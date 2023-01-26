Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
This Is Who Ends Up Rich When the Stock Market Crashes
It takes a cool head to prosper during a market crash.
Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks Down 48% and 74% to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever
Amazon is a leader in e-commerce and cloud computing and is taking market share in digital advertising. PayPal dominates the online payment-processing space, and its partnership with Apple could help extend that success to brick-and-mortar stores. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks to Invest $20,000 in Right Now
Resilient businesses primed for future growth aren't a thing of the past. Vertex is a leader in the cystic fibrosis space with potential to disrupt other areas too. Intuitive Surgical is managing to navigate short-term slowing in medical procedures. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
These former highfliers are ready to rally.
Motley Fool
How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?
Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Is Soaring. Time to Buy?
Tesla fell 65% last year, and investors seem to be betting the sell-off went too far. The company's earnings report shows a fast-growing business that's likely to continue growing rapidly. The electric-car maker's strong business growth justifies a premium valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
4 Splendid Dividend Stocks Yielding 4% (or More) to Buy While They're Still on Sale
Several high-quality stocks currently offer payouts above 4%. Those levels might not last as their share prices recover. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Jeremy Grantham warns of a massive stock market crash and highlights what to own in his 2023 outlook. Here are the 7 best quotes.
Jeremy Grantham warned investors of the potential for a big stock market crash later this year. The co-founder of GMO said the stock market bubble was entering its "final phase" and outlined what to own during the potential volatility. Here are the seven best quotes from Grantham's 2023 stock market...
Motley Fool
2 FAANG Stocks Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023
Meta Platforms and Netflix are undergoing significant business transformations. Amazon and Alphabet are cheaply valued, despite plans to cut costs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Surefire Growth Stock to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
All three of the major U.S. stock market indexes plunged over the past year, but only the Nasdaq remains in bear market territory. Severe market downturns have historically provided long-term investors with the absolute best opportunity to buy top-notch companies at heavily discounted prices. Nvidia was piling up record revenue...
Motley Fool
Want to Make More Money in 2023? Buy These 2 Stocks
Dividend stocks with high yields allow you to earn more without having to work for it. Blackstone historically pays around a 4% to 5% yield and has been growing rapidly. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has healthy dividend coverage with an attractive yield. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
Devon Energy is an innovator in its approach to rewarding shareholders. Mativ Holdings is a high-yield candidate for risk-tolerant investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
If I Could Only Own 5 Stocks, Here's What I'd Buy
John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Amazon.com, Bank of America, Berkshire Hathaway, MercadoLibre, and Realty Income. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com, Bank of America, Berkshire Hathaway, and MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway, short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway, and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
2 Struggling Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Teladoc’s loss is narrowing and the company recently increased its full-year revenue forecast. Moderna is set to bring in blockbuster revenue -- even in a post-pandemic world. Ocugen’s path to revenue and growth looks complicated. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years
Bristol-Myers Squibb’s new therapies are beginning to pay off. Vertex Pharmaceuticals sees promise in exa-cel, a treatment for rare blood diseases. Eli Lilly has four key drug launches scheduled for this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
5 Top Stocks for February
Growth stocks are leading the market higher so far this year. It's better to focus on investing in quality businesses than buying a stock just because it is going up. There are growth opportunities across many different sectors of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
Is Altria the Best Dividend Yield in the S&P 500?
Altria has the third-highest dividend yield among S&P 500 stocks. High-yielding energy stocks will likely be unable to support their currently high variable dividends if oil prices fall. Altria's yield, defensive nature, and track record make it the best dividend stock on the S&P 500 today. You’re reading a free...
Comments / 0