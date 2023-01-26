Read full article on original website
A 4-Day Workweek Might Be Coming to Maryland: ‘We Could Be on the Verge of a Win-Win Situation'
A four-day workweek could be coming to Maryland. A new bill introduced by Maryland lawmakers this month incentivizes both public and private employers to experiment with a shortened workweek without cutting pay and benefits. Under the program, businesses that shift at least 30 employees from a 40-hour week down to...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
A 45-year-old tech CEO is spending millions a year to be 18 again—even though his doctor admits the results are minimal
Ultra-rich Bryan Johnson sees a team of 30 doctors for regular, and sometimes invasive, tests to make him biologically younger.
10 Most Welcoming Places in the World—See Which U.S. State Made the List
This year's annual Booking.com Traveler Review Awards included a list of the most welcoming places in the world for 2023. To rank the regions, Booking.com used a pool of over 240 million verified customer reviews from their site. Destinations were chosen based on factors like the number of reviews for...
Another Covid Surge in China Is the Global Supply Chain's Biggest Fear, But It May Be Overstated
Supply chain managers' biggest fear is a second pandemic wave after Lunar New Year. There are concerns about port and trucking labor shortages and delays. The impact of the first Covid wave in China was swift but not long lasting, according to Infinite Electronics, a global supplier of components, and it is not expecting operating conditions to deteriorate as badly this time.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: American Express, Intel, Silvergate Capital and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. American Express — The credit card company saw an 11% jump in its shares after it issued upbeat earnings and revenue guidance for 2023 that was better than expected by Wall Street analysts. The company also said it will increase its dividend by 15%.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Stocks are on pace for a winning week. Intel expects its troubles to continue. Hasbro lays off 15% of its workforce. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. On a roll. Stocks are headed for a winning week after Thursday's strong...
Microsoft and ArcelorMittal Back MIT Spinout Trying to Green the $1.6 Trillion Steel Industry
The steel industry brings in revenue of about $1.6 trillion a year and represents between 7% and 9% global carbon dioxide emissions, according to the World Steel Association. On Friday, the clean steel technology company Boston Metal, which spun out of Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced a $120 million funding round, led by the international steel giant ArcelorMittal and with participation from software behemoth Microsoft.
FDA Withdraws Covid Antibody Treatment Evusheld Because It's Not Effective Against 93% of Subvariants
The FDA pulled Evusheld from the market because it is not effective against more than 90% of the Covid subvariants that are currently circulating in the U.S. People with compromised immune systems, such as cancer chemotherapy and organ-transplant patients, are some of the groups most vulnerable to severe disease from Covid.
Cramer's Week Ahead: Fed Decision on Wednesday Could Let the Bulls ‘Party On'
CNBC's Jim Cramer said that Wall Street's recent gains could continue next week depending on the Federal Reserve's actions. He also reviewed next week's slate of earnings, including Meta, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Ford and more. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that Wall Street's recent gains could continue next week...
House Republicans Pass Bill to Limit Drawdowns on Strategic Petroleum Reserve
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Friday aimed at limiting the president's ability to draw down the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve for any reason other than a "severe energy supply disruption." The law is meant to prevent a repeat of President Joe Biden's numerous withdrawals...
Amazon to Start Charging Delivery Fees on Fresh Grocery Orders Under $150
Amazon will start charging delivery fees on Fresh grocery orders that are under $150, beginning Feb. 28. Fresh grocery delivery is only available to Amazon Prime members who pay $139 a year to participate in the program. The e-retailer said it is adding fees to some orders so that it...
Asia-Pacific Stocks Rise as Tokyo's Inflation Nears 42-Year High
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on Friday as traders digested Tokyo's January core consumer prices that rose 4.3%, also faster than estimates — nearing the highest for Japan's capital since mid-1981. The Nikkei 225 was slightly above the flatline to...
Kelly Evans: Mission Accomplished?
Another round of weak data this morning. The economy may well be contracting right now--which makes sense, given that it got over-inflated after all the Covid stimulus. We'll probably only call it a "recession," technically speaking, once the labor market rolls over, though. So let's back up. Keep in mind...
Intel Stock Tumbles After Brutal Results
Intel shares closed down 6.4% on Friday, a day after the company reported dismal quarterly and full-year 2022 results. One analyst said there were "no words" to describe the collapse of Intel, which has suffered as consumer demand for PCs has slackened overall. The company posted a 32% year-over-year decline...
