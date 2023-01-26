Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida witness videotapes two rectangle-shaped objects hovering nearbyRoger MarshPunta Gorda, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape CoralTed RiversCape Coral, FL
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You AwayThe Daily ScoopFort Myers, FL
Related
Destin Log
COVID rising in one Florida region's sewage as cases fall statewide
Florida’s COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to fall from their early January peaks as sewage in some locales show viral loads climbing again. Hospitals statewide tended to 2,376 COVID-positive patients Friday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Department reported. That’s down from more than 2,900 during the first week of this month.
Local artist began work on Naples Pier mural before hurricane, finished this month
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– A local artist started painting a mural of the Naples Pier before Hurricane Ian for a celebration. The hurricane came, and he found himself consumed in working through the aftermath of the storm. The mural lay in wait to be completed: until this month. Scott Brown,...
SWFL health leaders react to fake nursing degree scandal
Authorities three Florida schools sold nursing diplomas to more than 7600 students for $15,000 a piece.
Mysterious corn stalks taking over Cape Coral woman’s yard
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Corn took over the internet last year with the viral “Corn Kid” video. Now it’s taking over Ralfina Marinelli’s yard in Cape Coral. Marinelli first thought the mysterious plants were weeds. Then, they kept growing… so she thought it was bamboo. Once it sprouted corn, she realized it was corn stalks, but she had no idea how nearly a dozen of them ended up in her yard.
Abandoned south Lee County railway chugging closer to being pedestrian trail
For years it’s been in the works as south Lee County inches ever closer to getting a dedicated pedestrian path from Fort Myers all the way down to Naples. The proposed trail would start at Alico Road and would offer an unbroken pedestrian path south, eventually ending up in Bonita Springs, at Bonita Beach Road, and extending beyond.
Fourth annual Lee County Chili Challenge
The fourth annual Lee County Chili Challenge is happening today until 4 p.m. at Stu's Motorcycles in Fort Myers.
ABC Action News
New link between defunct Southwest Florida cult and Branch Davidians in Waco
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Tucked near the heart of Estero is Koreshan State Park—which has a history so unusual you have to hear it to believe it. So to learn more about this land—and the people who lived here and inspired the name—we took a tour with Florida Gulf Coast University professor Lyn Millner.
‘I can sleep tonight’: Ian survivors finding solutions at Insurance Villages
Florida Department of Financial Services hosting 5 Insurance Villages across Southwest Florida this week
Fort Myers Beach organizations will provide qualifying residents $500 online gift cards for Hurricane Ian recovering
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– As many people continue to recover from the impacts of Hurricane Ian, the Fort Myers Beach Woman’s Club and the Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation teamed up to donate $500 eMastercards. According to Fort Myers Beach’s website, people can apply to receive the gift cards...
Red Tide lurking in SWFL
The red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in 69 samples collected from and offshore of Southwest Florida over the past week.
DeSantis team hits back at Politico for 'intentionally misleading' headline: 'Media malpractice'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' rapid response director Christina Pushaw fired back at Politico, accusing the outlet of "media malpractice" for running a misleading headline.
Free adoption day at Gulf Coast Humane Society
Today at Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers, customers have the chance to adopt a dog or cat for free!
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Has a Poop Problem
Each week, the Suncoast Waterkeeper releases water sample reports from seven sites throughout Sarasota County’s bays. The latest report showed a general decline in enterococci colony-forming units (in laymen’s terms, that means poop). Less poop in our waters? That’s great news! Right?. Not so fast. Dr. Abbey...
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & Gardens
Listen, I get it: when you think of Florida, the first things that might come to mind are gorgeous beaches, natural springs, and theme parks. However, I'm here to tell you about some amazing sights in Florida that you may be missing out on: our stunning museums and gardens. Take a look at the following list of Florida museums and find one that fits your style.
NBC 2
Naples man grabs gun when chicken wings aren’t ready
NAPLES, FLA. — Matthew Davis was in mourning. That was the explanation he gave Collier County Sheriff detectives after he was seen on video grabbing his gun because his chicken wings weren’t ready. It was January 25th, and Davis was sitting in the CCSO substation in Golden State....
Cape Coral man arrested for squatting in Key Largo home
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were arrested Thursday after they were found staying in a Key Largo home without the owner’s permission. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), 63-year-old John Wehrle of Cape Coral and 60-year-old Charles Huston of Colorado assumed they were ‘welcome’ at the island home on Jolly Roger Drive and strolled right through the unlocked front door.
WINKNEWS.com
How a missing dog made its way to Fort Myers Beach, helping a man along the way
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-29:a44cac1cebf2485de86e4e8 Player Element ID: 6319314967112. What makes the 4-year-old puppy Gus so special? He was lost for nearly a week, away from his family through New Year’s weekend, until...
click orlando
More than 5,000 Florida lotto winners flagged for potential DEO debt within a year
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida State Lottery recently said over 5,000 winners “show(ed) potential outstanding state owed debt balance” within the last year. A public records request filed by WKMG-TV News 6 to the state lottery office shows that a total of 5,060 winners from Jan. 1, 2022, to Jan. 10, 2023, owed money.
WINKNEWS.com
First ever Cape Coral music walk on Saturday
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-28:4003dd4ffb16e34eed668cab Player Element ID: 6319372809112. The area around Duval Street in Cape Coral wants to become a live music destination in Florida. They’re holding their first music walk on...
St. Matthew’s House cuts ribbon on new affordable homes in East Naples
EAST NAPLES, Fla. — More graduates of a local addiction recovery program have a safe and affordable place to live. On Thursday, St. Matthew’s House cut the ribbon on three new homes in their gated community called Justin’s Village. It’s located in East Naples. The homes...
Comments / 2