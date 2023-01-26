ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 16

Steve
3d ago

Group of indoctrinated youth manage to find 3000 other idiots to sign petition for the state to take your entire paycheck in taxes in the name of climate hoax. Ask Obama just how worried he is about his massive house being destroyed by climate change

Reply
19
Ralph Porzio II
3d ago

Indoctrinated fools. They will believe anything

Reply
13
Ms. Perfect
2d ago

Wow! my home state just doesn't seem recognizable anymore. It's gone mad!!!

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgbh.org

Basic Black: Will Greater Boston’s next generation of leaders break barriers?

This is the most diverse of class of lawmakers ever elected to the Massachusetts State House. They may be young and newly elected, but they are already well-known faces in their communities of color — communities facing some of the most challenging problems in the state, from lack of affordable housing to high health care costs. How will this next generation of local political leaders navigate their first terms, and will they be able to break barriers their predecessors could not?
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Healey administration secures $1 million for police peer support

BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Healey Administration announced a new grant program that provides police officers with mental health and peer-support programs. Sen. Mark Montigney introduced the “Commonwealth Critical Incident Stress Management” program in 2018 following the slaying of Yarmouth police Sgt. Sean Gannon. Montigney originally secured...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Gov. Maura Healey calls workforce challenges ‘devastating’ in Mass. health care

In an increasingly familiar refrain, Gov. Maura Healey sounded the alarm about acute workforce shortages to hundreds of health care leaders and medical professionals Friday. Healey, whose family includes a long line of caregivers, praised members of the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association at their annual meeting in downtown Boston, particularly for their resiliency and life-saving efforts during the grueling COVID-19 pandemic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Budd urges more increases in state legal aid

THE TOP STATE judge in Massachusetts wants lawmakers to make more funding available for low-income Bay Staters to get legal representation in civil matters, warning that recent investments still have not done enough to ensure access for those in need. At an annual event highlighting the civil legal aid system,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Healey should settle, not litigate, disability lawsuit

EVERY DAY, thousands of Massachusetts residents with disabilities are admitted to segregated nursing facilities, be it to recover from medical procedures, to receive respite and care because they’re homeless, or because of a lack supportive services that are needed to remain at home and in their communities. While many eventually leave, thousands do not, even though they want to. As a class action lawsuit filed in October alleges, the determining factor between who stays and who goes often is a matter of race and class.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Journal Inquirer

Missing Woman Massachusetts

Internet evidence key, but not enough in no-body murder case. Prosecutors in Massachusetts are basing their murder case against a man whose wife is presumed dead but whose body has not been found in large part on a series of gruesome internet searches. But experts warn that incriminating internet searches are not enough alone to build a case. Prosecutors said at Brian Walshe's arraignment that he used Google to look up ways to dismember and dispose of a body. His wife, Ana Walshe, has not been seen since Jan. 1. Northeastern University School of Law professor Daniel Medwed says prosecutors have plenty of other evidence to make their case, including blood and DNA.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

The Mass GOP's identity crisis is coming to a head

To say it's been a bad few months for the Massachusetts Republican Party and chair Jim Lyons would be an understatement. After embracing Donald Trump and repeatedly sparring with then-Governor Charlie Baker, Lyons and the Mass. GOP had an awful 2022 election cycle — losing the governorship, falling short in every other statewide race, and watching their already meager legislative numbers dwindle even further.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island

BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
PAWTUCKET, RI
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Attorney King Wins Injunction Against Massachusetts Republican Party & Its Chair Jim Lyons

FRAMINGHAM – On Tuesday, January 31, the Massachusetts Republican Party will hold an election to decide a new chair. There are 80 State Committee seats, with a majority needed to elect a chair. Voters in each state senatorial district in the Commonwealth elects one male and one female member who are registered Republicans, every four years at the Presidential Primary, to be members of the Republican State Committee, per state law.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

A nickel more? Mass. legislators seek to revise decades old state bottle bill, reel in beverage container waste

BOSTON — Massachusetts residents could be leaving more than a few nickels a week in their recycling bins if lawmakers opt to enact any of the proposed measures seeking to revise the state’s bottle bill by increasing the deposit price and extending it to most beverage containers, including water and wine. Legislators have...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

5 Investigates: New drug contributing to overdose epidemic in Massachusetts

BROCKTON, Mass. — In Boston and across the state, an animal tranquilizer called xylazine is being mixed with opioids and is intensifying concerns surrounding the overdose epidemic in Massachusetts. “It’s all over Massachusetts,” said Julie Burns, the president and CEO of RIZE Massachusetts, a public-private partnership dedicated to funding...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy