Paytient Raises $63M to Expand Health Payment Accounts (HPAs)
– Paytient, the creator and leading provider of Health Payment Accounts (HPAs), today announced a $40.5M Series B funding round, bringing the company’s total funding to $63M. The funds, consisting of $33M in equity from new and existing investors and $7.5M in debt from Silicon Valley Bank, will be used to scale growth and product development in 2023 and beyond.
M&A: Alpine Investors Acquires RCM Services Provider Medusind
– Alpine Investors, a people-driven private equity fund, announced that it has acquired Medusind, a provider of revenue cycle management services to the healthcare industry. – Jose Rivero, an Alpine CEO-in-Residence and part of the firm’s PeopleFirst program, has assumed the role of CEO of Medusind. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.
Alira Health Secures $58M to Expand Global Growth
– Alira Health, a global healthcare advisory, clinical research and technology company, announced it secured an additional $58M in capital funding to accelerate delivery of patient-centric, technology-enabled healthcare solutions. Previously, Alira Health raised $35M in 2021 and $40M in 2022, in two rounds led by Creadev. – Alira Health is...
AVIA Launches Nationwide Digital Health Marketplace
– AVIA just announced the launch of AVIA Marketplace, a vendor selection platform available for free. It provides a one-stop shop for hospital and health systems executives to research and select digital health solutions for their transformation journey. The AVIA Marketplace is the first step in a broader suite of offerings to help digital health companies bring the greatest capabilities to market—strengthening both sides of the ecosystem.
Digital Health Funding Reaches $15.3B in 2022 Across 572 Deals, Rock Health Reports
– In a downtrodden market climate, things don’t need to feel doom and gloom, according to Rock Health’s Annual 2022 digital health funding report. 2022 was a necessary reminder that investment is cyclical and that strong players build resilience in weathering funding climate changes. – Analysts expect that...
M&A: Avel eCare Acquires NightWatch to Expand Remote Pharmacy Services
– Avel eCare, the nation’s leading provider of clinician-to-clinician telemedicine services, today announced the acquisition of NightWatch, a West Virginia-based company that provides remote pharmacy services to hospitals, clinics and nursing homes throughout the Midwest and mid-Atlantic region. – The expansion of remote pharmacy services strengthens Avel eCare’s portfolio...
Startup Velsera Launches to Advance Precision Health Through Data-Driven Solutions
– New company Velsera was announced at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference supported by thematic-focused impact fund Summa Equity (“Summa”). – Velsera sets out to amplify the impact of clinicians, researchers and scientists for the benefit of patients around the world. Velsera creates a software platform out of science, technology, and informatics, making data actionable, accelerating the pace and potential of multi-omics.
M&A: ReviveHealth Acquires Telehealth Company SwiftMD
ReviveHealth, a whole health and integrated care company, has acquired SwiftMD, a virtual care services company with a strong physician network. – The acquisition was facilitated by Eir Partners, a Miami based private equity firm that invests in high growth healthcare companies. Eir Partners took a majority interest in ReviveHealth as a part of the transaction.
MEDITECH International Deal with CloudWave Delivers Expanse EPR Expanse EPR to Over 500k UK Patients
– MEDITECH UK has announced they’ve chosen CloudWave’s OpSus Cloud Services to power its MEDITECH Expanse EPR (Electronic Patient Record) and MEDITECH Cloud Hosted offering to East Cheshire NHS Trust and Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. The United Kingdom public-sector trusts are part of the National Health Service (NHS). They will be working with CloudWave and MEDITECH to deploy a cloud-based electronic health record (EHR) solution customized for a population of more than 550,000 patients across the UK.
Angle Health Raises $58M for Digital-First Health Insurance
– Angle Health, a digital first health insurance carrier raises $58M in Series A funding, making health insurance more convenient, approachable, and affordable for employers and members. The round was led by Portage with participation from PruVen Capital, Wing Venture Capital, SixThirty Ventures, Mighty Capital, Wormhole Capital, Mindset Ventures, Crew Capital, Aloft VC, and Pilot founder Waseem Daher; and support from existing investors Blumberg Capital, Correlation Ventures, TSVC, and Y Combinator.
