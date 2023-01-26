ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

Northeast Wisconsin deaths focus attention on hypothermia

APPLETON (WLUK) -- In the wake of a teen’s death in Brown County and a death in Sturgeon Bay possibly linked to extreme cold, safety experts are giving insight into how to avoid frostbite and hypothermia during extremely cold weather. Authorities say a 17-year-old's body was found Tuesday morning...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Help for the Homeless Hygiene Drive begins Feb. 12

(WLUK) -- An annual collection drive that has been Making A Difference for Northeast Wisconsin begins soon. The Family Radio Networks is holding its 31st annual Help for the Homeless Hygiene Drive from Feb. 12-March 5. Supplies collected are donated to 100 crisis agencies in 19 Wisconsin communities. Items needed...
Fox11online.com

Preliminary hearing set for teen charged in fentanyl overdose death

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 13 for a teen charged with delivering a fatal dose of drugs. Maylia Julieanna Paige Sotelo, 15, is charged in adult court with first-degree reckless homicide. In Wisconsin, those ages 10 and older charged with certain homicide...
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

UW free speech survey: Many students fear speaking out

OSHKOSH (WLUK/AP) -- The results of a free speech survey sent to UW System students statewide show they have a strong interest in speech and expression, University of Wisconsin System president Jay Rothman wrote. More than 10,000 students from across the UW system responded to the survey sent out last...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Judge: Cayer not to be released from mental health facility

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A judge denied a request Monday by Jacob Cayer to be released from a secure mental health facility, where he is undergoing treatment after being convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother in 2016 -- but then ruled to be not guilty by reason of mental disease.
HOBART, WI
Fox11online.com

Work begins to link Denmark to Central Brown County Water Authority's system

DENMARK (WLUK) -- A project to bring higher quality water to a Brown County community broke ground. Work began Wednesday afternoon to include the village of Denmark to the Central Brown County Water Authority's water distribution system. The system supplies water from Lake Michigan to multiple communities, including Allouez, Bellevue,...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Missing Wrightstown teen's body found; likely froze to death

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports a tragic ending to a nearly two-day search for a missing teen in Brown County. Authorities say 17-year-old Daniela Velazqeuez's body was found Tuesday morning in a rural area in the Town of Wrightstown, and it’s believed she died of hypothermia.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Oconto schools locked down after report of suspicious activity at high school

OCONTO (WLUK) -- All Oconto schools were locked down Wednesday afternoon after police received a report of two suspicious men at Oconto High School. The Oconto school district posted on Facebook later Wednesday, saying that a staff member reported seeing "suspicious activity" at the back of the building. The district...
OCONTO, WI
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh man injured in double-fatal U.P. crash

(WLUK) -- An Oshkosh man was hurt in a multiple-vehicle crash that killed an Upper Michigan couple on their way to their son's basketball game. Gerald and Tara Weaver, both of Escanaba, Michigan, have been identified as the victims in Friday's crash in Delta County. According to reports, the Weavers,...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

NEW Zoo names new leader of the pack

SUAMICO (WLUK) -- The NEW Zoo has a new leader of the pack. Carmen Murach will be the new director of the zoo, taking over for Neil Anderson, the long-time director who retired last year to take a new role in Florida. Murach is stepping up from her previous position...
SUAMICO, WI
Fox11online.com

Work begins on the new home of the Brown County East Branch Library

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Work is underway at the future home of the Brown County East Branch Library. Located next door to the current branch, crews will work to transform the former Titletown Fitness building, at 2253 Main Street, to the new 16,500 square foot library. Officials say this project...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Man found dead alongside road in Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- Sturgeon Bay police are investigating after a deceased man was found on the side of the road. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Lansing Avenue at 6:48 a.m. Tuesday for a report an unconscious man. Police say the middle-aged man was fully clothed...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh distillery combining craft drinks with rich sturgeon tradition

(WLUK) -- Sturgeon Spirits is a new craft distillery in Oshkosh. The business wants to combine the area's rich sturgeon history with a distilling experience. President of Sturgeon Spirits, Karl Lowenstein, says they take conservation efforts seriously and are instituting sustainable practices in their distilling process. The building includes a...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Ice skating rinks beginning to take shape in Green Bay area

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Taking to the ice skating rinks around the area is part of "How WI Live" in Northeast Wisconsin. "There's nothing like good fresh outdoor ice to get your blood pumping. It kind of feels like when you come down to Colburn here -- where we're at today -- it almost feels like you're up north somewhere," said James Andersen, Green Bay Parks, Recreation and Forestry Deputy Director.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy