Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Riley Keough Reveals She Privately Welcomed Daughter With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen
Riley Keough is a mom! The Mad Max: Fury Road actress revealed she had secretly given birth to a baby girl in a heartfelt letter that was read at Lisa Marie Presley's Graceland memorial service on Sunday, January 22.The grieving 33-year-old sat in the front row as her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, read the letter to the crowd on her behalf. In the message titled "A Letter to My Mama," Riley thanked her late mother for showing her that "love is the only thing that matters in this life" before noting that she hopes she is able love her own "daughter"...
Where Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Stand on Having Another Baby
Watch: Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Ready For Baby No. 2? They Say…. Now that Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's son Matteo is about to turn two and a half, the newlyweds are revealing if they've talked about having a second child. "We have," Nikki exclusively told E! News ahead...
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley Eulogy: Pregnant Riley Keough, Lockwood Twins Remembers 'Mama' In Emotional Message
Lisa Marie Presley's emotional eulogy on her father's estate, the Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, was filled with mourning and a little bit of celebration because of the surprising announcement of Lisa's eldest daughter, Riley Keough. Presley, the only child of the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, and...
TMZ.com
Hannah Ann Sluss Engaged To NFL Player, Spotted With Massive Ring
'Bachelor' alum, Hannah Ann Sluss won't have to stress about getting roses anymore ... 'cause the former contestant is engaged to NFL player Jake Funk -- and was spotted at a Cabo airport sporting the massive ring!!!. HAS shared the big news to her 900k+ TikTok followers on Wednesday ......
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
The Hollywood Gossip
Vinny Guadagnino Clears the Air: Yes, I Hooked Up With Angelina Pivarnick, But I Still Find Her Annoying AF!
Well, a new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is upon us, and that means it’s time to once again to obsessively dissect the relationship between Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick!. Usually, when two reality stars seem to be perennially on the verge of hooking up, it’s the viewers...
Bobby Sherman: Former "Here Come The Brides" TV Teen Idol Soon Turns 79
According to Nicole Pomerico and BestLifeOnline.com, "If you were a teenager in the '60s or '70s, you may have had a crush on Bobby Sherman. The teen idol released hit singles including "Little Woman" and "Easy Come, Easy Go," touring the country to play concerts for crowds of his adoring fans. He also made a name for himself as an actor, starring in series including Here Come the Brides and Getting Together, as well as making guest appearances in The Monkees, The Partridge Family, Mod Squad, and many more shows.
Marc Anthony married Nadia Ferreira in Miami in front of celebrities like Salma Hayek and the Beckhams: report
Hola! reported that Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira exchanged vows at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida, on Saturday.
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira In Romantic Miami Ceremony: Photos
Marc Anthony, 53, and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, 23, are married! The couple wed in a stunningly lavish ceremony on January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in a ceremony officiated by Francis X. Suarez, per Hola magazine. The bride wore a dress by Galia Lahav and the groom sported a suit by in Christian Dior. The star-studded affair was attended by David Beckham — also the Best Man — along with his wife Victoria Beckham.
Emily Ratajkowski Channels This Iconic Tim Burton Character in a Dramatic High-Slit Versace Gown
With Wednesday being released on Netflix in Nov 2022, everyone’s love for everything Tim Burton has been re-surged. However, fans aren’t the only ones obsessed with Burton’s dark vibes, because models and designers are, too — including Emily Ratajkowski. On Jan 24, the My Body author...
Erin Andrews Calls IVF Journey the ‘Most Challenging’ Part of Her Life: ‘It’s Just Nothing to Be Embarrassed About’
Still trying. Erin Andrews opened up about her difficult fertility journey — and shared what she's learned about herself from the process. "It's not easy. It's been one of the most challenging things in my life, and I know in my husband's life as well," the sportscaster, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, January […]
'Shazam!' star Zachary Levi announces his father has died
"Shazam!" and "Chuck" actor Zachary Levi announced on Instagram Sunday that his father, Darrell, has died.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi ‘Truly Grateful’ for Support in Wake of Sister’s Death
Nearly two weeks have gone by since Elvis Presley‘s only child Lisa Marie suffered a fatal cardiac arrest. In the time since, the Presley family, including Lisa Marie’s mother Priscilla Presley, and also her half-brother Navarone Garibaldi, have been working to navigate the grief left in the wake of her death. In light of the loss of his half-sister, Garibaldi took to Instagram stories. There, he said that he was “truly grateful” for the outpouring of love and support from fans.
The Troubled and Redeemed Life of Former Teen Idol Leif Garrett, Who's Now 61
According to journalist Lia Beck and Yahoo! Life, "In the 1970s, Leif Garrett came to fame as a teenage actor on shows including Three for the Road, Family, and The Odd Couple. From there, he launched a successful singing career—though it wasn't always his voice on those recordings—and was a fixture in Tiger Beat magazine and on the walls of his teen fans. But, in the years since Garrett was a teen idol, he has been through hard times, including drug addiction and legal problems. Now 60 years old, the actor has opened up about his struggles and his career in a memoir and in interviews."
Robbie Knievel's Dying Regret: Courageous Son Of Legendary Stuntman Couldn't Escape Shadow Cast By 'Hell-Raising' Dad
Robbie Knievel, the daredevil son of Evel Knievel, had followed in his father's footsteps but insiders said he couldn't escape the shadow cast by his "hell-raising" dad prior to his death at 60.RadarOnline.com has learned that Robbie hoped of garnering the level of fame that Evel did, but was still proud of what he accomplished before passing away from pancreatic cancer."Robbie did do better than Evel with most of his jumps, but he never got the widespread acclaim," a source explained. Robbie proved he was a force to be reckoned with by successfully landing the death-defying jump over the Caesars...
A.V. Club
Taylor Swift shares seductive "Lavender Haze" video
In the “Anti-Hero” music video, Taylor Swift poked fun at her fans for looking for Easter eggs everywhere (and at herself for leaving them). In the “Bejeweled” video, she crammed every scene full of them. The new “Lavender Haze” video falls somewhere in the middle, mostly existing behind a purple smokescreen in one of her most seductive visuals yet.
Watch: Luke Bryan Leaves Fans Puzzled After Spewing 'Inappropriate & Disgusting' Jokes About Country Star Dustin Lynch
That's one way to make an introduction. At the Crash My Playa 2023 festival in Mexico over the weekend, Luke Bryan had the honor of bringing out country crooner Dustin Lynch — but instead of singing his praises, he made a couple of awkward and inappropriate comments about the singer.2022 CMA AWARDS RED CARPET PHOTOS: CARRIE UNDERWOOD, REBA MCENTIRE & MORE STEAL THE SPOTLIGHT"No one has drank more liquor, no one has vomited more, no one has taken more drugs, no one has taken more IVs, no one has passed more STD tests than this next gentleman, ladies and gentleman,"...
Luke Bryan Clarifies ‘Absurd’ Comments About Dustin Lynch: ‘I Apologize to Anybody Who Doesn’t Understand My Humor and Sarcasm’
Not his kinda night. Luke Bryan clarified recent comments he made about fellow country singer Dustin Lynch after fan backlash. While introducing the “Thinking ‘Bout You” artist, 37, at his Crash My Playa festival on Sunday, January 22, the American Idol judge, 46, gave a questionable welcome to his friend. "No one has drank more […]
