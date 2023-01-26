ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Non-Profit Good Knights donates 100 beds to Cleveland children

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Good Knights of Lorain County teamed up with the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority to build and donate 100 beds for underserved children in Cleveland. “This is the best day, this is the best day because after the build we get to see the kids faces...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools news: A bake sale at Memorial Junior High, and Sunview students raise money for animal shelter

LYNDHURST, Ohio -- The following is news about the South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools, as presented by the district. Memorial Junior High Student Council holds bake sale. The Memorial Junior High (MJH) School Student Council demonstrated its school spirit and commitment to building up and serving others at the first MJH Student Council Bake Sale, held during its basketball team’s Jan. 17 home game against Strongsville Middle School.
LYNDHURST, OH
Cleveland.com

Another hunger tsunami could be coming. Are we ready? Editorial

At the end of next month, millions of food stamp recipients across the country and hundreds of thousands in Ohio will receive their final pandemic emergency food-aid allotment of extra SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, as food stamps are now called. On one level, this makes sense. The pandemic...
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're on the westside, you can't go wrong with the wings at this place. You can get your wings with breading (called "clothed" on the menu) or without (called "naked" on the menu). Whatever kind of wings you get, they come with celery and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing. Rush Inn offers a selection of tasty dry rubs: Cajun, ranch, taco, and lemon pepper. The restaurant also offers a great selection of sauces: buffalo style (available in mild, medium, or hot), Rush Inn hot, teriyaki, sweet heat teriyaki, garlic parmesan (a hot version is also available), honey BBQ, honey mustard, mango jalapeno, and more.
CLEVELAND, OH
tourcounsel.com

Steelyard Commons | Shopping center in Cleveland, Ohio

If you are looking for a simpler mall, but with good shopping options, then I recommend visiting Steelyard Commons. This site is small, but you can find various stores where you will find clothing, accessories, footwear, and items for the home and pantry. In addition, the gastronomic offer is interesting.
CLEVELAND, OH
thelandcle.org

Sidaway Bridge gets landmark status, raising hopes for redevelopment and green space

This month, Cleveland City Planning Commission voted to grant historic landmark status to the Sidaway Bridge, an out-of-service pedestrian bridge between the Kinsman and Slavic Village neighborhoods, raising hopes for new green space and restoration of the landmark bridge. The suspension bridge – Ohio’s only – is impassable and overgrown with plants, but its distinctive framing remains intact.
CLEVELAND, OH
akronohiomoms.com

2 New Crumbl Cookies Locations Near You!

Life in NE Ohio has gotten a lot sweeter now that we have two new Crumbl Cookies locations!. The Stow, Ohio location opened with huge success last month and now there is a new Crumbl Cookies opening in Medina on February 3 at 8am, 1126 N Court St, Medina, OH 44256.
MEDINA, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland extends e-scooter hours until 11 p.m.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s good news if you like to get around Cleveland without a car. Starting Friday, you have two more hours to ride e-scooters around the city. City leaders extended hours until 11 p.m. “I think it will be awesome,” said one rider. “I think it’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Memphis Avenue bridge in Brooklyn reopening

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Memphis Avenue bridge in Brooklyn will reopen at 5 p.m. on Monday. It has been closed since May 9, 2022, when an inspection revealed dangerously eroded steel and forced it closed to all traffic. The Ohio Department of Transportation had previously rated the bridge “poor” on inspection reports, along with 119 other bridges in the county, cleveland.com later found.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy