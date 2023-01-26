Read full article on original website
NBC Chicago
Chicago-Area Snowfall Totals From This Weekend
The Chicago area has officially returned to its normal winter weather routine this week, with weekend snowfall totals of six inches or more reported across the region. Leading the pack was Woodstock in suburban McHenry County, which reported 8.3 inches of snow so far this weekend. Several other locations, including...
Lincoln Park Mansion Regarded As Chicago's Most Luxurious Home On Market For $30 Million
A massive mansion in Lincoln Park often regarded as the most luxurious home on the Chicago real estate market is once again up for sale, now just over $15 million cheaper than it was when previously listed in Feb. 2020. The six-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 25,000 square foot custom mansion sits on...
Only 1 Chicago Restaurant Lands on Yelp's ‘Top 100 Places to Eat' List For 2023
Mexican, sushi, BBQ, pizza, Italian, hot dogs, Michelin stars -- name a cuisine and Chicago's got it. But of the city's more than 7,000 restaurants, only one of them made Yelp's recent "2023 Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S." list. The newly released list, made up of "this...
Chicago Radar: Track Snowfall as it Moves Through the Area
Snowfall is starting to impact the Chicago area Saturday, as a winter weather advisory will remain in effect for northern counties in the region until 3 a.m. Sunday. According to the National Weather Service's Chicago office, the snowfall will be moving in a band to the northwest, giving 60 to 90 minutes of sustained snowfall in areas at its peak.
Chicago Forecast: Several Inches of Snow Possible in Northern Suburbs
Cloudy skies and several inches of snow are possible in the northern parts of the Chicago area Saturday, as the approaching system comes with a sharp cutoff in terms of receiving rain or snow. A winter weather advisory was issued on Friday by the National Weather Service in Chicago for...
New FBI Special Agent in Charge Sets Agenda for Chicago Office
A tiny frame hangs over the desk of Chicago’s newest FBI Special Agent in Charge. It contains the patrolman’s ID that Robert Wheeler’s father carried when he was on the force in Covington, Ga. back in 1970. “My dad was a very quiet example of how to...
Cause of Kenwood High-Rise Fire Revealed, Chicago Fire Department Says
Officials on Thursday revealed what they believe was behind a deadly multi-floor fire at a high-rise condo building in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood. "The Office of Fire Investigation has concluded the cause of the extra alarm fire on Lakepark is careless use of smoking materials that ignited combustibles in a bedroom," the department tweeted. "The fire is accidental. A smoke detector in the residence was not working at the time of the fire."
Chicago Radar: Track Snow Showers As They Move Across the Chicago Area
Snow showers are falling across the Chicago area, impacting travel conditions and continuing a trend of snowfall over the past week that has led to the biggest totals of the season so far. The Chicago area is expected to see scattered snow showers fall through the early afternoon hours on...
With Rain and Snow Possible This Weekend, Here's a Timeline of What You Could See and When
While it appears the Chicago area will experience precipitation of some sort this weekend, what exactly we'll see remains up in the air. If it does snow, accumulation will likely vary widely - depending on where you live. Here is a timeline of what could occur and when from a...
Can Illinois Residents Legally Warm Their Cars Up Unattended?
With the Chicago area preparing for more snowfall this weekend after seeing the highest totals of the year thus far, many residents are looking to have a warm car to jump in to on a blisteringly cold morning. Although many Illinoisans may be tempted to turn their car on before...
Lightfoot Reportedly in Favor of Banning Natural Gas Stoves in New Construction
After federal officials cited studies linking the use of natural-gas stoves with childhood asthma, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office is reportedly helping draft an ordinance to ban the appliances in new construction in the city. According to multiple reports, including from the Chicago Tribune and Crain’s Chicago Business, Lightfoot...
At Least 10 Injured in Chicago Weekend Shootings, Police Say
Saturday – In the 100 block of West 127th Street at approximately 1:43 a.m., a 15-year-old male was riding in a vehicle when a person in a gray sedan fired shots. Police say the teen was hit in the left hand, and was transported to a nearby hospital in good condition.
Illinois Elected Officials React to Release of Tyre Nichols Police Body Camera Video
Community leaders and elected officials from Chicago, the suburbs and around Illinois are sharing reactions to the release of body camera footage showing the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Footage released Friday shows 29-year-old Nichols being beaten by police officers who held the Black motorist down and...
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker Makes Endorsements in Chicago City Council Races
While Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has not endorsed a candidate in the Chicago mayoral race, he did offer his support to a group of candidates running for the Chicago City Council. “With early voting beginning today, I am pleased to offer my strong endorsement of these local leaders,” he said...
Chicago Area to See ‘Burst' of ‘Wind Whipped Snow' Friday, More Snowfall Through Weekend
The final weekend of January in Chicago is shaping up to be cold and snowy, as another round of snow moving in from the west is set to bring several inches of accumulating snow Saturday and into Sunday, with the highest snow totals likely across northern Illinois, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.
CPD ‘Closely Monitoring' Release of Video Showing Fatal Beating of Tyre Nichols
UPDATE: Memphis authorities released police body camera video showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols on Friday evening. Find the full story here. Chicago police and other city officials said they are "closely monitoring" the release of bodycam video from the Memphis Police Department Friday showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop.
Chicago State University Announces Committee to Explore Adding Football Program
Chicago State University announced Thursday that an exploratory committee will study the impact of potentially adding a Division 1 football program to the school. The committee is a combination of advisory and working group members, business leaders and includes former Chicago Bears Otis Wilson and Tom Thayer as well as current NBA official James Capers, CSU said in a statement.
Winter Weather Advisory In Effect for Parts of Chicago Area, Several Inches of Snow Possible
A winter weather advisory for parts of the Chicago area is in effect, warning of several inches of snow that could hit the northern parts of the region particularly hard. The alert was issued for McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage and northern and central Cook counties, warning of snow totals between 3 and 6 inches and hazardous travel expected.
2 Wounded in Exchange of Gunfire Following Attempted Carjacking Outside Ford City Mall
Two people were wounded in an exchange of gunfire outside Ford City Mall on Chicago's Southwest Side Saturday afternoon following an attempted carjacking. According to police, A 46-year-old man was walking toward his parked car outside the mall just before 12:40 p.m. when he noticed another man trying to enter his car.
Winter Storm Warning Now in Effect Lake, McHenry Counties
A winter storm warning is now in effect for Lake and McHenry counties until 3 a.m. Sunday, as confidence as increased that snow totals may approach six inches. Additionally, snow may fall at a rate of one inch per hour in the counties under a warning. Boone and Winnebago counties have also now been placed under a winter storm warning.
