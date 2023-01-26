ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

darientimes.com

UConn football gets commitment from Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year John Neider

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The UConn football program has secured the Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons. Law's John Neider, this year's player of the year and the New Haven Register First Team All-State quarterback, announced on Friday that he will be joining his predecessor, running back Victor Rosa of Bristol Central, in the UConn locker room next fall.
MILFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Meet the UConn men's basketball All-Decade team: 2000-09

The UConn men’s basketball program experienced its most significant breakthroughs in the 1990s, with the 1990 Dream Season and the 1999 national championship. But it was in the 2000s when the Huskies truly settled in, in accomplishment and perception, as one of the nation’s truly elite programs, right up there with Duke and North Carolina.
STORRS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Making the great leap forward

There are times when Aaliyah Edwards is inside Gampel Pavilion that the UConn women’s basketball team’s junior forward will sneak a look at the wall where the Huskies of Honor are. The No. 3 is there twice for former All-Americans Diana Taurasi (2002-04) and Morgan Tuck (2016). Edwards’...
STORRS, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Student dies on UConn's Storrs campus

The community is offering a reward for an info that leads to an arrest. The Sun Wine & Food Fest at Mohegan Sun is the place to be for CT foodies. Foodies and chefs from across America come to Eastern Connecticut just for this festival. Memphis ex-officer went to Bloomfield...
STORRS, CT
WTNH

Hardest college to get into Connecticut, other states

(STACKER) – It is conventional wisdom that having a college education can be an enormous advantage in terms of furthering your career. With a college degree, you’re likely to make more money, get improved health and retirement benefits, and may find better career opportunities. Going to a selective school is considered by many to be […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
yankeeinstitute.org

Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures

This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Studies Say Connecticut is Good for Aging But Bad for Retirement, What to Do?

If you follow the bouncing ball, you'll find yourself at the intersection of "What to Do Street" and "I Don't Know Avenue." I've been writing about the State of Connecticut for about 10 years and I've learned a lot in that time. I've learned its a complex place to live, that has startling highs and lows. When we're good at something in the Nutmeg State, we're right at the top, when we're not good, we're usually the worst.
CONNECTICUT STATE
thebeveragejournal.com

Connecticut Brand Murphy and Monico Irish Cream Launches

Murphy Distributors added Monico Irish Cream, now available to accounts across Connecticut. A family recipe passed down over five generations is hitting the shelves. For the last eight holiday seasons, brand Co-founders Matthew Murphy, President, Murphy Distributors, and John Monico worked to perfect the Irish cream recipe, mixing and bottling it by hand for friends and family. “We are thrilled to bring our delicious Irish cream to Connecticut,” said Murphy. “We believe that our high-quality ingredients and smooth, creamy taste set us apart from other Irish creams on the market.” Murphy and Monico Irish Cream was perfected over years of fulfilling requests from friends and family, with a blend of Irish whiskey and cream, notes of vanilla, chocolate and a hint of toffee. It’s perfect for enjoying on its own or mixing into cocktails such as Irish coffees and mudslides. “We invite Connecticut residents to give our Irish cream a try,” Monico said. “We believe that it will quickly become a go-to for anyone looking for a premium, delicious Irish cream.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Progressive Democrats Take an Inch and a Mile

I have come to respect the operation Democrat leaders in Hartford have built that allows them to achieve their political goals year after year. It is remarkably effective. They roll out grass roots campaigns, form pluralistic coalitions, sign up multiple lawmakers to co-sponsor legislation, and engage professional lobbyists for their causes. They have funding; they have t-shirts and printed posters; and their allies in various media outlets amplify their activities.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Proposed law would allow dogs in Connecticut restaurants

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in Connecticut could be allowed to welcome dogs in under a new proposal. Proposed House Bill No. 5035, “An Act Concerning Dogs and Outdoor Dining Areas,” would let restaurant owners allow dogs into outdoor dining areas. The bill, introduced by Rep. Devin Carney (R-District 23), remains in the House Committee […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

