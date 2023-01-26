Graham Health System reveals expansion plans for two Galesburg locations. Here’s what you can expect

Read full article on original website
Dunkin’ is one step closer to serving coffee drinks and its wide assortment of donuts in Galesburg. A group which owns more than 100 Dunkin’ stores nationally has recently submitted site plans to build a Dunkin’ restaurant at 951 N. Henderson St. in Galesburg. According to plans WGIL obtained from the city of Galesburg, the business would include inside seating and a drive-thru window. Site plan drawings show signage that indicates Dunkin’ would share space with Baskin Robins ice cream.
Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public Schools. Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public …. Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public Schools. Pink Heals: Laugh for a Cause | Good Day Central …. Pink Heals: Laugh for a Cause | Good Day Central Illinois. On...
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) – With sweets, treats and a lot of sugar, we first introduced you to Rebekah Baer in the summer of 2021. She spent most of her days baking up a storm in her traveling food truck, as the owner of the Baking Baer. Flash forward to today, Baer is expanding her reach in Central Illinois.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner’s office says a woman died after her car crashed on Interstate 74 Saturday morning. Coroner Charles Hanley says an autopsy will be conducted on the 50-year-old woman from Peoria Monday. Her name is being withheld pending notification of family. The...
UPDATE (7:50 p.m.) — According to Peoria police, the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:28 p.m. Friday. One person received minor injuries. It is currently unknown what caused the crash. UPDATE (7:33 p.m.) — The road has been reopened. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police have blocked traffic...
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded Thursday evening to a fire in Rock Island. According to a Rock Island Fire Department Commanding Firefighter, the call came in around 4:40 p.m. for reports of a house fire at 14 1/2 Street and 12 Avenue. Officials say no injuries were reported...
—— JUMER’S CASTLE LODGE. If you remember Jumer’s, you have to remember their legendary cinnamon rolls!. These are definitely a part of Peoria’s history and you can read more about them in the MBIP Links below. —— WHAT IT IS TODAY: THE GRAND REGENCY OF PEORIA...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local restaurant and ice cream joint is closing temporarily, according to a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon. The Spotted Cow is a popular eatery at 718 W Glen Avenue. They wrote the following on Facebook:. “THANK YOU to everyone over the years of friendships and...
PEKIN, Ill. – The owner of Martini’s on Water in Peoria is going to jail in Tazewell County after being convicted back in October of an accident that left a woman with serious injuries. Martin Walgenbach has been sentenced to 30 days in the Tazewell County Jail, along...
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Some Rock Island business owners are raising concerns about a nearby business and their practices on the southwest side of town. Several businesses on First Street went to the City Council on Monday to voice concerns about Del’s Metal Company. They claim the scrap yard is polluting the air and damaging roads with increased traffic.
McDonough County Public Transportation (MCPT) will receive state grant money to pay for upgrades. “We’re super excited for this opportunity,” said Transit Director Miranda Lambert. “It shows that Go West is continuing to be sustainable, not only for our student population but also for our residents.”. MCPT...
We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Illinois. In this case we will talk about the shopping center, Northwoods Mall, where you will find different stores of popular and local brands. Additionally, offers are the order of the day. Featured shopping stores: JCPenney, Hot Topic,...
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Fire Department recognized the quick actions of one off-duty engineer who responded to a 16-unit apartment complex fire that took place earlier this week. Friday, Moline Fire Department Fire Chief Regenwether recognized Engineer Michael Herrick for his quick actions and response, while off-duty to the...
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are investigating a bomb threat made to the Peoria Marriott Pere Marquette building early Saturday morning. According to Public Information Officer Semone Roth, police responded to the bomb threat just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers helped evacuate hotel guests and staff members.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Due to CBS Sports coverage of PGA Golf from Torrey Pines California, Friday’s episode of Jeopardy will air at 1:35 a.m. Friday night / Saturday morning. Friday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune will air at 2:05 a.m.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Thursday night. Around 11:32 p.m., Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS responded to the 1300 block of Cedar Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the...
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Unley Marine is a boat repair shop located in Rock Island right next to Del's Metal Company. The owner of Unley Marine, Tom Unley, is claiming that many of his customers have been experiencing sore throats and headaches due to the dust created by Del's when torching metal.
With the recent snowfall in the local area, Warren-Henderson Farm Bureau President Jake Armstrong says it was very beneficial:. “I would say this was a good snow, whether it was just direct into ponds, direct into creeks, didn’t have frozen ground, obviously, if you have plowed snow in the last day or two, you moved a lot of mud and gravel with it as well. I think we are getting some moisture penetration. It looks like it going to freeze pretty hard, so we will lose some of it, but we definitely need moisture. We’ve been around and seen low ponds, low creeks, tile outlets not running, we definitely need it, so I think this was helpful.”
PEORIA, Ill. – The second bomb threat in as many weeks has been phoned in to the Pere Marquette hotel in downtown Peoria. Peoria Police Saturday afternoon released details of the incident first reported at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Hotel guests were evacuated to what only police referred to as a “secure location,” until a police bomb unit could determine there was no threat.
