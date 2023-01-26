Read full article on original website
HBCU coach reprimanded after offering former Florida QB commit who used racial slur
Albany State head coach Quinn Gray, who was introduced as the team’s new headman one week ago, is taking back an offer he gave former Florida QB commit Marcus Stokes. Stokes was stripped of his scholarship back in November after a video he took of himself using a racial slur when singing along to a song in his car.
White Quarterback Who Lost Scholarship for Saying the N-Word Receives Offer From HBCU
A white quarterback, who lost his scholarship because he mouthed the n-word in a video, has surprisingly landed a scholarship offer from an HBCU. Now, according to a Twitter post by Stokes, he was offered another scholarship to play football, but at an HBCU. On Tuesday, he told his followers...
‘The Way It Should Be!’ College Coach Blasted for Criticizing How Savannah James Protects Bronny From Recruiters
An anonymous college coach is under fire for seemingly criticizing the way Savannah James chooses to protect her eldest son from hungry recruiters. On Tuesday, ON3’s NIL 100 released its valuation list which ranks all athletes eligible for name, image, and likeness deals. Bronny James came in at number one with a whopping $7.5 million.
LOOK: Lane Kiffin comments on Jeremy Pruitt buying a truck in Alabama
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is up to his standard Twitter antics, quote-tweeting a post showing former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt purchasing a truck from a Ford dealership located just a few hours from Tuscaloosa. Pruitt is reportedly a potential candidate to return to his old position and fill Alabama’s defensive coordinator vacancy.
Albany State coach Quinn Gray apologizes after Marcus Stokes offer
Albany State head coach Quinn Gray, a former NFL quarterback, offered the controversial prospect. But the President shut it down. The post Albany State coach Quinn Gray apologizes after Marcus Stokes offer appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
4-star WR Jeremiah McClellan gets 'dream offer'
Jeremiah McClellan has been one of the hottest prospects in the country. He added an offer from LSU Thursday night and that is his dream school.
'He actually let us down': Bethune-Cookman AD defends university after split with Ed Reed
Bethune-Cookman AD Reggie Theus said "it's sad" how the school's split with Ed Reed has gone and said the Hall of Famer has "not shot" or returning.
Three reasons Georgia won't '3-peat' in 2023
Georgia is looking to make history in 2023. It will be favored to win a third-straight National Championship but we all know how tough it will be. DawgsHQ is digging in early and we've taken on the task of finding a few reasons why Georgia won't three-peat. Check'em out...
Alabama could hire former NFL head coach
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team has been in the news a lot recently mainly because both their defensive and offensive coordinators departed. One name that has popped up recently in the offensive coordinator search is former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury, who was fired by the Cardinals,...
Rumors Heating Up Regarding 1 Alabama Defensive Coordinator Candidate
Alabama football currently has openings at both coordinator positions after the departures of Pete Golding and Bill O'Brien. Right now, there is one name being mentioned extensively for the role of defensive coordinator. It's a familiar one for Crimson Tide fans: Jeremy Pruitt. Pruitt did not coach ...
Greg McElroy Addresses Ryan Day Speculation
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes came closer than any team in college football to beating eventual national champion Georgia in 2022. But amid speculation that Day faces significant pressure to win it all in 2023, Greg McElroy has decided to address the situation. Appearing on ...
Wendell Gregory commits to South Carolina
Another blue-chip recruit in the 2024 recruiting class committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday afternoon. Four-star linebacker Wendell Gregory (Marietta, Ga.) announced his commitment a little more than a month after coach Shane Beamer tweeted #WelcomeHome on Dec. 17. Gregory was in town that day to watch South Carolina’s bowl practice.
Visitors List: LSU Set For Busy Weekend Of Recruiting
Tigers have their foot on the gas in the 2024 recruiting class, hosting several key targets to Death Valley.
ESPN Analyst Names The Quarterback 'Everyone Is Chasing'
According to ESPN's Ryan Clark, there's one quarterback who everyone is chasing right now, and it's not Patrick Mahomes. While on ESPN's Get Up this Friday morning, Clark raved about Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Clark pointed out how successful Burrow has been in the biggest games of ...
Did Eagles get screwed by skycam cable interference on punt?
During the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, there was debate about whether a Philadelphia Eagles punt hit FOX’s skycam cable. The first quarter of the NFC Championship Game had its fair share of controversy. Notably, a one-handed grab by Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith wasn’t actually a catch. But, the San Francisco 49ers were unable to challenge it since the Eagles rushed to the line of scrimmage and hiked the football before a review could be held. Later on that quarter, the Eagles were affected by a controversial play as well.
BamaCentral on Campus Podcast: Potential OC Hires, Alabama Set to Take on Oklahoma
Joe and Clay discuss who could replace Bill O'Brien and then analyze the Crimson Tide's upcoming showdown against the Sooners on the hardwood.
College Football Program Rescinds Offer To Controversial Quarterback Recruit
An HBCU college football team decided to give a scholarship offer to a controversial recruit and their head coach appears to be paying the consequences for doing so. Albany State head coach Quinn Gray, who was only recently introduced as the Golden Rams' head coach for the 2023 season, made ...
Minnesota HS basketball team refuses to play due to reinstatement of opposing coach who used racial slur
A Minnesota high school boys basketball game will not tip off as scheduled on Friday after Eden Prairie head coach David Flom was reinstated from suspension for using a racial slur while speaking to his team. North St. Paul’s players decided unanimously not to play against Flom’s team on Friday....
Former Michigan football OC Josh Gattis fired by Miami after one year
Former Michigan football offensive coordinator Josh Gattis thought he was getting a better deal by departing Ann Arbor in order to join Mario Cristobal in Miami, and it turns out, that’s just not the case. Gattis was the OC for the Wolverines for three seasons, winning the coveted Broyles...
