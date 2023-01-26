Bristol Rhythm & Roots announces headliners

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion announced its top ten headliners for its 23rd annual music festival on Thursday.

Nickel Creek, Margo Price, 49 Winchester and Watchouse are some of the artists announced on Thursday. The full festival lineup can be viewed here , with more artists to be announced in the spring.

The Birthplace of Country Music, the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival and WBCM Radio Bristol hosted a press conference at 10 a.m. on Thursday to announce the top 10 headliners performing at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

The Rhythm & Roots Reunion festival will take place Sept. 8-10 in downtown Bristol, Tenn./Va. Tickets can be purchased here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.