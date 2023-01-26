Read full article on original website
Will Recycling Take Wet Cardboard?
Recycling is one of the easiest ways to make a positive impact on the world. Even if you’re not fully dedicated to doing everything to embrace green living, the simple act of separating your recycling from your regular trash may be enough to make a difference in the long run. That said, there are some rules of thumb to follow when it comes to recycling.
yankodesign.com
This ordinary looking gadget transforms plastic bags and soft plastics into bricks
For people who like saving things up like plastic bags and other single-use bags for future use, chances are you actually won’t be using more than half of them anytime soon. You end up having a lot of plastic bags inside other plastic bags until you finally decide to get rid of them, therefore adding up to all the plastic pollution if you don’t bring it to a recycling center. Not all places have a center nearby so they most likely end up in the trash and don’t get recycled. What if you had a machine in your house that can help you take a convenient first step in the recycling process?
Reusing Last Year’s Potting Soil
Many grow vegetables in 5-25 gallon pots using potting mix, soil mix or compost. At the end of the growing season, a question of whether the soil can be reused the following growing season. Answers range from no to yes, BUT. First off, at end of growing season, get every...
Scientists report that food grown using fertilizer made from human waste is safe to eat
As much as I want to rationalize, there's still some grossness about this piece of news. Scientists in Europe have determined that fertilizer made from human waste is safe for growing food for human consumption. As a reassurance to what might otherwise be unpalatable news, the scientists reported that only an extremely small amount of medicines and drugs would find their way into the crops. As an example, you would have to consume half a million cabbage heads “to accumulate a dose equivalent to one carbamazepine pill.” Carbamazepine is an anticonvulsant drug.
McDonald's Small Fry Packaging Makes A Huge Difference
As the saying goes, big things come in small packages. In this case, they also come in medium and large packages, but those aren't the focus at the moment. We're talking about McDonald's fries — a delicacy so beloved that when 1,000 people were surveyed, 34% claimed them as their favorite fast food fry (via National Today). The second favorite fast food french fry, Arby's, was chosen by 13.03% of people, which goes without saying, is a sizable decrease from the number one spot.
Rising egg prices prompt some individuals to begin raising chickens in their backyard
As the average price for a dozen eggs has more than doubled since last year, many Americans have turned to backyard chicken coops to recoup the costs and forgo the high grocery store prices.
backyardboss.net
How to Grow Garlic Without Soil
Garlic is a century-old superfood that you can maintain, grow, and harvest indoors. There are many reasons to grow garlic, but what if you don’t have the space for a traditional garden or don’t want to work with soil? Try growing garlic without soil!. Growing garlic in water...
'Mixed With Sugar, Beetles Taste Like Meat': 200,000 Tons of Insect-Based Foods to be Produced Annually
The recent trend of promoting insect consumption as a sustainable food source is hard to ignore. A simple Google search reveals numerous articles with headlines such as "How Humans Eating Insects Can Save the Planet" and "Your Ancestors Probably Ate Insects. So What's Bugging You?" However, it may be best to leave insect consumption to frogs and other natural predators.
Healthline
How Long Do Eggs Last Before Going Bad?
In the United States and certain other countries, including Australia, Japan, Sweden, and the Netherlands, eggs require refrigeration (1,. This is because eggs in these countries are washed and sanitized soon after they are laid in an attempt to prevent contamination with Salmonella, the bacteria often responsible for food poisoning from poultry products (
Science Friday
Lab-Grown Meats Are Finally Inching Closer To Commercial
The United States is one of the largest consumers of meat in the world, with the average American eating 273 pounds of meat per year That’s not to say that tastes aren’t changing: Nearly a quarter of Americans say they have cut down on meat consumption, and 41% of Americans under 50 have tried plant-based meat.
Higher egg prices getting baked into bread, sweets
Egg prices are up by 138% compared to last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. WBBM Newsradio’s Carolina Garibay reports on how the surge is affecting local bakeries.
The costly stupidity of the recycling religion
For decades, we’ve been told: Recycle! “If we’re not using recycled paper, we’re cutting down more trees!” says Lynn Hoffman, co-president of Eureka Recycling. Recycling paper (or cardboard) does save trees. Recycling aluminum does save energy. But that’s about it. The ugly truth is that many “recyclables” sent to recycling plants are never recycled. The worst is plastic. Even Greenpeace now says, “Plastic recycling is a dead-end street.” Hoffman often trucks it to a landfill. Years ago, science writer John Tierney wrote a New York Times Magazine story, “Recycling Is Garbage.” It set a Times record for hate mail. But what he wrote was true. “It’s...
Phys.org
Antimicrobial, air-clearing qualities of architectural biomaterials
That was the question behind the elegant, aromatic lattices that hung from the lobby ceiling at the Institute of Contemporary Art during the 2022 ACADIA conference, which was hosted by Weitzman's Department of Architecture last fall. Not an art installation themselves, the lattices represent early progress in an ongoing research project on the antimicrobial, air-clearing qualities of architectural biomaterials.
Phys.org
Movements in proteins reveal information about antibiotic resistance spreading
Researchers at Umeå University have discovered how a certain type of protein moves for DNA to be copied. The discovery could have implications for understanding how antibiotic resistance genes spread between bacteria. "Studying DNA replication is a good starting point for potentially identifying targets for future drug development," says...
How to compost at home, according to expert composters
If you want to lessen your own carbon impact, composting your food waste is a great way to start. But if you think composting by yourself is daunting, there’s no need to worry. We talked to compost experts, all who say it’s actually quite simple once you learn the basics.
A fridge too far? Living sustainably in New York City by unplugging
Manhattanite Josh Spodek is going without a refrigerator, which he identified as the biggest source of electrical use in his apartment.
Phys.org
Rapid development is main threat to big carnivores: Study
Declines in populations of big carnivores like lions, tigers and wolves may be driven more by rapid human economic development than habitat loss or climate change, according to a new study Tuesday. The researchers hope the findings could help to improve policies for protecting carnivore populations, which have been driven...
MedicalXpress
Most people see insects as an alternative and sustainable source of food for the future: Study
Most people (58%) participating in a survey that forms part of a study by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) on insect consumption believe that they could become an alternative and sustainable source of protein in the future and therefore think that they could well become part of our diet.
Phys.org
A transnational collaboration leads to the characterization of an emergent plant virus
In the 21st century, "collaboration" has become a popular buzzword, but effectively working together across disciplines and countries is easier said than done. However, authentic collaboration is critical to the fight against plant pathogens; sharing information on plant diseases facilitates early detection, efficient and rapid characterization, and subsequent management. Physostegia...
Phys.org
Fish-on-Chips: An optofluidic platform to investigate the neural and chemosensory axes of zebrafish
Neuroscientists study chemosensory processing by establishing chemical cues and the corresponding behavioral responses to record large-scale neuronal activity. In a new report now published in Nature Communications, Samuel Sy and a team of scientists in neurology, health sciences, biomedical engineering and mathematics in China and France presented a new method based on a set of optofluidic tools. This technology established chemical delivery to simultaneously image the behavioral outputs and whole-brain neural activities at cellular resolution in larval zebrafish.
