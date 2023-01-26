An asteroid the size of a box truck is about to make one of the closest passes of planet Earth ever recorded.The small near-Earth asteroid, called 2023 BU, will zip over the southern tip of South America at 7:27 p.m. ET Thursday about 2,200 miles (3,540 kilometers) above Earth's surface. This distance is well within the orbit of global satellites.There is no risk of the asteroid striking Earth, according to NASA.Click To See NASA's Live Asteroid Tracker If the space rock, which is estimated to be 11.5 to 28 feet (3.5 to 8.5 meters) across, did head for Earth, it would...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO