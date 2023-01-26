Man facing arson charges, accused of setting Mathews Co. trailer on fire in 2021

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Middlesex County was arrested after investigators say he set a trailer in Mathews on fire back in 2021.

Deputies arrested 24-year-old James Alan Blake on Monday on felony charges of threatening to burn, burning or destroying an occupied dwelling, and breaking and entering a residence with the intent to commit arson.

Blake was taken into custody with the help from the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office. He was subsequently released on a $1,500 secured bond.

These charges stem from an ongoing investigation from January 23, 2021, where he is accused of breaking and entering into a trailer in the 100 block of Ewellville Lane in the middle of the night.

Once inside the trailer, investigators say Blake ignited property inside before fleeing the scene. The trailer was fully engulfed with fire by the time firefighters got to the scene.

Once on scene, the Virginia State Police Arson Unit was notified and responded to help collect evidence. Officials say Blake has been the primary suspect in the investigation since 2021.

James Blake (Courtesy – Mathews County Sheriff’s Office)

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.