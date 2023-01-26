Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Lancaster County man allegedly assaults woman during burglary
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman during a burglary on Jan. 30. According to the Quarryville Borough Police Department, police responded at 11:52 p.m. to the 100 block of Groffdale Drive for a burglary that was in progress.
Two men charged after Northumberland County bar argument
LEWIS TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men were arrested for an argument that turned violent in Lewis Township Saturday night, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Police were called to The Roost bar on Susquehanna Trail Saturday around 10:30 p.m. for reports of threats being made. Upon arrival, troopers say an argument between 30-year-old Joseph […]
WGAL
Man charged in shooting in York County
THOMASVILLE, Pa. — UPDATE: Police made an arrest in an early-morning shooting in York County. David Serio, 59, is charged with criminal attempted homicide, three counts of aggravated assault and other offenses. The shooting occurred along C Street near Thomasville. The area is about two miles away from York...
abc27.com
Carlisle Speedway armed robbery, stabbing suspect sentenced
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, James Allen Brown was sentenced to seven to 14 years in prison in connection with a 2022 Carlisle Speedway robbery. The District Attorney’s office says Brown confessed that he entered the Speedway store at around 6:00...
Lancaster County man charged with son's homicide following deadly DUI crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County police have filed charges following a deadly crash on Dec. 3, 2022. West Hempfield Township Police and the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office filed charges Wednesday, Feb. 1 against Larry K. Rapp, 63. Rapp has been charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI,...
Police investigate theft of pills
Mifflinburg, Pa. — State police say someone stole 21 buprenorphine tablets from a home in Union County. The unknown suspect got into the home on Aikey Hill Road in West Buffalo Township sometime on Jan. 25, state police at Milton say. Buprenorphine pills are typical prescribed to help people quit opiate use. The victim discovered the pills were missing and contacted police the next day. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
York Man Threatens Police, Shoots Woman In Trailer Park Fight Over PC: Authorities
A man has been arrested on attempted homicide charges after shooting at a woman during a fight over a computer on Feb. 1, 2023, authorities say. David Charles Serio, 59, of Thomasville shot at a woman fleeing in her car to a nearby business following the fight at Chesapeake Estates in Jackson Township around 4:20 a.m., Northern York County Regional police explained in a release later that day.
abc27.com
Police investigating “swatting” incident in Dauphin County
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday the Lower Paxton Township Police Department responded to an emergency call that led to the investigation of the phone call itself. According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at around 11:23 a.m. police responded to the...
abc27.com
Lancaster man arrested following fatal East Lampeter Township crash
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lancaster was arrested following the fatal crash that took place in East Lampeter Township back in December of 2022. According to the East Lampeter Township Police Department, on Dec. 29, 2022, at around noon police responded to the 2100 block of New Holland Pike for a report of a vehicle crash with entrapment.
abc27.com
Marietta man charged with homicide by vehicle and seven counts of DUI following fatal crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Marietta has been charged with seven counts of DUI and more after his role in a fatal crash that took place in Dec. of 2022. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, on Dec. 3 at around 1:17 a.m., West Hempfield Township Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Prospect Road, south of the intersection with Garfield Road.
abc27.com
Former Lancaster County Wendy’s employee allegedly pointed gun at employees
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County say a former Wendy’s employee has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at the restaurant. Northwest Regional Police say on January 29 at 9:16 p.m. officers responded to a fight in progress at the restaurant on South Market Street.
abc27.com
Camp Hill man allegedly threatened to kill police, shoot up police station
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Camp Hill allegedly threatened to kill police officers and shoot up their police station after he was allegedly found breaking into a residence in Enola. According to the East Pennsboro Township Police Department, on Jan. 26 at 7:32 p.m. police were called...
abc27.com
Lancaster men arrested for gun, drug charges
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, two Lancaster men were arrested for drug and weapon charges early Tuesday morning. Lancaster Police say they made a traffic stop on the 400 block of S. Christian Street at 3:14 a.m. for a registration violation. Tylik Payne-Hunter and Jaekwon Dickinson, the two men who were later arrested, were both passengers in the car.
Cat Shot In Neck During Possible Drive-By Shooting In Millersburg, State Police Say
A feral cat was shot in the neck during what is believed to be a drive-by shooting in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. The cat was shot outside of 544 State State in Millersburg on Jan. 28 around 12:17 p.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police the following Monday.
State police cruiser hit during high-speed chase
PORTER TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after investigators say he hit a state police cruiser during a high-speed chase along Interstate 80. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday around 4:30 p.m., troopers saw a car weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate 80 in Clinton County. Troopers then tried […]
Fire wrecks Northumberland County home
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire tore through a Northumberland County community Tuesday night. Video shows a complete mess at the intersection of Railroad and Second Streets in the Locust Gap area of Mount Carmel Township. The first calls came in just after 10 Tuesday night, but the alarms...
abc27.com
Camp Hill man allegedly used stolen IDs to obtain controlled substances
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Camp Hill man has been charged after allegedly using stolen identities to obtain controlled substances. According to the United State Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Zedan RaShwan was charged on January 27 with wire fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft.
WGAL
Police share details of suicide notes left by family in York County
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — We're learning more about why three members of a York County family made the decision to end their own lives. West Manchester Township said suicide notes were left behind. James Daub, 62, his 59-year-old wife, Deborah, and their 26-year-old daughter, Morgan, were found dead...
FireRescue1
Former Pa. fire chief pleads guilty to assaulting 14-year-old junior firefighter
SUNBURY, Pa. — A former fire chief from Mount Carmel will spend the next 12 to 48 months in state prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old junior firefighter. On Friday, Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones sentenced former Strong Fire Company Chief Kevin Mains Jr., 45, of...
abc27.com
Cumberland County residents facing drug, firearm charges
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say that neighborhood complaints alleging criminal activity led to charges being filed against nine Cumberland County residents. According to the Carlisle Police Department, the Carlisle Police began an investigation regarding a residence on the 100 block of North East Street after neighbors filed complaints of alleged criminal activity.
