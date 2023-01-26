ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathews County, VA

Man facing arson charges, accused of setting Mathews Co. trailer on fire in 2021

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wy1Qq_0kS6qF6j00

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Middlesex County was arrested after investigators say he set a trailer in Mathews on fire back in 2021.

Deputies arrested 24-year-old James Alan Blake on Monday on felony charges of threatening to burn, burning or destroying an occupied dwelling, and breaking and entering a residence with the intent to commit arson.

Blake was taken into custody with the help from the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office. He was subsequently released on a $1,500 secured bond.

These charges stem from an ongoing investigation from January 23, 2021, where he is accused of breaking and entering into a trailer in the 100 block of Ewellville Lane in the middle of the night.

Once inside the trailer, investigators say Blake ignited property inside before fleeing the scene. The trailer was fully engulfed with fire by the time firefighters got to the scene.

Once on scene, the Virginia State Police Arson Unit was notified and responded to help collect evidence. Officials say Blake has been the primary suspect in the investigation since 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38iO3y_0kS6qF6j00
James Blake (Courtesy – Mathews County Sheriff’s Office)

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Juvenile shot on Rip Rap Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries early this morning. At 3:31 a.m. police got a call about a shooting on the 100 block of Rip Rap Road. When officers arrived at the location they found a juvenile...
HAMPTON, VA
staffordsheriff.com

Drunk Driver Assaults Officers

A Newport News man continued to add charges to his rap sheet after his arrest for DUI yesterday in Stafford Market Place. On January 26th at approximately 5:36 p.m. Deputy J.C. Thomas responded to a call of an intoxicated man staggering around Target located at 1090 Stafford Market Place. When deputies arrived on scene, they located the suspect in front of his vehicle. The suspect had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and advised he drove to Target to purchase more beer.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Police search for missing man in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are asking for the public’s assistance to find 88-year-old Joseph Gorbea. He was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on January 28, in the 400 block of W. Princess Anne Road. Gorbea is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds....
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News man missing, endangered

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Police Department needs your help locating 72-year-old Thomas Ricks. Ricks was last seen at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 29, at 729 Gloucester Drive Newport News. He is a black male, approximately 5’10 weighing 150 pounds. Ricks has grey hair...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

55K+
Followers
25K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy