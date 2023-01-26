Read full article on original website
Penn State Going After Florida Gators 2024 4-Star Commit Chauncey Bowens
The 2022 Penn State football team had one of the most exciting young running backs in the nation with Nicholas Singleton. Singleton received 156 carries for 1,061 yards, 12 touchdowns and will no doubt be the focus of the Nittany Lions offense in 2023. On Tuesday, the Nittany Lions staff...
‘He’d be Whopped in Front of his Mom and Dad’: Penn State’s Carter Starocci Responds to Iowa Signee Gabe Arnold
Gabe Arnold hasn’t wrestled a college match yet, and he already has beef with an NCAA national champion in Penn State’s Carter Starocci. Arnold, an Iowa signee, tweeted during Friday’s massive dual meet between No. 1 Penn State and No. 2 Iowa that Starocci was overrated. “I...
Penn State Daily Notebook- January 31
Update (8:55 AM)- **Terry Smith extends an offer from Penn State to 2025 5-star cornerback Devin Sanchez from North Shore High School in Houston, Texas. Sanchez (6’2″, 170-pounds) is ranked by 247 Sports as one of the Top 5 sophomore cornerbacks and one of the Top 50 overall players in the country. As you can imagine, Sanchez has a long list of offers- Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Arizona State, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, USC and Washington State.
‘Man, I Love Being in Happy Valley’: Jacob Oden Talks Penn State Recruitment With NSN
Jacob Oden, one of the top junior defensive backs in the country, has upcoming plans to announce his college decision, and Penn State is in the running. Oden, a four-star safety from the Class of 2024, plans on announcing his college decision this coming Thursday at 6. Oden will be choosing between Penn State, Iowa, Michigan State, Michigan and Tennessee.
4-Star OL Chimdy Onoh Commits to Penn State on Signing Day
Chimdy Onoh, a Class of 2023 four-star offensive tackle out of Dundalk High School in Maryland, is a Penn State Nittany Lion. Penn State head coach James Franklin and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein have been talked about emphasizing recruiting on the offensive line in the past, and they delivered Penn State’s fourth four-star o-linemen to end the 2023 recruiting cycle.
Penn State A Finalist For 2025 4-Star Offensive Tackle Jaelyne Matthews
Penn State completed their third Junior Day this past weekend and are hoping to add a big-time player because of it. 2025 4-star offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews visited Penn State over the weekend and plans on making his college decision later this morning. No word on who Matthews will select...
5 Things to Know Before Penn State-Purdue
Penn State men’s basketball has a chance to beat the No. 1 team in the country on the road Wednesday night. Here are five things to know about Penn State’s second matchup with Purdue this season. PLAYING NO. 1. This will be the second time Penn State has...
‘Pain’: Twitter Reaction From Penn State’s Loss at Purdue
Purdue basketball played like a No. 1 team, Penn State didn’t, and as a result, the Boilers pounded the Nittany Lions, 80-60, Wednesday night. Penn State is back to under .500 in the Big Ten, falling to 5-6. Purdue is 22-1 overall and 11-1 in conference play. Purdue’s Mason...
A Breakdown of Penn State’s 2022-25 Recruiting Classes by Positions, Star Ratings
QUARTERBACKS (3) Drew Allar (2022 five-star) Beau Pribula (2022 three-star) Jaxon Smolik (2023 three-star) Nick Singleton (2022 five-star) Kaytron Allen (2022 four-star) London Montgomery (2023 four-star) Cam Wallace (2023 three-star) WIDE RECEIVERS (6) Kaden Saunders (2022 four-star) Anthony Ivey (2022 four-star) Tyler Johnson (2022 three-star) Omari Evans (2022 three-star) Carmelo...
Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology Has Penn State Among Last Four Teams In
In ESPN’s latest bracketology, Joe Lunardi has Penn State making the NCAA tournament as one of the last four teams in. Lunardi has Penn State, along with Pitt, Kentucky, and Arizona making it in this latest edition. He also has Texas A&M, Nevada, Oklahoma and Wisconsin missing out. Lunardi’s...
Laurel Highlands CB Antwan Black Jr. ‘Shocked’ By Penn State Offer
The Laurel Highlands football program has had a lot of success and have won a lot of games over the last few years. 4-star wide receiver Rodney Gallagher, who signed with West Virginia in December, was a big reason for that but he wasn’t the only talented player on the Mustangs team.
‘I Was Ready for the Task at Hand’: Mikey Henn, Micah Shrewsberry Discuss Henn’s big Day
Mikey Henn has played in only 12 games this season and hadn’t started a game for Penn State. But Sunday, he got a surprise start at center over freshman Kebba Njie. Coach Micah Shrewsberry felt he needed to make a switch from the true freshman to the seventh-year senior now on his fifth college program.
The Lasching Out Podcast – Ep. 18: Who’s Ready to Breakout?
Welcome to this edition of a brand-new Lasching Out Podcast on the Nittany Sports Now Network. This podcast is hosted by Nittany Sports Now’s Jarrod Prugar and is co-hosted by Kevin Quigley. Jarrod and Kevin discuss who they feel is primed to break out this year for Penn State...
