a winning week. Intel expects its troubles to continue. Hasbro lays off 15% of its workforce. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. On a roll. Stocks are headed for a winning week after Thursday's strong...
NBC Miami

Microsoft and ArcelorMittal Back MIT Spinout Trying to Green the $1.6 Trillion Steel Industry

The steel industry brings in revenue of about $1.6 trillion a year and represents between 7% and 9% global carbon dioxide emissions, according to the World Steel Association. On Friday, the clean steel technology company Boston Metal, which spun out of Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced a $120 million funding round, led by the international steel giant ArcelorMittal and with participation from software behemoth Microsoft.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC Miami

Cramer's Week Ahead: Fed Decision on Wednesday Could Let the Bulls ‘Party On'

CNBC's Jim Cramer said that Wall Street's recent gains could continue next week depending on the Federal Reserve's actions. He also reviewed next week's slate of earnings, including Meta, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Ford and more. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that Wall Street's recent gains could continue next week...
NBC Miami

Amazon to Start Charging Delivery Fees on Fresh Grocery Orders Under $150

Amazon will start charging delivery fees on Fresh grocery orders that are under $150, beginning Feb. 28. Fresh grocery delivery is only available to Amazon Prime members who pay $139 a year to participate in the program. The e-retailer said it is adding fees to some orders so that it...
NBC Miami

Asia-Pacific Stocks Rise as Tokyo's Inflation Nears 42-Year High

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on Friday as traders digested Tokyo's January core consumer prices that rose 4.3%, also faster than estimates — nearing the highest for Japan's capital since mid-1981. The Nikkei 225 was slightly above the flatline to...
NBC Miami

Kelly Evans: Mission Accomplished?

Another round of weak data this morning. The economy may well be contracting right now--which makes sense, given that it got over-inflated after all the Covid stimulus. We'll probably only call it a "recession," technically speaking, once the labor market rolls over, though. So let's back up. Keep in mind...
NBC Miami

Intel Stock Tumbles After Brutal Results

Intel shares closed down 6.4% on Friday, a day after the company reported dismal quarterly and full-year 2022 results. One analyst said there were "no words" to describe the collapse of Intel, which has suffered as consumer demand for PCs has slackened overall. The company posted a 32% year-over-year decline...