8 Executive Key Takeaways from JP Morgan Healthcare Conference
JPMorgan was buzzing this year. Part of that is post-Covid return to conference excitement. Part of that is the fact that healthcare has never been more important. While the economy was challenged in 2022, investors are ready to do business in healthcare. The stakes are getting higher and the opportunity in front of us is massive.
Edifecs and 3M Partner on Integrated Value-Based Payment Solution
– 3M Health Information Systems and Edifecs (a global health IT solutions provider) announced a collaboration and new unique solution for providers and payers that will accelerate the adoption of value-based payment (VBP) models. – A new, combined solution that will overcome barriers that have previously prevented rapid adoption of...
The Future of Digital Payment Trends in Healthcare to Watch
Staffing shortages, cost of care delivery and reimbursement changes have put more pressure on healthcare practices to do more with less. Recent technology advancements have come to the rescue and enabled healthcare organizations to simplify processes, improve communication efforts and ultimately support staff and patients alike. Patient payment tools are...
Why ML Monitoring is Essential to AI Success in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption in the healthcare sector has grown significantly over the last decade, with no signs of slowing down. According to a 2021 report from HIMSS, 62% of clinicians are interested in using AI/ML tools. From front-line workers to back-office staff, every stakeholder in the healthcare continuum can...
Real-World Data Startup Crescendo Health Launches with $3.2M
– Crescendo Health, a real-world data startup that’s drastically reshaping how clinical researchers get access to hard-to-reach patient data to support their clinical research today officially announced its launch with $3.4M in seed funding from Define Ventures as well as the founders and CEOs of many other well-known organizations.
Pearl Health Raises $55M to Expand Value-Based Care Innovation
– Pearl Health, a leading technology company focused on physician enablement and risk-bearing in value-based care, today announced that it has raised $55M in its oversubscribed Series B funding round, led by Andreessen Horowitz’s Growth Fund and Viking Global Investors, with participation by AlleyCorp, SV Angel’s Growth Fund, and other leading investors. This round brings Pearl’s total funding to date to more than $80M.
Healthcare Payment Integrity: Insourcing vs. Outsourcing
Faced with shifting regulations, growing administrative complexity, high-dollar claims, and the looming potential of audits, payment integrity is an increasingly important priority for payers. Payers realize that when they make the correct payments to providers initially, they increase trust, reduce provider abrasion, and lower appeal rates. Traditionally, many health plans...
Healthcare AI Transformation: 9 Executive Predictions to Watch in 2023
Piotr Orzechowski, Co-Founder and CEO of Infermedica. Innovation areas to watch: One of the exciting areas of applied machine learning recently is so-called Generative Tech. Some say it’s the biggest change to the Internet since crypto was invented. Generative Tech is developing at an unprecedented pace and many of us already had a chance to enjoy images created by OpenAI’s DALLE-E or content generated by GPT-3 language model. However real-world applications of generative tech in health are either scarce or non-existent. It would be exciting and somewhat unexpected to see this technology enter the market in 2023 with language models trained specifically on medical literature or patient records. Obviously a myriad of challenges occurs in such an approach – starting from regulatory approval, to clinical validation, preventing bias and defining the intent of use – but I see Generative Tech as an engine potentially powering NLP-based chatbots and virtual assistants.
Authenticx Secures $20M to Enhance Customer Experience
– Authenticx, the new standard in healthcare for listening to customer voices at scale, today announced $20M in Series B funding led by Blue Heron Capital with participation from Beringea, 50 South Capital, High Alpha, Mutual Capital Partners, Signal Peak Ventures, Allos Ventures, Elevate Ventures and M25. – The investment...
