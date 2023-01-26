CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made numerous arrests recently, including: Tuesday, Jan. 17 Deputies arrested Derrick Lynn Vincent, 35, of Cullman, on warrants for cruelty to animals, unlawful possession of methamphetamine (failure to appear) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (failure to appear). Wednesday, Jan. 18 Deputies arrested David Gene Golden, 47, of Cullman, on warrants for two counts of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs (failure to appear), larceny (failure to appear), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (failure to appear), five traffic violations (failure to appear), receiving stolen property (bond revocation), two counts of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs (bond revocation) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (bond revocation). ——- Deputies arrested David Lee Horton, 62, of Cullman, on bail-jumping warrants for burglary, larceny, using a false identity to avoid arrest and robbery. Horton has been confined at the Cullman County Detention Center since Dec. 7, 2022, on other charges. ——- Deputies arrested Tammy Rena Moore, 36, of Cullman, on failure to appear warrants for six traffic violations, seven counts of forgery, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful distribution of dangerous drugs and two counts of larceny, as well as bail-jumping warrants for larceny and seven counts of forgery.

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO