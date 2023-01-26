ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man killed while walking on I-5 identified

By Amber Coakley
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO — A man who was killed while walking on Interstate 5 on Jan. 12 has been identified by authorities.

Jarrod Beck, a 29-year-old San Diego resident, was hit by a Lexus sport utility vehicle just north of the Sampson Street overcrossing shortly before 10:45 p.m., said the California Highway Patrol.

Elderly man fatally struck by vehicle identified

The driver of the Lexus, who was uninjured, remained on the scene following the collision and was not suspected to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to officials.

Beck was pronounced deceased at the scene.

After further examination, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Beck was struck by multiple vehicles. Officials noted multiple blunt force injuries as the cause of his death.

