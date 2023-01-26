ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ

roi-nj.com

3 organizations from N.J. receive $185K grants from National Fair Housing Alliance

The National Fair Housing Alliance recently announced recipients of its $8.3 million Inclusive Communities Fund Grant program. Three local partners from New Jersey were part of the 16 metropolitan areas that received up to $185,000 each to help people access equitable housing opportunities and promote stable, healthy, viable communities. The...
NEWARK, NJ
Interesting Engineering

Autism cases increased 500% in the New York - New Jersey area

According to a new study conducted by Rutgers University researchers, the number of children with autism in the New York–New Jersey region has increased by as much as 500 percent in 16 years, according to an institutional press release. Researchers said the uptick is driven largely due to awareness and new diagnoses of autistic children with average or above-average intellect.
NEW JERSEY STATE
headynj.com

NJ Cannabis Jobs: Unlocking The Door To A World Of Opportunities You Never Knew Existed

With so much buzz about cannabis industry job opportunities, you might find yourself asking “How can I work in cannabis?”. The cannabis industry is rapidly expanding across New Jersey, providing a plethora of career opportunities for professionals in various fields. From cultivation and processing to compliance and marketing, the cannabis industry offers a diverse range of roles for individuals looking to make an impact.
Rock 104.1

Named The Best Gyros In New Jersey

We’re always looking for the best food in Jersey so we need to cover all the bases. We’ve told you where to get the best of everything from pizza to Chinese food but it dawned on me that we are missing the gyros!. A really good gyro really...
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

NJ Departments of Community Affairs, Health and Environmental Protection launch expanded potential lead exposure mapping tool

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey’s Department of Community Affairs (DCA), in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Tuesday announced the launch of an expanded version of the Potential Lead Exposure Mapping or PLEM tool, which provides new publicly available data that indicate potential sources of lead exposure.
TAPinto.net

NJ Behavioral Healthcare Professionals Can Now Apply for up to $180,000 in Student Loan Balance Repayment

TRENTON –New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (HESAA) is now accepting applications for the Behavioral Healthcare Provider Loan Redemption Program, announced Governor Murphy's office. The purpose of the program is to help recruit and maintain a qualified workforce of behavioral healthcare professionals in order to further Governor Phil Murphy's ongoing goal of expanding access to mental health care on behalf of New Jersey residents. Through funding in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget last June and a law signed by Governor Murphy last year, this career-specific loan redemption program was created to help address the critical shortage of behavioral health providers in the Garden State....
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
followsouthjersey.com

NJ Board Of Public Utilities Wants Residents To Complete Tech Survey

SOUTH JERSEY – Since the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the nation in March of 2020, online resources have become more prevalent in people’s lives than ever. Schooling, doctor’s appointments, and meetings can all be done from the safety and comfort of one’s home. While for some it is a preference, for others it is a necessity to be able to access the outside world solely from their computer.
New Jersey 101.5

A cultural shift seems to be happening to NJ nightlife: Have you noticed? (Opinion)

New Jersey has always been known for its nightlife. Sure, we're not quite like the city that never sleeps, but we're definitely a close second. In fact, New Jersey has always been that and a little mix of Las Vegas. Not so much for the gambling or anything like that (with the exception of Atlantic City, of course), but for the famous phrase that's attached to Vegas.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Hiring a contractor? Beware of these red flags in NJ

🚩 Look for warning signs before signing a contract. 📃 You can get out of a contract within a few days. 🏠 A final inspection should occur before final payment is made. In 2022 alone, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs received 2,310 complaints related to home improvement.
roi-nj.com

Connecting every New Jerseyan to the future

Is Hopewell Township a model community for closing the digital divide in New Jersey? When it comes to connecting families to the future, the answer is absolutely. The Hopewell Township committee has authorized me to sign a historic agreement to bring high-speed broadband internet to every home, farm and small business in our community. This achievement is unprecedented in our state, and it’s only possible because we took a uniquely effective approach. The pandemic showed us that no community can thrive if its residents remain without this critical service. To connect all of New Jersey, local and state officials should follow Hopewell Township’s lead.
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, OH

