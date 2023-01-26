ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol Rhythm & Roots announces headliners

By Emily Hibbitts
WJHL
WJHL
 6 days ago

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion announced its top ten headliners for its 23rd annual music festival on Thursday.

Nickel Creek, Margo Price, 49 Winchester and Watchouse are some of the artists announced on Thursday. The full festival lineup can be viewed here , with more artists to be announced in the spring.

Smoked, then Fried: J’s Corner wins Best Wings

The Birthplace of Country Music, the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival and WBCM Radio Bristol hosted a press conference at 10 a.m. on Thursday to announce the top 10 headliners performing at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

The Rhythm & Roots Reunion festival will take place Sept. 8-10 in downtown Bristol, Tenn./Va. Tickets can be purchased here .

WJHL

