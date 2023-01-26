Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Evansville murder-for-hire suspect has latest court hearing
Daniel Alvey had a hearing in court Friday morning after being arrested on several charges including murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder back in December 2021. Tags. Indiana. Evansville murder-for-hire suspect has latest court hearing. Daniel Alvey had a hearing in court Friday morning after being arrested on...
wevv.com
Woman accused of breaking into Evansville apartment, attacking victim with hammer
An Evansville woman was taken into custody on multiple felony charges Thursday after a violent attack that reportedly happened at the beginning of the month. Woman accused of breaking into Evansville apartment, attacking victim with hammer. An Evansville woman was taken into custody on multiple felony charges Thursday after a...
wmskamfm.com
Man accused of raping young child in Henderson
A man accused of raping a young child is behind bars in Henderson County, Kentucky. Henderson County Jail records show 38-year-old Jereme Riley was booked into the jail Wednesday afternoon on charges including one for the first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 12. Police say that Riley’s...
vincennespbs.org
Local man sentenced in Vincennes shooting death
26-year-old Jacob Lacoste received a 20 year sentence from Knox Superior Jude Gara Lee. He pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter last month which stemmed from a September 2019 shooting on Thunderhill Drive where 23-year-old Drew Allen Roach died from multiple gunshot wounds. Lacoste was at first charged...
14news.com
Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
WTHI
Martin County sheriff makes social media post searching for suspect
MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local sheriff took to social media in his search for a wanted man. Martin County Sheriff Josh Greene posted on the sheriff's office's Facebook page that he is searching for Zane Sanders. Greene says Sanders hurt one of his deputies, but details around the...
1 person dead, 2 hospitalized after Daviess County crash
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Law enforcement agencies responded to a fatal crash in Daviess County Saturday evening. Dispatch says the single-vehicle accident happened along Highway 140. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office tells us one person passed away in the accident, two were taken to the hospital. Crews are on scene reconstructing the crash. The […]
Evansville Police charge two Dollar General employees with theft
(WEHT) - Two Evansville Dollar General employees have been arrested and charged with theft after allegedly swapping price tags on merchandise.
wevv.com
Dubois County investigation leads to three arrests, seizure of guns and drugs
Authorities in Dubois County, Indiana say they seized a slew of weapons and drugs in a recent drug investigation where three people were arrested. Early Thursday morning, the Dubois County Sheriff's Office says deputies followed up on a drug investigation at a home in Holland. While at the front door...
‘Gang with badges’: Sheriff Robinson reacts to Tyre Nichols video
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Five former Tennessee police officers were charged Thursday in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, according to online records. A day later, the City of Memphis released graphic video of the police stop that led to Nichols’ death. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson says he’s watched the video, and believes […]
wrul.com
Laymance Arrested On Hamilton County Warrant
An Enfield man is being held in the White County Jail after he was served a warrant at the White County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday. 38 year old Jason Laymance was at the Sheriff’s Office to update his sex offender registration information when he was taken into custody on a Hamilton County Warrant for Failure to Appear for Aggravated Fleeing. Officer George Spencer served the warrant and explained to Laymance that the bail listed on the warrant was $2,000 plus a $75 Failure to Appear fee as well as a $20 booking fee. Laymance is being held pending posting of the required bond.
wevv.com
Evansville Dollar General employee facing theft charge, accused of creating fake returns
A woman is behind bars after being accused of stealing over $1,000 from her employer. The Evansville Police Department says an officer went to the Dollar General store on South Boeke Road Wednesday to look into a theft report. When the officer arrived at the store, they say they were...
105 mph pursuit ends with crash in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — A police pursuit landed one man in jail over the weekend in Muhlenberg County. A Central City PD officer says he tried to pull over a driver with only one headlight Saturday. The driver, later identified as Dustin Detalente, allegedly sped down a parking lot, nearly hitting other cars. According […]
14news.com
Deputies investigating ATV theft in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is working on a case revolving around the theft of an ATV. Deputies say a 2020 Polaris Razer was stolen from the 6000 block of KY 1299. Officials say it’s a teal-colored vehicle. For those who have any information,...
14news.com
Accident closes part of Old Highway 41 in Gibson Co.
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the area of Old Highway 41 near Sergeant Pepper’s Fireworks on Saturday. Deputies say there was a crash and roads in the area would be closed throughout the evening. Officials urge drivers to use...
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – January 30, 2023
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Passing Stopped School Bus: Maricruz Santillan Sandoval. Speeding: Cody C. Hempfling; Kelly B. Campbell; Jerad R. Carty; Allison E. Gallien; Brett Joggerst; Jessica N. Holloway; Andrew M. Hill; Devin H. Dobbs; Aaliyah D. Duncan; Harlee L. Crossett; Ethan F. Emmons; Jack M. Houghton; Jose C. Sandoval Lopez; Henry E. Melara Pineda; Becky A. Kelly; Jean W. Remy; Madelyne P. Love; Judy M. Mays; Jonah M. Sheriff, Jr.; Miguel Matinez Torres; Kamesha W. Johnson; Karen A. Mayer; James E. Smiley; James T. Wright; Dyke J. Van; Azhane L. Wells; Schuyler J. Vanfleet; Curtis A. Williams; Emma K. Stallings.
Hopkins County man dies in overnight camper fire
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — One man is dead after a camper fire in Hopkins County. The sheriff’s office says units were dispatched to the fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at 2:21 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found a camper largely consumed by fire, possibly with someone trapped inside. Once the […]
wevv.com
Mental health court judge says court had no right to prevent Walmart shooter from having a gun
44News is following up on one of the big questions remaining in the wake of the Walmart shooting that left the shooter dead and a victim still recovering after several surgeries to save her life. Many people are wondering why the suspect, who was enrolled in the Vanderburgh County Mental...
wevv.com
Missing Union County man found dead Saturday morning
Authorities say a missing Union County man was found dead this morning. Union County, Kentucky, officials say 76-year-old James Nicholson was found along with his car on Saturday morning. Officials say they will provide a briefing and update at a future date. A golden alert was issued on Friday for...
