Officials on Thursday revealed what they believe was behind a deadly multi-floor fire at a high-rise condo building in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood. "The Office of Fire Investigation has concluded the cause of the extra alarm fire on Lakepark is careless use of smoking materials that ignited combustibles in a bedroom," the department tweeted. "The fire is accidental. A smoke detector in the residence was not working at the time of the fire."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO