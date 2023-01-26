Read full article on original website
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
A 45-year-old tech CEO is spending millions a year to be 18 again—even though his doctor admits the results are minimal
Ultra-rich Bryan Johnson sees a team of 30 doctors for regular, and sometimes invasive, tests to make him biologically younger.
India Is a True Bright Spot in the Midst of a Global Downturn, Top Execs and Policymakers Say
Many at the World Economic Forum in Davos described India as a bright spot on the world stage. Infrastructure spending, foreign investment, the digital transition and inflation heading lower were cited as causes for optimism. However, some analysts argue the country is largely benefiting from weak comparisons. With 2023's World...
Unemployment Is Lasting Longer for More Americans—Here Are 3 Ways to Boost Your Savings
As employers hold back on hiring amid recession fears and rising interest rates, unemployed Americans are spending more time looking for jobs. In December, roughly 826,000 Americans reported being unemployed for 15 to 27 weeks, or about 3½ to 6 months, according to Labor Department data. That's up from 526,000 people who were unemployed for the same amount of time in April 2022.
Another Covid Surge in China Is the Global Supply Chain's Biggest Fear, But It May Be Overstated
Supply chain managers' biggest fear is a second pandemic wave after Lunar New Year. There are concerns about port and trucking labor shortages and delays. The impact of the first Covid wave in China was swift but not long lasting, according to Infinite Electronics, a global supplier of components, and it is not expecting operating conditions to deteriorate as badly this time.
Key Fed Inflation Measure Eased in December While Consumer Spending Also Declined
Core PCE inflation, the Fed's preferred measure, rose 4.4% from a year ago, its smallest annual increase since October 2021. Consumer spending, however, dropped 0.2%, pointing to an economy that was grinding to a halt as 2022 closed. Personal income increased 0.2% for the month, as expected. Consumers spent less...
Big Oil Poised to Smash Annual Profit Records — Sparking Outcry From Campaigners and Activists
Oil majors Exxon Mobil, Chevron, BP, Shell and TotalEnergies are slated to report a combined profit of $190 billion for 2022, according to estimates from analysts at Refinitiv. U.S. President Joe Biden has previously accused oil companies of reaping a "windfall of war," while simultaneously refusing to help lower prices...
British Finance Minister Sticks to Tax-Hiking Plans, Pledges Post-Brexit Reforms
LONDON — British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt on Friday signaled he is pushing ahead with tax hikes, while stressing the need to develop Brexit into a "catalyst" for U.K. growth. "The best tax cut right now is a cut in inflation," Hunt said in a speech addressed to tech...
The Fair Tax Act, Explained: What to Know About the Republican Plan for a National Sales Tax, Decentralized IRS
A group of House Republicans is supporting the Fair Tax Act, which would eliminate income, payroll, estate and gift taxes, to be replaced with a 23% national sales tax. The plan would also decentralize the IRS by slashing funding by fiscal year 2027, relying on states to administer the levy.
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon Gets 29% Pay Cut to $25 Million After Tough Year
The package includes a $2 million base salary and variable compensation of $23 million, New York-based Goldman said in a filing. Most of Solomon's bonus — 70%, or $16.1 million — is in the form of restricted shares tied to performance metrics, while the rest is paid in cash, the bank said.
Op-Ed: Salesforce Appoints ValueAct's Morfit to Its Board and a Proxy Fight May Loom Ahead
Company: Salesforce (CRM) Business: Salesforce is a global leader in customer relationship management ("CRM") technology that brings companies and their customers together. It was founded in 1999 and is a pioneer in the cloud software space. It started as a tool to help sales teams to increase their productivity while also improving the end customer experience. Over the last 20 years, they have expanded into other areas to help companies connect with and better serve customers, including Sales Cloud, Marketing & Commerce Cloud, Platform & Other, Integration Cloud, Analytics Cloud and Service Cloud.
House Republicans Pass Bill to Limit Drawdowns on Strategic Petroleum Reserve
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Friday aimed at limiting the president's ability to draw down the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve for any reason other than a "severe energy supply disruption." The law is meant to prevent a repeat of President Joe Biden's numerous withdrawals...
The DOJ's Antitrust Case Against Google Is Ambitious But Risky
The Department of Justice's latest challenge to Google's tech empire is high risk with potentially high reward. If the agency gets its way, it would get a court to order a breakup of Google's digital advertising business and expand the boundaries of antitrust law for future digital monopoly cases. But...
FDA Advisors Recommend Replacing Original Covid Vaccine With Bivalent Omicron Shots for All Doses
The 21 members of the FDA committee unanimously backed the proposal, agreeing that it would simplify the U.S. Covid vaccination program. Currently, Pfizer's and Moderna's omicron shots are only authorized as a booster, while the first two doses are still their old shots based on the original Covid strain. The...
A 26-Year-Old Founded a Medical Startup — the Same Year He Lost Almost Half His Vision
As a rifleman in the Republic of Korea Marine Corps who endured harsh training as part of his national service, Kevin Choi had "no doubt" about the state of his health. "I've got quite severe myopia, but I still believed I was very healthy," Choi told CNBC Make It. But...
