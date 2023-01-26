Read full article on original website
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
3 organizations from N.J. receive $185K grants from National Fair Housing Alliance
The National Fair Housing Alliance recently announced recipients of its $8.3 million Inclusive Communities Fund Grant program. Three local partners from New Jersey were part of the 16 metropolitan areas that received up to $185,000 each to help people access equitable housing opportunities and promote stable, healthy, viable communities. The...
Autism cases increased 500% in the New York - New Jersey area
According to a new study conducted by Rutgers University researchers, the number of children with autism in the New York–New Jersey region has increased by as much as 500 percent in 16 years, according to an institutional press release. Researchers said the uptick is driven largely due to awareness and new diagnoses of autistic children with average or above-average intellect.
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey County To Call Home
There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, it's hard to pick just one area as the best, but the experts have chosen the best county to live in in the Garden State. It's not even that easy to guess, since there are so many great spots in New Jersey, and each of them has something unique to bring to the table.
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in sky
A New Jersey witness at Sea Isle City reported watching a floating, orange glow that brightened and dissipated rather quickly at 10:48 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
NJ Cannabis Jobs: Unlocking The Door To A World Of Opportunities You Never Knew Existed
With so much buzz about cannabis industry job opportunities, you might find yourself asking “How can I work in cannabis?”. The cannabis industry is rapidly expanding across New Jersey, providing a plethora of career opportunities for professionals in various fields. From cultivation and processing to compliance and marketing, the cannabis industry offers a diverse range of roles for individuals looking to make an impact.
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New Jersey
Bakeries have long been an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
Named The Best Gyros In New Jersey
We’re always looking for the best food in Jersey so we need to cover all the bases. We’ve told you where to get the best of everything from pizza to Chinese food but it dawned on me that we are missing the gyros!. A really good gyro really...
NJ Departments of Community Affairs, Health and Environmental Protection launch expanded potential lead exposure mapping tool
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey’s Department of Community Affairs (DCA), in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Tuesday announced the launch of an expanded version of the Potential Lead Exposure Mapping or PLEM tool, which provides new publicly available data that indicate potential sources of lead exposure.
NJ Behavioral Healthcare Professionals Can Now Apply for up to $180,000 in Student Loan Balance Repayment
TRENTON –New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (HESAA) is now accepting applications for the Behavioral Healthcare Provider Loan Redemption Program, announced Governor Murphy's office. The purpose of the program is to help recruit and maintain a qualified workforce of behavioral healthcare professionals in order to further Governor Phil Murphy's ongoing goal of expanding access to mental health care on behalf of New Jersey residents. Through funding in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget last June and a law signed by Governor Murphy last year, this career-specific loan redemption program was created to help address the critical shortage of behavioral health providers in the Garden State....
New Jersey Goodwill stores will not accept these items
You may be planning your spring cleaning soon or making room in your closet for those new clothes you got for Christmas. We usually go through out stuff a couple of times a year and fill a bag or two or the back of the SUV and take it off to the Goodwill store or drop-off facility.
Mystery shaking, rumbling felt along Jersey Shore again. No earthquakes reported.
For the second time this month, residents across southern New Jersey have been reporting long periods of shaking inside their homes Thursday afternoon, with windows and walls rattling. And just like before, there have been no earthquakes reported anywhere in the eastern United States. There also have been no thunderstorms...
Where to get New Jersey’s most amazing chicken parmigiana in 2023
It's hard to think of a type of food here in New Jersey that inspires more passion than Italian food, and there may be no Italian food that is more beloved than chicken parmigiana. And now, according to one foodie website, New Jersey has a chicken parm champion for 2023.
NJ Board Of Public Utilities Wants Residents To Complete Tech Survey
SOUTH JERSEY – Since the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the nation in March of 2020, online resources have become more prevalent in people’s lives than ever. Schooling, doctor’s appointments, and meetings can all be done from the safety and comfort of one’s home. While for some it is a preference, for others it is a necessity to be able to access the outside world solely from their computer.
A cultural shift seems to be happening to NJ nightlife: Have you noticed? (Opinion)
New Jersey has always been known for its nightlife. Sure, we're not quite like the city that never sleeps, but we're definitely a close second. In fact, New Jersey has always been that and a little mix of Las Vegas. Not so much for the gambling or anything like that (with the exception of Atlantic City, of course), but for the famous phrase that's attached to Vegas.
Hiring a contractor? Beware of these red flags in NJ
🚩 Look for warning signs before signing a contract. 📃 You can get out of a contract within a few days. 🏠 A final inspection should occur before final payment is made. In 2022 alone, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs received 2,310 complaints related to home improvement.
$80.5M grant spells ‘new chapter’ for N.J. health department
The New Jersey Department of Health will receive an $80.5 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to bolster public health infrastructure and its workforce. The grant — partially supported by the American Rescue Plan Act — will be distributed over the next five years, earmarked for...
N.J. used COVID funds for SUVs to ferry Murphy, officials. See where else the money went.
Much of the federal coronavirus relief money went to help hospitals, assistance programs, and counties in New Jersey recover and rebuild after the pandemic. The state government also used more than half a million dollars to buy SUVs to carry Gov. Phil Murphy and state officials around the state.
Connecting every New Jerseyan to the future
Is Hopewell Township a model community for closing the digital divide in New Jersey? When it comes to connecting families to the future, the answer is absolutely. The Hopewell Township committee has authorized me to sign a historic agreement to bring high-speed broadband internet to every home, farm and small business in our community. This achievement is unprecedented in our state, and it’s only possible because we took a uniquely effective approach. The pandemic showed us that no community can thrive if its residents remain without this critical service. To connect all of New Jersey, local and state officials should follow Hopewell Township’s lead.
Why does this keep happening? Ground shakes, again, in South Jersey
😮 Dozens of reports of ground shaking in South Jersey. 😮 This was the second time in a month residents were jolted. From Atlantic City to Cape May, South Jersey residents again reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground move under their feet. This is the...
