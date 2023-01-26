Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED THURSDAY
Two people were arrested Thursday on multiple counts. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 4:55, Officer Grayson Marburger conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2500 block of South Market Street for a license plate violation. Officer Marburger made contact with the driver, Kyrion Williams, 21 of Spring, and smelled the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and marijuana as well as a Glock pistol were located. Williams and passenger, Dezmond Bradley, 21 of Prairie View, were both taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and transported to the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST WEDNESDAY ON BRENHAM WOMAN
A Brenham woman was arrested Wednesday on warrants after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that on Wednesday night at 8:40, Officer Grayson Marburger effected a traffic stop on a vehicle for disregarding a stop sign at North Austin Pkwy and West Main Street. Officer Marburger made contact with the driver, Daylynn Black, 23 of Brenham, who was found to have two active warrants for her arrest out of the Brenham Police Department. Black was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in on warrants for Credit or Debit Card Abuse and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.
kwhi.com
BRYAN MAN SENTENCED TO 35 YEARS IN PRISON ON FAMILY VIOLENCE CHARGES
A Bryan man was sentenced on Wednesday to 35 years in prison on family violence charges. 32-year-old Jamarious Davis pleaded guilty and was sentenced via plea agreement for Assault Family Violence Strangulation and Injury to a Child with Serious Bodily Injury. The Brazos County District Attorney’s Office says Bryan police...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. JURY CONVICTS ON LESSER OFFENSE IN AGGRAVATED ASSAULT TRIAL
A man arrested and indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon was found guilty by a Washington County jury this week on a lesser charge of misdemeanor Deadly Conduct. 28-year-old Hans Obenhoff of Arlington, Virginia was sentenced by agreement after the verdict to 174 days in the Washington County...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN CHARGED WITH DEADLY CONDUCT AFTER VEHICLE SHOT
A Brenham man is charged with deadly conduct in connection to a Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigation extending back to November. Sheriff Otto Hanak reports that on Veterans Day, November 11th, dispatchers received a report of a “shots fired” call in the 9700 block of Lone Star Road in Washington. Deputies responded and located a vehicle that had been shot.
Persons of interest 'voluntarily' speak with police after fetus was found in grave, Brenham PD says
Brenham police are shedding more light into a grim discovery at a city park. The case is now in the hands of the district attorney's office.
kwhi.com
FIGHT LEADS TO ARREST TUESDAY
A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday after a fight took place. Brenham Police report that Tuesday afternoon at 3:50, Officers were dispatched to a fight in progress call in the 1100 block of Green Street involving two males. The caller reported one of the male subjects displayed a knife during the altercation. A knife was recovered at the scene and Ryan Matthew Trevino, 19 of Brenham, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA ISD INVESTIGATING AFTER STUDENT POSTS PHOTO WITH WEAPON – POSSIBLY ON CAMPUS
A Navasota ISD student and their parents have been barred from school property pending an expulsion hearing after the school district says the student posted a photo online appearing to possess a firearm on campus. In a statement this (Friday) afternoon, Navasota ISD said that personnel were notified late Wednesday...
Bryan College Station Eagle
3 from Cameron killed in fiery Milam County crash
A former Cameron Yoe football standout was one of three men killed during a single-vehicle accident in Milam County on Thursday afternoon, according to the Department of Public Safety. The accident occurred onto private property off Texas 36/U.S. 190 and just south of CR 337. The driver, 19-year-old Phabian Bynaum,...
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST MONDAY
A Brenham woman turned themselves into authorities Monday on a warrant. Brenham Police report that Monday morning at 5:15, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer and Officer Jacob Faske were notified by Communications of a subject that was at the Washington County Jail wishing to turn themselves in on for a warrant. Contact was made with Erika Olea Ramirez, 34 of Brenham, who was taken into custody on warrant through the Brenham Police Department for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and booked into jail.
kwhi.com
TRAFFIC STOP TURNS INTO CHASE TUESDAY
A traffic stop turned into a chase Tuesday morning. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 7:25, Officers David Dudenhoeffer and Jacob Faske observed a tan passenger vehicle travelling in the 2000 block of Highway 105 without a front license plate. A traffic stop was initiated, however, the driver continued to travel without stopping. The vehicle stopped in a private drive of a residence, located in the 600 block of Campbell Street. The driver, Walter Louis Charles, 41 of Brenham, fled on foot and was seen throwing small baggies, later determined to contained narcotics, as he ran. Additionally, the driver resisted arrest, resulting in the officers deploying their Taser. Charles was arrested and charged with Evading Arrest or Detention with a Previous Conviction, 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Tampering with Evidence. Charles also had an outstanding warrant issued by the Texas Department of Pardons and Parole.
Three identified in Thursday's police chase that ended in deadly crash
MILAM COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety released the names of three people who died after a police chase ended in a fiery crash on Thursday afternoon. According to DPS, Phabian Jyquez Bynaum, 19, from Cameron was speeding south in a Dodge Challenger on US 190 about two miles north of Milano.
Bryan College Station Eagle
16-year-old College Station girl found
Law enforcement authorities announced Saturday that 16-year-old Charlie Giebas, a white female who had gone missing Thursday morning, was found. Authorities said they believed Giebas was in danger of death or serious bodily injury and was possibly in the company of person(s) unrelated to her who could be putting her in an unsafe position.
mocomotive.com
75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man
75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man. On Monday, January 23, 2023, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Wesley LeRouax selected a jury in the State of Texas vs. Sherman Dewayne Griffin for first-degree murder. Over the next two days, jurors heard testimony from various witnesses,…
3 dead after law enforcement chase ends in fiery crash in Milam Co., officials say
Three people are dead after a vehicle led a Milam County Sheriff's Office deputy on a chase, which ended in a fiery crash Thursday, according to a MCSO news release.
Man killed in possible road rage shooting in Spring, deputies say
SPRING, Texas — A man was found dead in the parking lot of a Home Depot in north Harris County after a possible road rage shooting, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. We're told Precinct 4 deputies were flagged down at the Home Depot along the North Freeway...
kwhi.com
ANDERSON WOMAN ARRESTED FOR KILLING LIVESTOCK
An investigation by the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a Grimes County woman for shooting and killing livestock. 45-year-old Shelley McCoy of Anderson was arrested on a third degree felony charge of Criminal Mischief with a Firearm/Weapon...
kagstv.com
Police: Wednesday shooting may be connected to Navasota weekend shooting
NAVASOTA, Texas — The Navasota Police Department believes a Wednesday shooting may be connected to another shooting that happened over the weekend. Around 2:30 a.m. Navasota Police Officers responded to the 700 block of Ruth Court after receiving calls about shots fired in the area. Officers say there was...
kwhi.com
TWO ARRESTED ON ASSAULT CHARGES
Two people were arrested Sunday in separate incidents on Assault Charges. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 1:30, Cpl. Armando Guerra responded to the 2900 block of Wood Ridge Blvd. in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, he made contact with Cody James Gerstung, 28 of Missouri, who appeared out of breath and sweating. Cpl. Kurie made contact with the other party in the disturbance, who had visible marks to his face and neck, as well as bruising. After investigation, Gerstung was taken into custody for Assault of a Family Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation and was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
