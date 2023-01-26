ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago-Area Snowfall Totals From This Weekend

The Chicago area has officially returned to its normal winter weather routine this week, with weekend snowfall totals of six inches or more reported across the region. Leading the pack was Woodstock in suburban McHenry County, which reported 8.3 inches of snow so far this weekend. Several other locations, including...
Chicago Radar: Track Snowfall as it Moves Through the Area

Snowfall is starting to impact the Chicago area Saturday, as a winter weather advisory will remain in effect for northern counties in the region until 3 a.m. Sunday. According to the National Weather Service's Chicago office, the snowfall will be moving in a band to the northwest, giving 60 to 90 minutes of sustained snowfall in areas at its peak.
Cause of Kenwood High-Rise Fire Revealed, Chicago Fire Department Says

Officials on Thursday revealed what they believe was behind a deadly multi-floor fire at a high-rise condo building in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood. "The Office of Fire Investigation has concluded the cause of the extra alarm fire on Lakepark is careless use of smoking materials that ignited combustibles in a bedroom," the department tweeted. "The fire is accidental. A smoke detector in the residence was not working at the time of the fire."
At Least 10 Injured in Chicago Weekend Shootings, Police Say

Saturday – In the 100 block of West 127th Street at approximately 1:43 a.m., a 15-year-old male was riding in a vehicle when a person in a gray sedan fired shots. Police say the teen was hit in the left hand, and was transported to a nearby hospital in good condition.
CPD ‘Closely Monitoring' Release of Video Showing Fatal Beating of Tyre Nichols

UPDATE: Memphis authorities released police body camera video showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols on Friday evening. Find the full story here. Chicago police and other city officials said they are "closely monitoring" the release of bodycam video from the Memphis Police Department Friday showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop.
Chicago State University Announces Committee to Explore Adding Football Program

Chicago State University announced Thursday that an exploratory committee will study the impact of potentially adding a Division 1 football program to the school. The committee is a combination of advisory and working group members, business leaders and includes former Chicago Bears Otis Wilson and Tom Thayer as well as current NBA official James Capers, CSU said in a statement.
Winter Storm Warning Now in Effect Lake, McHenry Counties

A winter storm warning is now in effect for Lake and McHenry counties until 3 a.m. Sunday, as confidence as increased that snow totals may approach six inches. Additionally, snow may fall at a rate of one inch per hour in the counties under a warning. Boone and Winnebago counties have also now been placed under a winter storm warning.
