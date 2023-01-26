Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prisonJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sightEdy Zoo
US issues travel advisory for Cancun after disputes between Uber, taxi drivers
A travel advisory has been issued for one of Mexico's most popular vacation spots. Cancun is now on the U.S. State Department's radar after Uber officially became legal in the state.
George Santos took campaign donation from an Italian who was caught smuggling undocumented migrants into the US
Rep. George Santos accepted a contribution from Rocco Oppedisano, who was caught trying to smuggle 14 undocumented migrants into the US in 2019.
Employee at Airport Stole from at Least 70 Passengers – Caught, Thanks to Stolen Headphones
A story about how an employee at an airport stole from at least 70 passengers and was finally caught thanks to a pair of headphones. Here is a story of a ground staff employee at an airport who stole from over 70 passengers and was finally caught, thanks to a modern feature of some headphones.
Family of California attorney who died at Mexican resort on anniversary trip calls out suspicious behavior
The family of Orange County Deputy Public Defender Elliot Blair is accusing Mexican authorities of suspicious behavior in the 33-year-old's death at a Rosarito Beach resort.
paddleyourownkanoo.com
It’s Either You or Me: Delta Air Flight Attendant Demands Jewish Man Deplanes Flight in Antisemitism Row
Delta Air Lines has confirmed that it is investigating an incident in which a flight attendant allegedly referred to a visibly Orthodox Jewish man and his family as “you people” in what appeared to be an antisemitic slur. The alleged incident took place as passengers were boarding the...
Mexico law bans smoking on beaches, all public places with fines up to $550
A newly enacted law in Mexico will allow for smokers in public places like beaches, hotels, and parks to be fined hundreds of dollars for lighting up.
This Abandoned Boeing 737 Is Being Transformed Into a Luxe Private Vacation Villa in Bali
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, apparently, it’s the world’s first luxury hotel inside a commercial jet. An abandoned Boeing 737 that was once part of the now-defunct Mandala Airlines is being converted into a private vacation villa in Indonesia—and you don’t even need a boarding pass to enter. The retired aircraft, which is currently under construction, sits on the edge of a cliff roughly 500 feet above Bali’s Nyang Nyang beach. When it’s finished, hopefully within the next few months, the refit jet will be available to rent for roughly $7,300 a night. Entrepreneur and travel enthusiast Felix Demin...
Taxi and Uber drivers clash at Cancun airport
Taxi drivers in Cancun, Mexico, formed a blockade at the airport to protest the competing fares of ride-share apps. NBC’s Morgan Chesky explains that despite violence, officials say they are not shutting down the recently introduced use of Uber to the city. Jan. 27, 2023.
Lawmaker Slams Walmart for ‘Passing the Work to Consumers’ After She Files New Bill To Limit Self-Service Checkouts
Self-service checkouts have failed for many consumers with 67% have had one fail when using it. The number of self-serve checkout lanes in supermarkets and other stores is growing. It seems everyone is doing it, with more and more stores installing self-checkout lanes.
Thrillist
Here's What to Know About the Cancun Travel Warning
If you're planning to travel to Mexico and are banking on ride-share options to get around, you might want to reconsider. The US State Department has just issued a warning to US travelers heading over to some of Mexico's most visited spots, the Washington Post reports. Following the recent conflicts between taxi drivers and ride-share companies like Uber, the US is advising tourists planning to travel to Cancun and the Mexican state of Quintana Roo to exercise caution in their travels and refrain from using app-based transportation services like Uber for now.
Judge blocks sale of machine gun converters after U.S. sues
NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice said it has obtained a court order blocking two firearms companies from imperiling public safety by illegally selling devices to convert AR-15 style rifles into machine guns.
AOL Corp
Where do travelers want to go in 2023? Study says Miami Beach, Key West — and Cuba?
It comes as no surprise that travelers still want to visit to Miami Beach and Key West in 2023 — both cities have long lured fans of sunshine, beaches and nightlife. But apparently, many tourists are also longing to travel to Cuba. In its annual Travelers’ Choice Destinations Awards...
Passenger's Medication Dilemma Is a Serious Reminder for Travelers Visiting Japan
Japan is very strict about what medications visitors can bring into the country.
You May Want to Rethink Using Uber in Cancún
The State Department is warning anyone traveling to the Quintana Roo region, Cancún chief among them, to be wary of using Uber or other rideshare platforms while visiting. The admonition comes following a slew of incidents involving American tourists, in which several were reportedly hurt. Per a report from...
thejetsettingfamily.com
Global Entry vs Mobile Passport
We’ve all been there. You’re standing in line at the airport, passports in hand, and you see the sign for the Global Entry lane. But what is Global Entry? Do you need it? Is it worth the extra fee? How does Global Entry compare vs Mobile Passport?. Meanwhile,...
