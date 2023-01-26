Read full article on original website
Related
India star brutally trolled for setting unwanted record against NZ
India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh was mercilessly trolled online after setting a bizarre record in the first T20I against New Zealand on Friday. Known for producing excellent yorkers in the death overs and giving batters ample opportunities by delivering no-balls by overstepping the bowling mark, the left-arm speedster has proved to be like a double-edged sword for India.
‘Selfish, moron’ Hardik Pandya slammed for controversial decision
Fans launched a scathing attack on Hardik Pandya after the India captain decided to bowl four overs in the second T20I against New Zealand in Lucknow on Sunday. Hardik Pandya’s move to persist with his fast bowling baffled several Team India supporters as the pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow was a slow-turner […] The post ‘Selfish, moron’ Hardik Pandya slammed for controversial decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ Enjoys Box Office Record Opening for a Hindi Film, Marks Bollywood Rebound
The Shah Rukh Khan-starring spy adventure film “Pathaan” has smashed local records for a Hindi film on its first day of release. The strong opening is positive news for Hindi-language Bollywood, which had suffered a dearth of hits last year and was somewhat overshadowed by a string of blockbuster titles from the regional language industries in South India. “Pathaan” also underlines the enduring appeal of Khan, who is arguably India’s biggest male film star, but had been absent from screens as a leading man since 2018. Produced by Yash Raj Films, “Pathaan” had gross revenues of INR679 million ($8.32 million) in...
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ Continues Blockbuster Run at Box Office
UPDATE: Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan” has grossed $52.6 million after four days on release. The film collected $7.8 million in India and $6.3 million internationally on its fourth day, per producers Yash Raj Films. Meanwhile, Vox Cinemas, the cinema arm of the Majid Al Futtaim group, reports that “Pathaan” has become the highest grossing Hindi-language film in Saudi Arabia. The film sold 26,159 tickets on opening day, 67,428 tickets over opening weekend (three days) and a total of 88,840 tickets (including Wednesday), marking the biggest opening weekend in Saudi Arabia so far this year. PREVIOUSLY: Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan” has reached...
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ Sets 100-Country Release, Reopens Shuttered Cinemas
Yash Raj Films’ hugely anticipated “Pathaan,” the comeback film of Shah Rukh Khan, is releasing worldwide in over 100 countries, making it one of the widest openings for a Bollywood film. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and directed by Siddharth Anand, “Pathaan” is part of producer Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, which also includes the “Tiger” franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, and “War,” starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. In 2022, Bollywood film “Vikram Vedha,” with Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, also released in more than 100 countries. “Pathaan” was in the eye of a storm in...
Elon Musk Buckles Under Pressure From India to Remove BBC Doc Criticizing Modi
Twitter and YouTube took down a BBC documentary critical of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in a genocidal 2002 massacre in the Indian state of Gujarat, The Intercept reports. The censorship was in coordination with the government of India, as officials called for the social media platforms to take action against what they considered a “propaganda piece.” Kanchan Gupta, senior adviser at the Indian government’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, condemned the BBC documentary in a series of Twitter posts on Jan. 21, calling the film “hostile propaganda and anti-India garbage, disguised as ‘documentary’.” He said that Twitter and...
India's Gen Z grapples with Modi's dark past in clashes over new documentary
SRINAGAR, India — When the lights were suddenly cut off, the crowd of young people switched on the flashlights on their smartphones. They turned them toward the seat of a motorbike, where student activist Aishe Ghosh stood in defiance. “They will shut one screen, we will open hundreds,” she...
Wahab Riaz named Punjab Sports Minister
Wahab will take his oath of office after returning from the Bangladesh Premier League
Pakistan Facing Crisis of Cotton and Energy
Pakistan’s textile sector has no shortage of woes. In an unusual step, a recent request for a $2 billion soft credit or loan from Islamabad this month for the import of U.S. cotton has been one considered route for the nation’s troubled textile mills. In a recent letter to the U.S. ambassador, the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) made an additional request for concessional loans. The industry faces a shortfall of almost 9 to 10 million bales of cotton required for production, based on last year’s figures, where 14 million bales were used for domestic production. Extensive flooding left Pakistan with just 5 million bales of cotton...
'Ideology of hate' consuming India, says Gandhi's great-grandson
India's rising tide of Hindu nationalism is an affront to the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, his great-grandson says, ahead of the 75th anniversary of the revered independence hero's assassination. Today, Gandhi's assassin is revered by many Hindu nationalists who have pushed for a re-evaluation of his decision to murder a man synonymous with non-violence.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
133K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0