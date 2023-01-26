ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg County, SC

WBTW News13

Deputies investigating after 1 injured in Florence County shooting, sheriff’s office says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a shooting incident that injured a person in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. It happened Saturday at the intersection of Alligator and Twin Church roads, the sheriff’s office said. The victim is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. No […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

SLED responds after deputies link deadly Andrews shooting and Kingstree double-shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Law enforcement in Williamsburg County is investigating a deadly double-shooting near Andrews. On Saturday, Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office responded to Birch Creek Road, in the Andrews area of Williamsburg County, in reference to two individuals lying in the roadway that suffered gunshot wounds. Williamsburg...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 dead, 2 injured in Williamsburg County shootings

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Williamsburg County are investigating Saturday shootings that left two people dead and two others injured.  Deputies first responded to Birch Creek Road in the Andrews area following reports of two people laying in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. Both people died from their injuries. Deputies were also dispatched […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man sentenced in 2017 Berkeley County murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge sentenced a man Friday after a Berkeley County jury convicted him in a 2017 killing. Maurice Durell Wigfall was sentenced to 45 years on a charge of murder and five years on a charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said. Judge Jennifer McCoy said the two sentences would be served concurrently.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Three arrested following Sheriff's Office operation in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Carter Weaver announced three arrests following a traffic stop Friday shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the Greentown Community. Deputies say the arrests resulted from crime suppression efforts along Meadow Street and two handguns were seized by law enforcement. Shamal Gamble, 24, faces a...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Grandmother helped grandson cover up Georgetown murder, deputies say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies have arrested a second person in connection to a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead. Edna Faye Daniels, 78, of Georgetown, is facing charges after authorities determined she helped her grandson hide the murder of 19-year-old TyQuez Demetrius Walker on Jan. 25, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Three arrested following traffic stop in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop in Georgetown County resulted in the seizure of several firearms. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was stopped shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday in the county’s Greentown community. Authorities said the stop resulted in deputies seizing two handguns. Shamal […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Man faces assault charge after Johns Island shooting

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested following a shooting on Johns Island. Bradley Lane Rudd, 23, faces a charge of first-degree assault and battery after a confrontation led to the shooting on Thursday, officials say. Deputies say they were...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

BCSO: One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Moncks Corner

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A shooting at a Moncks Corner bar the evening of Jan. 27 has left one dead and two hospitalized. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), deputies responded to a shooting at Bar 52, 207 Davishill Lane. Upon arriving, they observed three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced deceased at the scene and two were transported to a hospital for treatment.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WBTW News13

Marion County shooting victim dies, sheriff’s office says

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A victim in an early-January Marion County shooting has died, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened Jan. 9 on Danny Drive, according to the sheriff’s office. The name of the person has not been released. The sheriff’s office said the crime is unsolved. Anyone with information […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter police searching for shooter, man found dead in parked car

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department says it is investigating after a deadly shooting. The department is looking for information to identify the shooter after a man was found dead Thursday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 26. Investigators found Larry...
SUMTER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown Co. deputies investigating after multiple houses struck by gunfire Thursday

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating after shots were fired at multiple houses Thursday evening. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies around 8 p.m. Thursday responded to the area of Meadow Street, near Highmarket, following “dozens” of shots fired at houses along the 100 block. Three of the […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigate dozens of shots fired into multiple Georgetown homes

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say they are trying to determine who fired shots into homes in Georgetown County Thursday night. Deputies responded to the 100 block of Meadow Street off Highmarket Street shortly after 8 p.m. where they learned “dozens of bullets” had been fired into three occupied homes and one unoccupied home.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

