Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg FarmEden ReportsBozrah, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
darientimes.com
UConn football gets commitment from Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year John Neider
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The UConn football program has secured the Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons. Law's John Neider, this year's player of the year and the New Haven Register First Team All-State quarterback, announced on Friday that he will be joining his predecessor, running back Victor Rosa of Bristol Central, in the UConn locker room next fall.
wiltonbulletin.com
Meet the UConn men's basketball All-Decade team: 2000-09
The UConn men’s basketball program experienced its most significant breakthroughs in the 1990s, with the 1990 Dream Season and the 1999 national championship. But it was in the 2000s when the Huskies truly settled in, in accomplishment and perception, as one of the nation’s truly elite programs, right up there with Duke and North Carolina.
wiltonbulletin.com
UConn women's basketball program receives commitment from Class of 2025 recruit Kelis Fisher
UConn women's basketball got its first commitment of the Class of 2025 Friday afternoon. Point guard Kelis Fisher committed to the Husky program via her Instagram account. She captioned her post: "I would like to thank my family, friends and coaches. I'm taking my talents to UCONN." Fisher is the...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac advances to CT Ice final, defeats Sacred Heart 5-0 in Pecknold’s 600th win
HAMDEN, Conn – The No. 3/4 Quinnipiac men’s hockey team got back on track tonight, taking down Sacred Heart 5-0 in the semifinal game of the Connecticut Ice Tournament. The win marked Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold’s 600th with the program. The win cemented Pecknold’s place in...
Making the great leap forward
There are times when Aaliyah Edwards is inside Gampel Pavilion that the UConn women’s basketball team’s junior forward will sneak a look at the wall where the Huskies of Honor are. The No. 3 is there twice for former All-Americans Diana Taurasi (2002-04) and Morgan Tuck (2016). Edwards’...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Student dies on UConn's Storrs campus
The community is offering a reward for an info that leads to an arrest. The Sun Wine & Food Fest at Mohegan Sun is the place to be for CT foodies. Foodies and chefs from across America come to Eastern Connecticut just for this festival. Memphis ex-officer went to Bloomfield...
UConn student's death may be from a medical emergency, and not suspicious: Officials
STORRS, Conn. — The investigation into a University of Connecticut student's cause of death is underway after they died at the Storrs campus Thursday afternoon, officials said. UConn safety personnel were called to the North residence complex on the Storrs campus just before 1:30 p.m. When they got to...
UConn student’s death on Storrs campus not being treated as suspicious
A student's death on the University of Connecticut's Storrs campus is not being treated as suspicious, school officials said Friday.
Hardest college to get into Connecticut, other states
(STACKER) – It is conventional wisdom that having a college education can be an enormous advantage in terms of furthering your career. With a college degree, you’re likely to make more money, get improved health and retirement benefits, and may find better career opportunities. Going to a selective school is considered by many to be […]
Eyewitness News
Conn. residents, police departments, lawmakers react to death of Tyre Nichols
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut residents, police departments, and lawmakers are reeling after bodycam footage of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols was released. Five Memphis police officers have been charged with killing Nichols after he was pulled over on January 7. One of the officers, 32-year-old Desmond Mills Junior,...
'The system killed Tyre Nichols' | Connecticut groups plan demonstrations in response to Nichols' death
CONNECTICUT, USA — The death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee is being felt hundreds of miles away in Connecticut. "Anxious, angry, nervous, scared, on edge," said Keren Prescott the founder of Power Up CT. It is one of the groups that plan to hold a demonstration Saturday in...
NBC Connecticut
Former Memphis Police Officer Charged in Tyre Nichols' Death Has Connecticut Ties
One of the five former police officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death has ties to Connecticut. Desmond Mills Jr.’s defense attorney confirmed that he is from Connecticut during a press conference Thursday. Mills was indicted and faces seven charges in connection to the death of Nichols, including second-degree...
The Most Historic, Scrumptious Fast Food Place From Each New England State
From burgers to hot dogs, fries, lobster rolls, and sandwiches, we know fast, delicious food doesn't always mean a chain drive-through. So here you go if you want historic, delicious, and fast around New England, with six of the most historic serving up their well-known fast food for decades and beyond.
yankeeinstitute.org
Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures
This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
Connecticut’s 2023 Teacher of the Year named a finalist for National Teacher of the Year
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bristol high school teacher, who was named the 2023 Connecticut Teacher of the Year, is now a finalist to become the National Teacher of the Year. Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) and Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker announced on Wednesday that Carolyn Kielma, a science teacher from Bristol Eastern High School, has […]
Studies Say Connecticut is Good for Aging But Bad for Retirement, What to Do?
If you follow the bouncing ball, you'll find yourself at the intersection of "What to Do Street" and "I Don't Know Avenue." I've been writing about the State of Connecticut for about 10 years and I've learned a lot in that time. I've learned its a complex place to live, that has startling highs and lows. When we're good at something in the Nutmeg State, we're right at the top, when we're not good, we're usually the worst.
thebeveragejournal.com
Connecticut Brand Murphy and Monico Irish Cream Launches
Murphy Distributors added Monico Irish Cream, now available to accounts across Connecticut. A family recipe passed down over five generations is hitting the shelves. For the last eight holiday seasons, brand Co-founders Matthew Murphy, President, Murphy Distributors, and John Monico worked to perfect the Irish cream recipe, mixing and bottling it by hand for friends and family. “We are thrilled to bring our delicious Irish cream to Connecticut,” said Murphy. “We believe that our high-quality ingredients and smooth, creamy taste set us apart from other Irish creams on the market.” Murphy and Monico Irish Cream was perfected over years of fulfilling requests from friends and family, with a blend of Irish whiskey and cream, notes of vanilla, chocolate and a hint of toffee. It’s perfect for enjoying on its own or mixing into cocktails such as Irish coffees and mudslides. “We invite Connecticut residents to give our Irish cream a try,” Monico said. “We believe that it will quickly become a go-to for anyone looking for a premium, delicious Irish cream.”
ctexaminer.com
Progressive Democrats Take an Inch and a Mile
I have come to respect the operation Democrat leaders in Hartford have built that allows them to achieve their political goals year after year. It is remarkably effective. They roll out grass roots campaigns, form pluralistic coalitions, sign up multiple lawmakers to co-sponsor legislation, and engage professional lobbyists for their causes. They have funding; they have t-shirts and printed posters; and their allies in various media outlets amplify their activities.
Proposed Connecticut bill could eliminate 30-minute mandatory lunch for teachers
The legislator behind it argues those mandated lunch periods take away from classroom time for students.
Proposed law would allow dogs in Connecticut restaurants
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in Connecticut could be allowed to welcome dogs in under a new proposal. Proposed House Bill No. 5035, “An Act Concerning Dogs and Outdoor Dining Areas,” would let restaurant owners allow dogs into outdoor dining areas. The bill, introduced by Rep. Devin Carney (R-District 23), remains in the House Committee […]
