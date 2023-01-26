ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrick County, IN

wevv.com

Evansville murder-for-hire suspect has latest court hearing

Daniel Alvey had a hearing in court Friday morning after being arrested on several charges including murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder back in December 2021. Tags. Indiana. Evansville murder-for-hire suspect has latest court hearing. Daniel Alvey had a hearing in court Friday morning after being arrested on...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wmskamfm.com

Man accused of raping young child in Henderson

A man accused of raping a young child is behind bars in Henderson County, Kentucky. Henderson County Jail records show 38-year-old Jereme Riley was booked into the jail Wednesday afternoon on charges including one for the first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 12. Police say that Riley’s...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
vincennespbs.org

Local man sentenced in Vincennes shooting death

26-year-old Jacob Lacoste received a 20 year sentence from Knox Superior Jude Gara Lee. He pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter last month which stemmed from a September 2019 shooting on Thunderhill Drive where 23-year-old Drew Allen Roach died from multiple gunshot wounds. Lacoste was at first charged...
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

1 person dead, 2 hospitalized after Daviess County crash

DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

‘Gang with badges’: Sheriff Robinson reacts to Tyre Nichols video

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Five former Tennessee police officers were charged Thursday in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, according to online records. A day later, the City of Memphis released graphic video of the police stop that led to Nichols’ death. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson says he’s watched the video, and believes […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wrul.com

Laymance Arrested On Hamilton County Warrant

An Enfield man is being held in the White County Jail after he was served a warrant at the White County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday. 38 year old Jason Laymance was at the Sheriff’s Office to update his sex offender registration information when he was taken into custody on a Hamilton County Warrant for Failure to Appear for Aggravated Fleeing. Officer George Spencer served the warrant and explained to Laymance that the bail listed on the warrant was $2,000 plus a $75 Failure to Appear fee as well as a $20 booking fee. Laymance is being held pending posting of the required bond.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

105 mph pursuit ends with crash in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — A police pursuit landed one man in jail over the weekend in Muhlenberg County. A Central City PD officer says he tried to pull over a driver with only one headlight Saturday. The driver, later identified as Dustin Detalente, allegedly sped down a parking lot, nearly hitting other cars. According […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
14news.com

Deputies investigating ATV theft in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is working on a case revolving around the theft of an ATV. Deputies say a 2020 Polaris Razer was stolen from the 6000 block of KY 1299. Officials say it’s a teal-colored vehicle. For those who have any information,...
14news.com

Accident closes part of Old Highway 41 in Gibson Co.

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the area of Old Highway 41 near Sergeant Pepper’s Fireworks on Saturday. Deputies say there was a crash and roads in the area would be closed throughout the evening. Officials urge drivers to use...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – January 30, 2023

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Passing Stopped School Bus: Maricruz Santillan Sandoval. Speeding: Cody C. Hempfling; Kelly B. Campbell; Jerad R. Carty; Allison E. Gallien; Brett Joggerst; Jessica N. Holloway; Andrew M. Hill; Devin H. Dobbs; Aaliyah D. Duncan; Harlee L. Crossett; Ethan F. Emmons; Jack M. Houghton; Jose C. Sandoval Lopez; Henry E. Melara Pineda; Becky A. Kelly; Jean W. Remy; Madelyne P. Love; Judy M. Mays; Jonah M. Sheriff, Jr.; Miguel Matinez Torres; Kamesha W. Johnson; Karen A. Mayer; James E. Smiley; James T. Wright; Dyke J. Van; Azhane L. Wells; Schuyler J. Vanfleet; Curtis A. Williams; Emma K. Stallings.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Hopkins County man dies in overnight camper fire

HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

wevv.com

Missing Union County man found dead Saturday morning

Authorities say a missing Union County man was found dead this morning. Union County, Kentucky, officials say 76-year-old James Nicholson was found along with his car on Saturday morning. Officials say they will provide a briefing and update at a future date. A golden alert was issued on Friday for...
UNION COUNTY, KY

