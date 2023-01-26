ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belchertown, MA

A Western Mass. town just saw the state’s first Mega Millions jackpot since 2012

By Eli Curwin
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

The $31 million ticket was the sole winner of Mega Millions multi-state games in Tuesday's lottery drawing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dEVew_0kS6tGAV00
The $31 million ticket was sold in Belchertown and was the sole winner of Tuesday's drawing. AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

A $31 million ticket sold in Massachusetts was the sole winner of the Mega Millions multi-state games in Tuesday’s lottery drawing. The ticket was sold at a convenience store in Belchertown, a small town in Western Mass.

The lucky Quic Pic ticket, which awarded a $31 million prize with a $16.3 million cash option, was sold at a Stop & Shop located at 40 George Hannum St. The winning numbers were 33-41-47-50-62 on MegaBall 20, according to a Massachusetts Lottery news release.

The Mega Millions ticket is the first prizewinner in Massachusetts since 2012 — when a $61 million jackpot was split between a Hyannis ticket and one sold in California, according to the Lottery. It is also the fourth jackpot won in Massachusetts since 2002.

The purchaser of the ticket will have one year to claim their winnings from the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters located in Dorchester. Stop & Shop will receive a $50,000 bonus for its sale of the winning ticket, according to the Lottery.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSBS

Two More Very Affordable Locations to Live in Massachusetts

In an era where prices keep increasing on what seems like everything including food, heat, fuel, rent, etc., many folks throughout Massachusetts are struggling to find an affordable place to live. For some, it's currently not a reality to have a home of their own or a decent apartment that isn't suffocating them, financially speaking.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

This Massachusetts taqueria made Yelp's list of Top 100 restaurants of 2023

WALTHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts restaurant landed itself onYelp’s list of the top 100 restaurants in the country for 2023. Yelp came up with the 100 best by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, the site ranked each by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors.
WALTHAM, MA
WCVB

8 years ago: Digging out after the first blizzard of 2015 in Massachusetts

BOSTON — You may recall that the winter of 2014-2015 began slowly, with only 10.6 inches through Jan. 25. But, beginning on Jan. 26, the pattern changed and the snow seemed like it would never end during a nearly four-week snow blitz that left the area to dig out from epic snow and broke a record no one thought could be broken.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island

BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
PAWTUCKET, RI
Z107.3

Missing Maine Man is Found Dead in Massachusetts By a Dog Walker

A Maine man who's been missing in Massachusetts since early December has been found deceased. The Peabody Police Department reports the body of Michael Gray, 31, was found on the shore near Edgemere Road in Marblehead on Thursday. A woman walking her dog came across the man's body and called the police. An autopsy was performed and he was confirmed to be the missing Gray, who lived in Peabody, Massachusetts.
PEABODY, MA
workboat.com

Avangrid moves to pull out of Massachusetts power agreements

Rebuffed by Massachusetts utility regulators, offshore wind developer Avangrid is appealing to the state courts for release from power purchase agreements for its Commonwealth Wind project. In a notice recently filed with the state Supreme Judicial Court of Suffolk County, Avangrid says that 1,200-megawatt Commonwealth Wind construction off Martha’s Vineyard...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

5 Investigates: New drug contributing to overdose epidemic in Massachusetts

BROCKTON, Mass. — In Boston and across the state, an animal tranquilizer called xylazine is being mixed with opioids and is intensifying concerns surrounding the overdose epidemic in Massachusetts. “It’s all over Massachusetts,” said Julie Burns, the president and CEO of RIZE Massachusetts, a public-private partnership dedicated to funding...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
63K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy