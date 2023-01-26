ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
NBC New York

Unemployment Is Lasting Longer for More Americans—Here Are 3 Ways to Boost Your Savings

As employers hold back on hiring amid recession fears and rising interest rates, unemployed Americans are spending more time looking for jobs. In December, roughly 826,000 Americans reported being unemployed for 15 to 27 weeks, or about 3½ to 6 months, according to Labor Department data. That's up from 526,000 people who were unemployed for the same amount of time in April 2022.
OREGON STATE
NBC New York

Another Covid Surge in China Is the Global Supply Chain's Biggest Fear, But It May Be Overstated

Supply chain managers' biggest fear is a second pandemic wave after Lunar New Year. There are concerns about port and trucking labor shortages and delays. The impact of the first Covid wave in China was swift but not long lasting, according to Infinite Electronics, a global supplier of components, and it is not expecting operating conditions to deteriorate as badly this time.
NBC New York

Key Fed Inflation Measure Eased in December While Consumer Spending Also Declined

Core PCE inflation, the Fed's preferred measure, rose 4.4% from a year ago, its smallest annual increase since October 2021. Consumer spending, however, dropped 0.2%, pointing to an economy that was grinding to a halt as 2022 closed. Personal income increased 0.2% for the month, as expected. Consumers spent less...
NBC New York

Op-Ed: Salesforce Appoints ValueAct's Morfit to Its Board and a Proxy Fight May Loom Ahead

Company: Salesforce (CRM) Business: Salesforce is a global leader in customer relationship management ("CRM") technology that brings companies and their customers together. It was founded in 1999 and is a pioneer in the cloud software space. It started as a tool to help sales teams to increase their productivity while also improving the end customer experience. Over the last 20 years, they have expanded into other areas to help companies connect with and better serve customers, including Sales Cloud, Marketing & Commerce Cloud, Platform & Other, Integration Cloud, Analytics Cloud and Service Cloud.
NBC New York

The DOJ's Antitrust Case Against Google Is Ambitious But Risky

The Department of Justice's latest challenge to Google's tech empire is high risk with potentially high reward. If the agency gets its way, it would get a court to order a breakup of Google's digital advertising business and expand the boundaries of antitrust law for future digital monopoly cases. But...

