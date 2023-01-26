Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
Inside the Magic
Grooming Allegations May Force Marvel to Recast Doctor Strange Actor
Marvel Studios has remained hush on a scandalous topic that was raised at the end of 2022, but will the outcome result in the actor who plays Doctor Strange being recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Doctor Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch since 2016’s Doctor Strange movie from director Scott...
Complex
‘Blade’ Alum Stephen Dorff Trashes Marvel Reboot: ‘We Already Did It and Made It the Best’
Stephen Dorff has gotten himself into another entirely one-sided verbal spat with Marvel Studios over its upcoming reboot of Blade led by his True Detective co-star Mahershala Ali. “My life is pretty weird, but look, I love all kinds of movies,” Dorff, who starred in the original 1998 Blade film,...
ComicBook
Brett Goldstein Says Marvel Put a Chip in His Head After Getting Cast as Hercules
Marvel Studios just finished up their Phase 4 slate of projects with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and they're looking to start 2023 off with a bang. But, before they do that, we can't help but note the great films they released last year like Wakanda Forever, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and even Thor: Love and Thunder. Thor: Love and Thunder was a first for Marvel and a first for superhero movies as it marked the first time a comic book character had gotten four movies. The film does a lot of interesting things with the God of Thunder, but the most interesting thing was bringing Omnipotence City to life as well as all of the Gods. In the film, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) goes to Omnipotence City to ask his fellow Gods for help, but they end up laughing him off and he ends up killing Zeus (Russell Crowe). Love and Thunder's post-credits tag features Zeus dying and his son Hercules (Brett Goldstein) promising to find and kill Thor. Goldstein has been pretty quiet about his brief appearance and has followed all of the studio's strict guidelines, and now he's revealing what happened during his first day on set. While appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Goldstein jokingly says that Marvel security microchipped him and threatened him not to say anything.
CNET
HBO Cancels DC Superhero Shows 'Doom Patrol' and 'Titans'
DC superhero shows Doom Patrol and Titans have been canceled by HBO Max. James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new bosses of DC movies and TV, say the decision had already been made when they took charge. Maybe it's to make room for Succession season 4 (which just dropped a...
Inside the Magic
Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.
NME
Elon Musk says fired ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland is “the heart of the show”
Elon Musk has said Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland is the “heart of the show”, after he was fired from the Adult Swim production. The network “ended its association” with Roiland on Tuesday (January 24) following reports that he had been charged over an alleged incident of domestic violence from 2020. Roiland has denied the charges.
ComicBook
SNL: Michael B. Jordan Is the Next Jake From State Farm
Michael B. Jordan just made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live and appeared in one of the funniest sketches of the season. In a pre-recorded bit, Jordan stepped into the role of Jake From State Farm after Mikey Day's character started searching for a new insurance policy. This version of Jake got the insurance sorted out and then some.
Elle
Netflix Fans Have The Same Criticism Of 'That '90s Show'
After a very long wait, the much anticipated sitcom That '90s Show finally dropped on Netflix last week, and we may have spent our entire weekend binge watching it. The 10-part series is a reboot of the iconic That '70s Show and sees the daughter of Eric and Donna, Leia, go to stay with her grandparents in Point Place for the summer.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Shares How Dabi's Worst Injury Came About
My Hero Academia is keeping up with season six, and of course, all eyes are on the Todoroki family as such. The anime has put the clan center stage now that Dabi has revealed his ties to Endeavor. After years of hiding, Dabi has confirmed he's none other than Toya Todoroki, and the public is in shambles. They have just as many questions as fans, and now, we've been given a painful answer about an injury Dabi earned as a kid.
ComicBook
One Piece Pits Luffy and Yamato Against Kaido in Epic New Clip: Watch
One Piece has proven several things with the Wano saga, and one of the most important has to do with its animation. Despite being an annual series, the team at Toei Animation put its all into One Piece's latest arc. In the past few months, the show has put out some stunning clips, and the series may have outdone itself this weekend with help from Yamato.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest smash hit fantasy series conjures a Top 10 spot in 73 nations, not that it means anything
With upwards of 25 episodic originals set in the genre having been canceled since the beginning of 2020, subscribers are finding it harder and harder to become invested in Netflix fantasy shows, and with good reason. After all, if there’s a very high chance the axe is coming, what’s the point in becoming too attached? Despite that, Shahmaran is off to an incredible start.
ComicBook
Why Cowboy Bebop's Creator Abandoned Netflix's TV Series After One Scene
Comics and video games have taken over Hollywood, so it is no surprise to see anime shooting its shot. As the medium grows globally, there are more people than ever tuning into anime and reading manga. Still, Hollywood has yet to roll out an anime adaptation that checks all our boxes. Most recently, Netflix's Cowboy Bebop failed to reach that bar, and the anime's creator is now outing their take on the adaptation.
ComicBook
Naruto Just Brought the Manga's Most Romantic Scene to Life: Watch
If there is one thing Naruto has made clear over the years, it is that Sakura and Sasuke are end game. The pair share a long history, and of course, their relationship blossomed into something romantic after Kaguya's defeat. These days, the ninjas enjoy life married to one another, but the Uchiha household shies away from anything overly lovey-dovey... or it did until this week.
ComicBook
Buddy Daddies Has Fans Sobbing Over Its Cutest Scene Yet
It looks like the found family genre has made its way to the anime industry. Following the success of Spy x Family, all eyes are on the heartwarming genre, and Buddy Daddies is now proving lightning can strike twice. After all, the original series is earning rave reviews from fans, and the Internet is tearing up over its cutest scene to date.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ faces embarrassing international failure as DC cancellations inspire cruel delight in MCU fans
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania promises to launch the MCU’s Phase Five in style, but it seems that the hype within the hardcore Marvel community might not translate to barnstorming success overseas. In fact, the incoming Paul Rudd-starring threequel could find itself the victim of a wincingly low box office loss that would no doubt leave James Cameron cackling. Elsewhere, Marvel fans rub salt in the wound after DC lovers lose two more of their favorite productions.
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes: An Updated Cast List For The Sci-Fi Franchise’s Next Movie
Let’s go over the actors who have tapped for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the next installment in the simian-centric sci-fi franchise.
Amanda Seyfried says she regrets filming movies as a teenager ‘without her underwear’
Amanda Seyfried has opened up about regretting some of her earlier career choices - including filming scenes 'without her underwear' as a teenager. The 37-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in Jennifer's Body, Mean Girls, Les Misérables and the Mamma Mia series, recently reflected on feeling 'pressured' in her earlier years as an actress.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Reveals Major Change From Next Generation
Paramount+ is getting ready to release the next season of Star Trek: Picard and it'll be eventful to say the least. From what we've seen in the first trailer for the new season, we'll see plenty of fan favorites returning with showrunner Terry Matalas revealing that he wants it to be a continuation of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Matalas also commented on the possibility of a spin-off series revealing that there actually aren't any plans at this time. Now the executive producer is revealing something else. During a new conversation on Twitter, Matalas revealed to a fan that the series will feature a major change.
ComicBook
Disney Dreamlight Valley Developer Talks New Characters, Roadmap, and More
Disney Dreamlight Valley released last September in early access, and developer Gameloft has spent the months since adding a steady stream of content. This week, Gameloft revealed a new roadmap for Dreamlight Valley, and much of the content players can expect to see released throughout 2023. Readers can check that out right here, but ComicBook.com had a chance to speak with Gameloft's Manea Castet and Claire Llewellyn about the roadmap, as well as other burning questions about the Disney game.
