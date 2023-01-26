Syracuse, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – To end the weekend, scattered rain showers will be seen for most, but much colder air is looming by the end of next week. Details are below…. Another round of rain showers will be moving into CNY Sunday afternoon. A front is stalled over Lake Erie and Lake Ontario which is the cause of this unsettled weather. With temperatures on the milder side again reaching into the upper 30s to mid 40s, most continue to see scattered rain showers. Though higher elevation areas across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks will see snow showers. Snow totals look to be minimal ranging from a coating to 2”.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO