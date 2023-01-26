Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio this WinterTravel MavenIndependence, OH
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Identical twin sisters marry identical twin brothers: meet the Salyers familySavannah AylinTwinsburg, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Non-Profit Good Knights donates 100 beds to Cleveland children
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Good Knights of Lorain County teamed up with the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority to build and donate 100 beds for underserved children in Cleveland. “This is the best day, this is the best day because after the build we get to see the kids faces...
'There are many forms': Local vigil raises awareness to human trafficking
January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month and although there are only a few days left, the efforts to raise awareness are ever-present.
South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools news: A bake sale at Memorial Junior High, and Sunview students raise money for animal shelter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- The following is news about the South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools, as presented by the district. Memorial Junior High Student Council holds bake sale. The Memorial Junior High (MJH) School Student Council demonstrated its school spirit and commitment to building up and serving others at the first MJH Student Council Bake Sale, held during its basketball team’s Jan. 17 home game against Strongsville Middle School.
Good Knights building over 100 beds for kids in Cleveland
Good Knights, a nonprofit organization, is building 104 beds for kids in Cleveland.
Ashton’s Army forms birthday parade for boy with cancer
ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Family and friends gathered Saturday to celebrate the birthday of 3-year-old Ashton, who is battling pediatric brain cancer. They call themselves Ashton’s Army. They celebrated his birthday by forming a parade route to pass his Elyria home. He was outside to watch all those who’ve come to show their love and […]
cleveland19.com
City of Akron pays tribute to local astronaut on anniversary of Challenger shuttle explosion
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Akron on Saturday paid tribute to Judith Reznik, who lost her life 37 years ago during the launch of the Challenger space shuttle. The Akron native and Firestone High School graduate was killed during the Jan. 28, 1986 explosion 73 seconds after the shuttle took off from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Another hunger tsunami could be coming. Are we ready? Editorial
At the end of next month, millions of food stamp recipients across the country and hundreds of thousands in Ohio will receive their final pandemic emergency food-aid allotment of extra SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, as food stamps are now called. On one level, this makes sense. The pandemic...
4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're on the westside, you can't go wrong with the wings at this place. You can get your wings with breading (called "clothed" on the menu) or without (called "naked" on the menu). Whatever kind of wings you get, they come with celery and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing. Rush Inn offers a selection of tasty dry rubs: Cajun, ranch, taco, and lemon pepper. The restaurant also offers a great selection of sauces: buffalo style (available in mild, medium, or hot), Rush Inn hot, teriyaki, sweet heat teriyaki, garlic parmesan (a hot version is also available), honey BBQ, honey mustard, mango jalapeno, and more.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Cleveland
Cleveland, Ohio, is a vibrant and diverse city that offers a variety of neighborhoods for young professionals to choose from. The following are some of the city's best neighborhoods for young professionals:
tourcounsel.com
Steelyard Commons | Shopping center in Cleveland, Ohio
If you are looking for a simpler mall, but with good shopping options, then I recommend visiting Steelyard Commons. This site is small, but you can find various stores where you will find clothing, accessories, footwear, and items for the home and pantry. In addition, the gastronomic offer is interesting.
thelandcle.org
Sidaway Bridge gets landmark status, raising hopes for redevelopment and green space
This month, Cleveland City Planning Commission voted to grant historic landmark status to the Sidaway Bridge, an out-of-service pedestrian bridge between the Kinsman and Slavic Village neighborhoods, raising hopes for new green space and restoration of the landmark bridge. The suspension bridge – Ohio’s only – is impassable and overgrown with plants, but its distinctive framing remains intact.
Cleveland Heights throws some support behind Park Synagogue historic designation
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Although not partnering directly in the redevelopment of the old Park Synagogue property, the city will put some upfront financial support toward preservation of its architectural centerpiece. City Council approved a $45,000 city contribution Jan. 17 to the “Friends of Mendelsohn” nonprofit, named after the world-renowned...
akronohiomoms.com
2 New Crumbl Cookies Locations Near You!
Life in NE Ohio has gotten a lot sweeter now that we have two new Crumbl Cookies locations!. The Stow, Ohio location opened with huge success last month and now there is a new Crumbl Cookies opening in Medina on February 3 at 8am, 1126 N Court St, Medina, OH 44256.
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio officials react to video release of deadly Memphis police beating
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials throughout Northeast Ohio reacted to the released video of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols, 29, by five police officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop in Memphis. Nichols, who was Black, died three days following the incident, according to the Associated Press. Cleveland City...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland extends e-scooter hours until 11 p.m.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s good news if you like to get around Cleveland without a car. Starting Friday, you have two more hours to ride e-scooters around the city. City leaders extended hours until 11 p.m. “I think it will be awesome,” said one rider. “I think it’s...
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga Falls communty looks for solutions after soccer field is vandalized
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A local soccer club is still searching for answers after the soccer field they use at Waterworks Park was vandalized. “It’s a hard bullet to take,” William Antunez, who coaches the 8-year-old group for the Cuyahoga Falls Soccer Club, said. A driver or...
WTOL-TV
'We have been here too many times': Northeast Ohio leaders react to video showing deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols
CLEVELAND — On Friday, the Memphis Police Department in Tennessee released body and traffic camera footage showing the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of several officers. Nichols ended up in critical condition after police punched, kicked, hit, and pepper-sprayed him following a traffic stop on Jan....
cleveland19.com
Construction begins on affordable housing in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Positive changes are coming soon to Cleveland’s East Side with the city’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood getting the chance to rebuild. Friday kicked off the beginning of construction on Phase II of the Woodhill Homes project for the Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood. The United States Department of Housing...
Memphis Avenue bridge in Brooklyn reopening
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Memphis Avenue bridge in Brooklyn will reopen at 5 p.m. on Monday. It has been closed since May 9, 2022, when an inspection revealed dangerously eroded steel and forced it closed to all traffic. The Ohio Department of Transportation had previously rated the bridge “poor” on inspection reports, along with 119 other bridges in the county, cleveland.com later found.
Neighbor's Battle Over Cleveland Heights Couple's Backyard Pizza Oven Goes to Trial This Week — and Sets a Street on Edge
"In the beginning, we all laughed. You're suing someone over pizza?" said one neighbor, who noted the oven had fostered a sense of community
Comments / 0