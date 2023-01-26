ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

localsyr.com

Your Stories Q&A: New plans for closed Applebee’s in Camillus

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) You ask, we answer!. Over the past several months, the Your Stories Team has taken multiple emails from viewers wanting to know what’s next for the former Applebee’s in Camillus. The building located in the Camillus Commons at 5241 W. Genesee Street, has been vacant...
CAMILLUS, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Police investigate use of force incident in Armory Square

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is currently conducting a standard use of force investigation after an incident early Saturday morning, January 28 in Armory Square. Around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, Officers working in Armory Square investigated larceny with a disturbance at Nick’s Tomato Pie in Armory Square and used force with a […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Brexialee’s third-grade teacher launches fundraiser to honor her

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–As family and friends say their final goodbyes to 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, one of Brexi’s former teachers is helping to keep her memory alive through a fundraiser. Taylor Sourwine had the privilege of being Brexi’s third-grade teacher at Seymour Elementary School. When she heard the news...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Warm temps, lack of snow impacting snowmobile season in CNY

WEST MONROE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With barely any snow on the ground, it’s been a tough year for those who love winter sports, including snowmobilers. For many Central New Yorkers, their sleds should be out, and trails should be groomed by now. “It usually starts around Christmas but...
WEST MONROE, NY
localsyr.com

OCC begins cannabis education program

(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College (OCC) has officially unveiled its new Cannabis Education Program on Monday, January 23 giving students a pathway into a rapidly growing industry. There are three tracks to this program:. Cannabis Cultivation Science – Which teaches students will learn about horticulture, cannabis growth, pest remediation,...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Mild & damp now, but turns wintrier soon

Syracuse, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – To end the weekend, scattered rain showers will be seen for most, but much colder air is looming by the end of next week. Details are below…. Another round of rain showers will be moving into CNY Sunday afternoon. A front is stalled over Lake Erie and Lake Ontario which is the cause of this unsettled weather. With temperatures on the milder side again reaching into the upper 30s to mid 40s, most continue to see scattered rain showers. Though higher elevation areas across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks will see snow showers. Snow totals look to be minimal ranging from a coating to 2”.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

How Andrew Carnegie made the Syracuse Public Library possible

(WSYR-TV) — 122 Years ago, this month, Andrew Carnegie, the steel tycoon and one of the richest men in the world, answered the request of Syracuse’s “Boy Mayor” James McGuire and announced his intention of donating $200,000 ($5.9 million adjusted for inflation) to the city for the construction of a new public library.
SYRACUSE, NY

