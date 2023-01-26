Read full article on original website
New head of school at Field School of Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Field School of Charlottesville's Board of Trustiest has announced their recent appointment of the next Head of School. Vito "Bo" Perriello, III is a Charlottesville native and will serve as the third head of school since its founding in 2007. Perriello is a lifelong...
UV Cavalier Daily
Indieheads promotes student connection and collaboration through music
At the core of the University and Charlottesville’s famously rich musical culture lies the student organization Indieheads — a home for local artists and all lovers of indie music. Founded in 2018, the club offers a space for music-loving students to meet each other and connect with the...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville City Schools holding virtual feedback session for school renaming
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The possible renaming process of Burnley-Moran and Johnson elementary schools is rolling forward tonight with a public Zoom feedback session. “We’re trying to include all aspects of the community in the process of looking at the names. We’ve had the survey online for a week or two and had between 350 and 375 respondents already,” Beth Baptist with Charlottesville City Schools said.
VMI Mother: “Cadets at The Virginia Military Institute Often Go Hungry”
The single cafeteria VMI cadets dine from regularly runs out of food, depriving them of basic needs in an extremely demanding setting. Cadets privately question the integrity of the VMI leadership, because the volume of food available when parents are on post is very different then what they experience on a daily basis. An extremely […]
Four Candidates to be Virginia's Next Wide Receivers Coach
Who will Tony Elliott hire to replace Marques Hagans as UVA's wide receivers coach?
schillingshow.com
VIDEO: Massive in-school brawl at Charlottesville High School
In what is becoming an all-to-common occurrence, a group of Charlottesville High School (CHS) students engaged in a brutal melee earlier today. The fight, which took place in the school’s main lobby area, involved an estimated 30 students and an unknown number of staff and faculty (who acted to disburse the combatants).
wina.com
Current and Former CASPCA Staff and Volunteers Claim CASPCA is a Mirage
The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA has long been a source of pride for the Charlottesville community as a no-kill shelter with a hefty donor base. Last week, a letter from 57 current and former staff and volunteers at the shelter claimed that shiny reputation is a mirage. The letter writers, including multiple former high-level staffers, accuse CASPCA Executive Director Angie Gunter of creating a hostile work environment and allege “current animal care practices are deeply concerning and merit investigation.”
cbs19news
New announced candidacy for 54th District House of Delegates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville native and Marine Corps veteran has announced his candidacy for Virginia's House of Delegates in representing the 54th District. Bellamy Brown hosted supporters at Kardinal Hall on Saturday, Jan. 28, where he announced his candidacy. He sees a need for change in the...
WSET
Power restored at Liberty University after campus outage
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University announced Saturday that they are experiencing a power outage. According to LU Alert, the power outage is on campus and they are asking for everyone to shelter in place at this time. At 11:49 a.m. LU Alert said that the outage is being...
Man killed in shooting near UVA in Charlottesville
According to the Charlottesville Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Grove Street on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 28 and found a male who had been shot and died.
cbs19news
CPD, ACPD, UPD release statement on video of Nichols beating
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Area law enforcement agencies are reacting to a video from Memphis showing police officers beating a man following a traffic stop. On Friday, the video was released of five police officers beating Tyre Nichols in an incident that occurred on Jan. 7. Nichols died of his injuries on Jan. 10.
Virginia area responds to body camera footage videos
(WFXR) — In the wake of the release of the Tyre Nichols murder body camera footage Virginia law enforcement agencies and Gov. Glenn Youngkin have begun to release statements in response. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin: “The hearts of Virginians and our entire nation ache tonight as we struggle with the horrible events in Memphis and […]
NBC 29 News
Friday’s high school basketball scores & highlights, Jan. 27th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores from Friday night:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
NBC 29 News
UVA Health experts navigate new phase of the pandemic
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Experts at the UVA Medical Center say we are entering a new phase of the pandemic, but it’s not necessarily a bad thing. Doctor Patrick Jackson says that hospitalizations and the amount of severe illnesses from COVID-19 have declined, even with the XBB. 1.5 variant surge.
cbs19news
Our Lady of Peace in Charlottesville had some furry friend visitors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Our Lady of Peace in Charlottesville had some very loveable visitors on Friday. The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA brought some furry friends, and Our Lady of Peace residents got to meet them and give them extra hugs and kisses. "I think it’s just a well-needed moment for...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
University of Virginia receives $100 million from Manning family
The University of Virginia has announced a $100 million commitment from Paul and Diane Manning to support the launch of a biotechnology institute. The Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology will focus on cellular therapy, gene therapy, and nanotechnology and drug delivery, as well as other areas. The first phase of the institute will be supported by a $50 million investment from the Commonwealth of Virginia and $150 million from UVA in addition to the Mannings’ gift, for a total of $300 million. The institute is expected to attract pharmaceutical and biotech companies to the area and create hundreds of jobs directly and potentially thousands more indirectly. The institute will enable UVA to capitalize on its existing strengths in immunotherapy, which supercharges the immune system to defeat diseases such as cancer, and nanotechnology, which aims to improve human health using tools tinier than the width of a single human hair.
cbs19news
CPD investigating two shootings in two days
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help in its investigations of two shooting incidents this week. According to police, the first incident occurred around 10 p.m. Monday in the area of Sixth and Garrett streets. A juvenile was hurt and treated at the University...
cbs19news
Animal shelter reacts to letter to its board
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is reacting to recent news regarding leadership and animal care issues at the shelter. Dozens of former employees and volunteers have been writing and posting letters on problems they see at the shelter, such as a hostile work environment and poor animal care.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. A trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
cbs19news
Animal Care Manager at CASPCA resigns over leadership concerns
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Employees are beginning to leave the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. It comes as both current and former workers have raised concerns to the shelter's Board of Directors, citing major issues with leadership. The SPCA's Animal Care Manager is the latest to resign as confirmed by the...
