During the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, there was debate about whether a Philadelphia Eagles punt hit FOX’s skycam cable. The first quarter of the NFC Championship Game had its fair share of controversy. Notably, a one-handed grab by Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith wasn’t actually a catch. But, the San Francisco 49ers were unable to challenge it since the Eagles rushed to the line of scrimmage and hiked the football before a review could be held. Later on that quarter, the Eagles were affected by a controversial play as well.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO