Read full article on original website
Related
Restaurant inspections: Bug killer and broken cooler cause 2 critical violations; 55 satisfactory
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Jan. 8 to 14:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: New plans for closed Applebee’s in Camillus
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) You ask, we answer!. Over the past several months, the Your Stories Team has taken multiple emails from viewers wanting to know what’s next for the former Applebee’s in Camillus. The building located in the Camillus Commons at 5241 W. Genesee Street, has been vacant...
Syracuse Police investigate use of force incident in Armory Square
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is currently conducting a standard use of force investigation after an incident early Saturday morning, January 28 in Armory Square. Around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, Officers working in Armory Square investigated larceny with a disturbance at Nick’s Tomato Pie in Armory Square and used force with a […]
Syracuse’s biggest nursing home operator wins Central NY’s first legal weed license
Loretto, the operator of Central New York’s largest nursing home and other senior health care services, has been awarded the region’s first license to sell recreational marijuana. But the non-profit agency’s plans are still in the early stages. In statements, Loretto said the license was technically awarded to...
Oswego County Announces Results of Child Welfare Services Study
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup released today The Bonadio Group’s review of the Department of Social Services (DSS) child protective and family services units. Ongoing staff shortages, underutilization of support staff and issues with case transfers and tracking were determined to be factors affecting both units.
cnycentral.com
Oneida County Sheriffs respond to Vernon Apartments for a suspicious package located
Vernon, N.Y. — The Oneida County Sheriff's Office responded to the Vernon Apartments in the Village of Vernon Friday just after 11 pm. There had been a suspicious package located on the porch of one of the apartments, according the the Sherriff. The deputies asked the community to avoid...
New York State Man Charged After Accidently Putting Cocaine in Security Bin
Well, this was a move he'll regret. Police say they have charged a New York state man after a rather absentminded move. Officials say when the man was asked to place all of his personal items in a bin at a security checkpoint, he put something in there that he really didn't mean to put in there.
localsyr.com
Brexialee’s third-grade teacher launches fundraiser to honor her
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–As family and friends say their final goodbyes to 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, one of Brexi’s former teachers is helping to keep her memory alive through a fundraiser. Taylor Sourwine had the privilege of being Brexi’s third-grade teacher at Seymour Elementary School. When she heard the news...
localsyr.com
Warm temps, lack of snow impacting snowmobile season in CNY
WEST MONROE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With barely any snow on the ground, it’s been a tough year for those who love winter sports, including snowmobilers. For many Central New Yorkers, their sleds should be out, and trails should be groomed by now. “It usually starts around Christmas but...
localsyr.com
Newsmakers: Onon. Co. Exec. Ryan McMahon
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon sat down with Andrew Donovan to discuss the ambitious year ahead for the county. Click on the player above to watch the entire show.
localsyr.com
OCC begins cannabis education program
(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College (OCC) has officially unveiled its new Cannabis Education Program on Monday, January 23 giving students a pathway into a rapidly growing industry. There are three tracks to this program:. Cannabis Cultivation Science – Which teaches students will learn about horticulture, cannabis growth, pest remediation,...
cnycentral.com
'She was just a ray of sunshine,' family of Brexialee Torres Ortiz says
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — "That was Brexi. Her smile, she was just a ray of sunshine," Brenlee Ortiz said about her 11-year-old daughter, gunned down in Syracuse last week on her way home with a gallon of milk. Ortiz and Brexialee’s father, Jose Torres, stood with Syracuse Police Thursday as...
localsyr.com
Mild & damp now, but turns wintrier soon
Syracuse, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – To end the weekend, scattered rain showers will be seen for most, but much colder air is looming by the end of next week. Details are below…. Another round of rain showers will be moving into CNY Sunday afternoon. A front is stalled over Lake Erie and Lake Ontario which is the cause of this unsettled weather. With temperatures on the milder side again reaching into the upper 30s to mid 40s, most continue to see scattered rain showers. Though higher elevation areas across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks will see snow showers. Snow totals look to be minimal ranging from a coating to 2”.
Syracuse woman faces robbery, burglary charges after incidents at Tops supermarket
Manlius, N.Y. - A 29-year-old Syracuse woman has been arrested and charged with burglary and robbery in connection with incidents at the Tops supermarket in the village of Manlius, police said. Manlius police said officers responded to a reported robbery in progress at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night at Tops...
localsyr.com
Court records reveal name of 16-year-old accused of murdering Brexialee Torres-Ortiz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The third person accused of killing Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was charged with murder on Friday morning, January 27, in Onondaga County Youth Court. Court records obtained by NewsChannel 9 list the suspect’s name as Deckyse Bridges. Bridges, originally from Syracuse, was taken into custody at...
localsyr.com
How Andrew Carnegie made the Syracuse Public Library possible
(WSYR-TV) — 122 Years ago, this month, Andrew Carnegie, the steel tycoon and one of the richest men in the world, answered the request of Syracuse’s “Boy Mayor” James McGuire and announced his intention of donating $200,000 ($5.9 million adjusted for inflation) to the city for the construction of a new public library.
Comments / 7