KFVS12
2 Kentucky residents arrested for several drug charges
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman from Kentucky were found with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. On January 29, Alyssa C. Barton, 29, from Hopkinsville, Ky. and Timothy N. Barry, 36, from Paducah, Ky., were stopped in a 2012 Chevrolet passenger car by a McCracken County deputy, who was assisted by Officer Hendrickson and his partner, a K-9 unit Joker.
WBBJ
GALLERY: Safety measure saves church from fire in Gibson County
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local church caught fire, but one interesting safety measure saved it from total destruction. Friday around noon, the Gibson County Fire Department responded to a call that Gibson Wells Methodist Church was on fire. Fire officials say the fire began after a faulty wire...
wkdzradio.com
Murray Man Charged With Making Terroristic Threats Against Lyon County School
A Murray man was arrested in Eddyville after an investigation into reported threats against Lyon County Middle School. Sheriff Brent White said in a news release that 30-year old Steven Jester was charged with two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening. The charges are from an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies that Jester allegedly made statements that he would “get a gun and go to the Lyon County Middle School to shoot a student and then shoot up the school.” In addition, Sheriff White said Jester also “reportedly stated he was going to blow up the school.”
wpsdlocal6.com
Residents want answers after avian flu detected in Weakley County, Tennessee
GREENFIELD, TN — The avian flu has arrived in five counties in West Tennessee, and people in Greenfield want answers. A control zone has been established in Weakley County after highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in a commercial chicken flock, the state's department of agriculture announced last week.
WBBJ
Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
WBBJ
UPDATE: Jackson police seek assistance in locating 77-year-old woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is attempting to locate an elderly woman. JPD says family is concerned about the whereabouts of 77-year-old Vee Coble, who may now be homeless. According to family, Coble was residing with her adult son at Rodeway Inn on Hollywood Drive in Jackson...
WBBJ
Man in Halls arrested following compliance check
HALLS, Tenn. — A man in Halls was arrested following a home compliance check. According to the Halls Police Department, several law enforcement agencies, including their department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Dyersburg Police Department, and the TDOC Probation & Parole, conducted the check. Investigators found a small baggie...
WBBJ
Newbern police seek suspect in machete attack
NEWBERN, Tenn. — The Newbern Police Department is seeking a suspect after a machete attack on Thursday. Police say 29-year-old Luis Fernando Sanchez-Flores is wanted for especially aggravated burglary and attempted first degree murder. According to Newbern Police, around 7 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to a residence...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/26/23 – 1/27/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/26/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/27/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Shots fired incident under investigation
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff Office’s deputies are investigating an incident in the eastern part of the county. Madison County deputies were called to Lost Creek Drive shortly before 9 p.m. for a shots fired call. When our crews arrived on the scene, several sheriff’s...
KFVS12
Paducah woman arrested for drug charges after traffic stop
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to a Kentucky woman being arrested for drug-related charges. On January 28, a McCracken County deputy conducted a traffic stop on John L. Puryear Drive. The vehicle was a 2007 Chrysler. The deputy discovered the driver, Laura Quintanilla-Mendiola, 53, from Paducah, Ky.,...
WBBJ
Jackson police: Welfare check ends in apparent suicide
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a welfare check ends in an apparent suicide. Around 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, officers were dispatched to Madison Place Apartments, located at 112 Rhone Street, in reference to a report of a suicidal individual. Police say the...
radionwtn.com
Union City Man Faces Long List Of Charges
Martin, Tenn.–A Union City man was charged with criminal impersonation, meth possession, stolen property, fugitive from justice and other offenses during a traffic stop in Martin Monday. Eric Lynn Choate, age 50, was arrested by Martin Police after Patrolman Nicholas Combs saw Choate and was aware of active arrest...
WBBJ
Agent bitten, another kicked during Milan arrest
MILAN, Tenn. — Agents with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force made an arrest and seized drugs on Thursday. According to a Facebook post, agents with 28th district seized two ounces of crack cocaine and 35 pounds of marijuana from a home on Stewart Street in Milan. The task...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Woman Injured by Accidental Gunshot
Union City police were called to assist a Union City woman, who was injured by an accidental gunshot. Police reports said officers were called to an apartment on Stone Street, where 20 year old Kinley Anne Speed had been shot in both legs. Reports said 20 year old Tristan Dakota...
westkentuckystar.com
Hunter returning home triggers brief lockdown of Mayfield schools
Mayfield Schools put three campuses on lockdown for a brief time on Wednesday after police were called about a suspicious person. Mayfield Police were called about a man near Mayfield Middle School that was allegedly dressed in camouflage and carrying a rifle. Police communicated with school resource officers, and the...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police asking for help locating stolen trailer
Paducah Police are asking for help from the public as they search for a stolen utility trailer. The trailer was reported stolen from the 2000 block of Center Street. Police said since the attached photo was taken, the owner added a. six-foot tailgate to the trailer. Anyone with information regarding...
westkentuckystar.com
Several indicted in Carlisle County after drug investigations
Last week a Carlisle County Grand Jury returned multiple indictments from various drug investigations conducted by the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office. All together seven people were indicted for various arrests that took place over the past month. Cody Mitchell – (On Probation) PCS Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd or...
WBBJ
New scam targets restaurant patrons
JACKSON, Tenn. —JPD warns of new scam. According to the Jackson Police Department, residents should be aware of a new scam. JPD posted about on the newest scam to their social media page, explaining it involves QR codes located on information at some restaurants. Often, restaurants now offer the...
Covington Leader
Undercover operation shows 80% of Covington businesses in compliance with beer laws
A recent compliance check by Covington Police resulted in three arrests, said police chief Donna Turner. On Jan. 20, the department used a confidential informant under the legal drinking age to test whether or not businesses licensed to sell beer would sell to a minor. The operation, done in conjunction...
