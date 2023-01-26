Update (8:55 AM)- **Terry Smith extends an offer from Penn State to 2025 5-star cornerback Devin Sanchez from North Shore High School in Houston, Texas. Sanchez (6’2″, 170-pounds) is ranked by 247 Sports as one of the Top 5 sophomore cornerbacks and one of the Top 50 overall players in the country. As you can imagine, Sanchez has a long list of offers- Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Arizona State, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, USC and Washington State.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO