ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Daily Notebook- January 31

Update (8:55 AM)- **Terry Smith extends an offer from Penn State to 2025 5-star cornerback Devin Sanchez from North Shore High School in Houston, Texas. Sanchez (6’2″, 170-pounds) is ranked by 247 Sports as one of the Top 5 sophomore cornerbacks and one of the Top 50 overall players in the country. As you can imagine, Sanchez has a long list of offers- Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Arizona State, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, USC and Washington State.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

‘Man, I Love Being in Happy Valley’: Jacob Oden Talks Penn State Recruitment With NSN

Jacob Oden, one of the top junior defensive backs in the country, has upcoming plans to announce his college decision, and Penn State is in the running. Oden, a four-star safety from the Class of 2024, plans on announcing his college decision this coming Thursday at 6. Oden will be choosing between Penn State, Iowa, Michigan State, Michigan and Tennessee.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

4-Star OL Chimdy Onoh Commits to Penn State on Signing Day

Chimdy Onoh, a Class of 2023 four-star offensive tackle out of Dundalk High School in Maryland, is a Penn State Nittany Lion. Penn State head coach James Franklin and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein have been talked about emphasizing recruiting on the offensive line in the past, and they delivered Penn State’s fourth four-star o-linemen to end the 2023 recruiting cycle.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

5 Things to Know Before Penn State-Purdue

Penn State men’s basketball has a chance to beat the No. 1 team in the country on the road Wednesday night. Here are five things to know about Penn State’s second matchup with Purdue this season. PLAYING NO. 1. This will be the second time Penn State has...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

‘Pain’: Twitter Reaction From Penn State’s Loss at Purdue

Purdue basketball played like a No. 1 team, Penn State didn’t, and as a result, the Boilers pounded the Nittany Lions, 80-60, Wednesday night. Penn State is back to under .500 in the Big Ten, falling to 5-6. Purdue is 22-1 overall and 11-1 in conference play. Purdue’s Mason...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

A Breakdown of Penn State’s 2022-25 Recruiting Classes by Positions, Star Ratings

QUARTERBACKS (3) Drew Allar (2022 five-star) Beau Pribula (2022 three-star) Jaxon Smolik (2023 three-star) Nick Singleton (2022 five-star) Kaytron Allen (2022 four-star) London Montgomery (2023 four-star) Cam Wallace (2023 three-star) WIDE RECEIVERS (6) Kaden Saunders (2022 four-star) Anthony Ivey (2022 four-star) Tyler Johnson (2022 three-star) Omari Evans (2022 three-star) Carmelo...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology Has Penn State Among Last Four Teams In

In ESPN’s latest bracketology, Joe Lunardi has Penn State making the NCAA tournament as one of the last four teams in. Lunardi has Penn State, along with Pitt, Kentucky, and Arizona making it in this latest edition. He also has Texas A&M, Nevada, Oklahoma and Wisconsin missing out. Lunardi’s...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

The Lasching Out Podcast – Ep. 18: Who’s Ready to Breakout?

Welcome to this edition of a brand-new Lasching Out Podcast on the Nittany Sports Now Network. This podcast is hosted by Nittany Sports Now’s Jarrod Prugar and is co-hosted by Kevin Quigley. Jarrod and Kevin discuss who they feel is primed to break out this year for Penn State...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy