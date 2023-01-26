ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etowah County, AL

southerntorch.com

Fort Payne Police Department Activity for January 16 thru January 19, 2023

Wesley Matthew Abernathy, age 29 of Fort Payne, was arrested for Harassment at 9:06 am. Carl Richard Morgan Jr, age 36 of Trenton, was arrested for Public Intoxication at 12:36 pm. 0 Accident with 0 Injuries. Tuesday January 17th. Incidents. Theft of Property – Occurred at Wal-Mart, miscellaneous items were...
FORT PAYNE, AL
sylacauganews.com

Plane crash in Sylacauga, pilot taken to area hospital

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A twin engine plane crashed in a field west of Conn Equipment off U.S. Highway 280 at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. According to responders, a male pilot was the sole occupant and was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
SYLACAUGA, AL
WAFF

Cullman Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest 2 on drug trafficking charges

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals after a brief vehicle pursuit on Jan. 24. According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle on Highway 69 near Dodge City. The vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. The brief pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into a sheriff’s office vehicle.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Gunfire in north Birmingham neighborhood leaves 1 dead

Gunfire erupted in a northern Birmingham neighborhood Saturday night, leaving one person dead. About 9:30 p.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of 31st Avenue North on a report of a person shot, said Officers Truman Fitzgerald. Officers arrived on the scene and found Robert Dewayne White,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

2 Birmingham residents charged with drug trafficking in Cullman County

CULLMAN, Ala. – Two people from Birmingham were arrested in Cullman County on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and both are facing three counts of drug trafficking.   According to a media release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Jan. 24, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Alabama Highway 69 near Dodge City. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. A pursuit continued until the offender crashed into a CCSO investigator’s vehicle. There were no injuries. Two suspects were detained and later arrested.  Kena Dionte Smith, 24, of Birmingham, and Alexis Nicole Funish, 25, of Birmingham,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, January 28th

Denisha Sluss. 41 of Collinsville – Carrying a Pistol without a Permit;. Caryeon Sprayberry, 37 of Leesburg – Tampering with Evidence;. Candace Pollard, 37 of Gadsden – UPOCS and UPODP. and. Jonathan Culver, 39of Centre – UPOCS and UPODP. Arrests are based on probable cause, and...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 27, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 27, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 25• theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $79 Jan. 26• theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy. 157; clothing; $75• identity theft; person Arrests Jan. 26 Martin, Kasey K.; 51• FTA- theft of property-4th degree Jorgensen, Tyrone J.; 21• FTA- theft of property-4th degree Gaddis, Jennifer A.; 38• FTA- public intoxication Klosinski, Mary E.; 33• FTA- domestic violence-3rd degree• FTA- disorderly conduct Lackey, Tommy R.; 49• theft of property-1st degree (2 counts)• burglary-3rd degree (4 counts)• criminal mischief-2nd degree (2 counts)• criminal mischief-1st degree• criminal mischief-3rd degree• theft of property-3rd degree• theft of property-4th degree Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police investigate report of woman shot Thursday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 3000 block of 31st Street North and found a woman suffering from a gunshot. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officers found a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO arrest roundup

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made numerous arrests recently, including:   Tuesday, Jan. 17  Deputies arrested Derrick Lynn Vincent, 35, of Cullman, on warrants for cruelty to animals, unlawful possession of methamphetamine (failure to appear) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (failure to appear).   Wednesday, Jan. 18  Deputies arrested David Gene Golden, 47, of Cullman, on warrants for two counts of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs (failure to appear), larceny (failure to appear), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (failure to appear), five traffic violations (failure to appear), receiving stolen property (bond revocation), two counts of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs (bond revocation) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (bond revocation).    ——-  Deputies arrested David Lee Horton, 62, of Cullman, on bail-jumping warrants for burglary, larceny, using a false identity to avoid arrest and robbery.   Horton has been confined at the Cullman County Detention Center since Dec. 7, 2022, on other charges.   ——-  Deputies arrested Tammy Rena Moore, 36, of Cullman, on failure to appear warrants for six traffic violations, seven counts of forgery, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful distribution of dangerous drugs and two counts of larceny, as well as bail-jumping warrants for larceny and seven counts of forgery. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

