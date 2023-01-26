Read full article on original website
live5news.com
2 killed, 2 hurt in ‘connected’ Williamsburg Co. shootings; suspect sought
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are looking for the man they say is responsible for two Saturday shooting in Williamsburg County. Shown Lorenzo Cooper, 36, is wanted by the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the shootings. Deputies first responded to Birch Creek Road in the Bloomingvale...
Deputies investigating after 1 injured in Florence County shooting, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a shooting incident that injured a person in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. It happened Saturday at the intersection of Alligator and Twin Church roads, the sheriff’s office said. The victim is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. No […]
wpde.com
SLED responds after deputies link deadly Andrews shooting and Kingstree double-shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Law enforcement in Williamsburg County is investigating a deadly double-shooting near Andrews. On Saturday, Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office responded to Birch Creek Road, in the Andrews area of Williamsburg County, in reference to two individuals lying in the roadway that suffered gunshot wounds. Williamsburg...
2 dead, 2 injured in Williamsburg County shootings
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Williamsburg County are investigating Saturday shootings that left two people dead and two others injured. Deputies first responded to Birch Creek Road in the Andrews area following reports of two people laying in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. Both people died from their injuries. Deputies were also dispatched […]
WMBF
Deputies investigating Saturday shooting in Florence County, 1 hurt
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in the Pee Dee on Saturday. Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened in the area of Alligator Road and Twin Church Road. Nunn added the victim suffered “what are believed...
live5news.com
Man sentenced in 2017 Berkeley County murder
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge sentenced a man Friday after a Berkeley County jury convicted him in a 2017 killing. Maurice Durell Wigfall was sentenced to 45 years on a charge of murder and five years on a charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said. Judge Jennifer McCoy said the two sentences would be served concurrently.
wpde.com
Three arrested following Sheriff's Office operation in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Carter Weaver announced three arrests following a traffic stop Friday shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the Greentown Community. Deputies say the arrests resulted from crime suppression efforts along Meadow Street and two handguns were seized by law enforcement. Shamal Gamble, 24, faces a...
live5news.com
Grandmother helped grandson cover up Georgetown murder, deputies say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies have arrested a second person in connection to a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead. Edna Faye Daniels, 78, of Georgetown, is facing charges after authorities determined she helped her grandson hide the murder of 19-year-old TyQuez Demetrius Walker on Jan. 25, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver.
live5news.com
Police seek missing N. Charleston toddler; arrest warrant issued for mother
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing toddler. Kingston Ja-Var Stewart, 15 months, was last seen on Wednesday being picked up by his mother for visitation. Police say the mother did not return the child and refuses to...
Three arrested following traffic stop in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop in Georgetown County resulted in the seizure of several firearms. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was stopped shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday in the county’s Greentown community. Authorities said the stop resulted in deputies seizing two handguns. Shamal […]
CCSO: One arrested for shooting man during confrontation on Johns Island Thursday
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Thursday arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Johns Island that left one person injured. According to CCSO, deputies responded to the 3100 block of Solom Road shortly before 4:00 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Officials said one person had suffered […]
Second person arrested in connection with deadly Georgetown Co. shooting
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A second person has been arrested in connection with a deadly Tuesday night shooting in Georgetown County. Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) responded to a home off Meadow Street around midnight where they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. Edna Faye Daniels, 78, was […]
live5news.com
Deputies: Man faces assault charge after Johns Island shooting
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested following a shooting on Johns Island. Bradley Lane Rudd, 23, faces a charge of first-degree assault and battery after a confrontation led to the shooting on Thursday, officials say. Deputies say they were...
abcnews4.com
BCSO: One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Moncks Corner
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A shooting at a Moncks Corner bar the evening of Jan. 27 has left one dead and two hospitalized. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), deputies responded to a shooting at Bar 52, 207 Davishill Lane. Upon arriving, they observed three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced deceased at the scene and two were transported to a hospital for treatment.
12-year-old missing from Horry County considered endangered, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 12-year-old missing from Horry County is considered endangered, according to the Horry County Police Department. Madalyn Anjore Griffin was last seen Friday at her home on Carolina Pointe Way near Little River, police said. She has green hair, is about 5-foot-4 and weighs 150 pounds. Griffin is considered endangered […]
Marion County shooting victim dies, sheriff’s office says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A victim in an early-January Marion County shooting has died, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened Jan. 9 on Danny Drive, according to the sheriff’s office. The name of the person has not been released. The sheriff’s office said the crime is unsolved. Anyone with information […]
wpde.com
Extra deputies at Florence Co. courthouse after bullets found in bathroom
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — There are 14 deputies standing guard inside and around the Florence County Judicial Center after five bullets were found in a bathroom trash can, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said the center's maintenance employee found the bullets. He added that several...
WIS-TV
Sumter police searching for shooter, man found dead in parked car
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department says it is investigating after a deadly shooting. The department is looking for information to identify the shooter after a man was found dead Thursday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 26. Investigators found Larry...
Georgetown Co. deputies investigating after multiple houses struck by gunfire Thursday
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating after shots were fired at multiple houses Thursday evening. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies around 8 p.m. Thursday responded to the area of Meadow Street, near Highmarket, following “dozens” of shots fired at houses along the 100 block. Three of the […]
live5news.com
Deputies investigate dozens of shots fired into multiple Georgetown homes
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say they are trying to determine who fired shots into homes in Georgetown County Thursday night. Deputies responded to the 100 block of Meadow Street off Highmarket Street shortly after 8 p.m. where they learned “dozens of bullets” had been fired into three occupied homes and one unoccupied home.
