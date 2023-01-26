Read full article on original website
One arrested in connection with fatal Huntsville shooting
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says it has arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting.
Fort Payne Police Department Activity for January 16 thru January 19, 2023
Wesley Matthew Abernathy, age 29 of Fort Payne, was arrested for Harassment at 9:06 am. Carl Richard Morgan Jr, age 36 of Trenton, was arrested for Public Intoxication at 12:36 pm. 0 Accident with 0 Injuries. Tuesday January 17th. Incidents. Theft of Property – Occurred at Wal-Mart, miscellaneous items were...
Plane crash in Sylacauga, pilot taken to area hospital
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A twin engine plane crashed in a field west of Conn Equipment off U.S. Highway 280 at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. According to responders, a male pilot was the sole occupant and was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
Cullman Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest 2 on drug trafficking charges
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals after a brief vehicle pursuit on Jan. 24. According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle on Highway 69 near Dodge City. The vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. The brief pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into a sheriff’s office vehicle.
Gunfire in north Birmingham neighborhood leaves 1 dead
Gunfire erupted in a northern Birmingham neighborhood Saturday night, leaving one person dead. About 9:30 p.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of 31st Avenue North on a report of a person shot, said Officers Truman Fitzgerald. Officers arrived on the scene and found Robert Dewayne White,...
2 Birmingham residents charged with drug trafficking in Cullman County
CULLMAN, Ala. – Two people from Birmingham were arrested in Cullman County on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and both are facing three counts of drug trafficking. According to a media release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Jan. 24, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Alabama Highway 69 near Dodge City. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. A pursuit continued until the offender crashed into a CCSO investigator’s vehicle. There were no injuries. Two suspects were detained and later arrested. Kena Dionte Smith, 24, of Birmingham, and Alexis Nicole Funish, 25, of Birmingham,...
Sheriff's Office: No evidence of Friday morning shooter in Madison, just loud construction equipment
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says there was not an active shooter Friday morning near Clift Farms. The sheriff's office said it received information about possible shots fired at a construction site in the area, but "it was determined to be loud equipment." Around the same time, two people fled...
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, January 28th
Denisha Sluss. 41 of Collinsville – Carrying a Pistol without a Permit;. Caryeon Sprayberry, 37 of Leesburg – Tampering with Evidence;. Candace Pollard, 37 of Gadsden – UPOCS and UPODP. and. Jonathan Culver, 39of Centre – UPOCS and UPODP. Arrests are based on probable cause, and...
Pilot transported to hospital after plane crash near Highway 280 in Talladega County
One person was injured after a twin-engine plane crashed near Highway 280 in a field near the area of Meadow Farm Lane. Childersburg Fire Chief Shane Phillips said one person was transported to UAB Trauma for evaluation and treatment. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the crash occurred around 5:40...
Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 27, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 27, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 25• theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $79 Jan. 26• theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy. 157; clothing; $75• identity theft; person Arrests Jan. 26 Martin, Kasey K.; 51• FTA- theft of property-4th degree Jorgensen, Tyrone J.; 21• FTA- theft of property-4th degree Gaddis, Jennifer A.; 38• FTA- public intoxication Klosinski, Mary E.; 33• FTA- domestic violence-3rd degree• FTA- disorderly conduct Lackey, Tommy R.; 49• theft of property-1st degree (2 counts)• burglary-3rd degree (4 counts)• criminal mischief-2nd degree (2 counts)• criminal mischief-1st degree• criminal mischief-3rd degree• theft of property-3rd degree• theft of property-4th degree Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
Most Wanted | January 25, 2023 Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
September disappearance of Anniston man was ‘involuntary,’ police chief says; ‘We believe multiple people involved’
The search continues for an Anniston man missing four months and police now say his disappearance was “involuntary.”. Deangelo “Dee” Shaquill Lepaul Allen, 31, was last seen Sept. 21 in the area of Old Coldwater Road in Anniston. Family members told authorities it’s unlike Allen, a father,...
15-year-old arrested in 2022 fatal shooting of man in southwest Birmingham neighborhood
A juvenile has taken into custody in the November shooting death of a man in a southwest Birmingham neighborhood. The 15-year-old boy was arrested in the Nov. 26 slaying of 30-year-old Jerrod Excell Turner. Birmingham police are not releasing the suspect’s name because of his age. Officer Truman Fitzgerald...
Huntsville USPS worker indicted for destroying and hiding mail
A former United States Postal Service (USPS) employee in Huntsville has been indicted for destruction of mail during a 6-month period in 2018.
Calhoun County Schools raising money for funeral for 6-year-old beaten to death
The Anniston community is grieving after a local first-grader was killed last weekend. His father has been charged with capital murder.
Man shot, killed in Ensley identified
A man who was shot and killed Wednesday night in Ensley has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Birmingham police investigate report of woman shot Thursday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 3000 block of 31st Street North and found a woman suffering from a gunshot. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officers found a...
CCSO arrest roundup
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made numerous arrests recently, including: Tuesday, Jan. 17 Deputies arrested Derrick Lynn Vincent, 35, of Cullman, on warrants for cruelty to animals, unlawful possession of methamphetamine (failure to appear) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (failure to appear). Wednesday, Jan. 18 Deputies arrested David Gene Golden, 47, of Cullman, on warrants for two counts of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs (failure to appear), larceny (failure to appear), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (failure to appear), five traffic violations (failure to appear), receiving stolen property (bond revocation), two counts of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs (bond revocation) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (bond revocation). ——- Deputies arrested David Lee Horton, 62, of Cullman, on bail-jumping warrants for burglary, larceny, using a false identity to avoid arrest and robbery. Horton has been confined at the Cullman County Detention Center since Dec. 7, 2022, on other charges. ——- Deputies arrested Tammy Rena Moore, 36, of Cullman, on failure to appear warrants for six traffic violations, seven counts of forgery, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful distribution of dangerous drugs and two counts of larceny, as well as bail-jumping warrants for larceny and seven counts of forgery.
Birmingham Police increasing patrols as group of armed robbers target local Hispanic community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are working to increase security for the Hispanic community, because they say a group of armed robbers is targeting and stealing from dozens of Hispanic victims. A construction worker was shot to death on January 25th during a robbery while working on a house...
Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for persons of interest
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two people who are persons of interest after property was damaged at a laundromat on Jan. 10. According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, deputies would like to question the two...
