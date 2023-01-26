ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Destin Log

COVID rising in one Florida region's sewage as cases fall statewide

Florida’s COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to fall from their early January peaks as sewage in some locales show viral loads climbing again. Hospitals statewide tended to 2,376 COVID-positive patients Friday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Department reported. That’s down from more than 2,900 during the first week of this month.
NBC2 Fort Myers

Mysterious corn stalks taking over Cape Coral woman’s yard

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Corn took over the internet last year with the viral “Corn Kid” video. Now it’s taking over Ralfina Marinelli’s yard in Cape Coral. Marinelli first thought the mysterious plants were weeds. Then, they kept growing… so she thought it was bamboo. Once it sprouted corn, she realized it was corn stalks, but she had no idea how nearly a dozen of them ended up in her yard.
Sarasota Has a Poop Problem

Sarasota Has a Poop Problem

Each week, the Suncoast Waterkeeper releases water sample reports from seven sites throughout Sarasota County’s bays. The latest report showed a general decline in enterococci colony-forming units (in laymen’s terms, that means poop). Less poop in our waters? That’s great news! Right?. Not so fast. Dr. Abbey...
Laurens Travels

Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & Gardens

Listen, I get it: when you think of Florida, the first things that might come to mind are gorgeous beaches, natural springs, and theme parks. However, I'm here to tell you about some amazing sights in Florida that you may be missing out on: our stunning museums and gardens. Take a look at the following list of Florida museums and find one that fits your style.
NBC 2

Naples man grabs gun when chicken wings aren’t ready

NAPLES, FLA. — Matthew Davis was in mourning. That was the explanation he gave Collier County Sheriff detectives after he was seen on video grabbing his gun because his chicken wings weren’t ready. It was January 25th, and Davis was sitting in the CCSO substation in Golden State....
NBC2 Fort Myers

Cape Coral man arrested for squatting in Key Largo home

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were arrested Thursday after they were found staying in a Key Largo home without the owner’s permission. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), 63-year-old John Wehrle of Cape Coral and 60-year-old Charles Huston of Colorado assumed they were ‘welcome’ at the island home on Jolly Roger Drive and strolled right through the unlocked front door.
WINKNEWS.com

First ever Cape Coral music walk on Saturday

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-28:4003dd4ffb16e34eed668cab Player Element ID: 6319372809112. The area around Duval Street in Cape Coral wants to become a live music destination in Florida. They’re holding their first music walk on...
