Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
koxe.com
Hortense “Shorty” Coats, 92, of Coleman
Hortense “Shorty” Coats, age 92, of Coleman, died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Holiday Hill Nursing Home. The family will host a time of visitation at 1:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Adams and Dexton Shores officiating. Interment will follow in the Midway Cemetery.
koxe.com
Frances Niemann Kopp, 89, of Priddy
Frances Niemann Kopp, 89, of Priddy, passed away January 26, 2023 at Hamilton, Texas. Visitation will be Sunday, January 29 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Monday, January 30, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Zion Lutheran Church in Priddy. Interment at St....
brownwoodnews.com
Randall R. Russell
Funeral service for Randall R. Russell, 71 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Thursday, January 26, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas.
koxe.com
Randall R. Russell, 71, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Randall R. Russell, 71 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Thursday, January 26, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas.
koxe.com
Linda Horton “Sissy” Gober, 71, of Brownwood
Linda Horton “Sissy” Gober, 71, of Brownwood, died Saturday, January 28, 2023 at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Who was Jim Ned?
The Jim Ned Creek, which begins in Taylor County, runs through Coleman and eventually into Brown where it’s dammed to form Lake Brownwood, is named for the Delaware Chief Jim Ned. It’s strange to have a creek in Comanche territory named for a Delaware leader. So who was Jim Ned, what was he doing out here, if in fact he was here, and why is there a creek named for him?
koxe.com
Brenda Kay Stephens, 74, of Lake Brownwood
Brenda Kay Stephens, age 74, of Lake Brownwood, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her home surrounded by family. A memorial service for Brenda will be held on Saturday, January 28, at 11:00 AM at Lake Brownwood First Baptist Church. Brenda was born on September 4, 1948 to...
Brownwood man among those killed in San Saba county crash
SAN SABA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A two vehicle crash in San Saba Friday night resulted in two fatalities. According to Brownwood News and KWTX, Texas DPS Troopers responded to a major crash around 4:00 p.m. on FM 45 in San Saba county. 52-year-old Eugenio Botello Perez was traveling northbound when his pick-up truck failed to […]
koxe.com
Shelly Renee McLaughlin, 53, of Brownwood
Shelly Renee McLaughlin, 53, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel, Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Shelly was born February 11, 1969 in Eastland, Texas to Connie McLaughlin. She attended Cisco Community...
Two killed in San Saba Co. truck crash
San Saba County (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a crash that killed two men in San Saba County Friday afternoon. It happened on FM 45 just after 4 p.m. Troopers say 65-year-old Richard Blair Harris of Brownwood was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram towing a cargo trailer. 52-year-old Eugenio Botello Perez of […]
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 1/27/23
No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from January 20 through January 26:. Robert Lee Howard Brookbank and Kimberly Nichole Baker. Benjamin Edwards Lehane and Jennifer Mae Blasingame. Matthew James Lowrey and Miranda Leeann Thurman. Bryan Austin...
brownwoodnews.com
Providencia restaurant to occupy Texas Fun Co. location
During Friday’s State of the City address at Howard Payne University’s Bullion Suits, Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes announced Providencia restaurant will be the Mexican food establishment that will be housed on the ground floor of the Texas Fun Co. building, located at the corner of Fisk and Baker in downtown Brownwood.
koxe.com
Lady Lions and Lions Basketball Teams Both Win Friday Night
The Brownwood Lady Lions clinched a playoff berth Friday night with a 39-29 victory against Mineral Wells at Warren Gym. The Lady Lions secured no worse than a third-place finish in the final District 6-4A girls basketball standings and their 13th postseason berth in 14 campaigns under head coach Heather Hohertz. The Lady Lions will head to Graham at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday then wrap up the regular season at home against Stephenville at 5:45 p.m. Friday.
San Angelo LIVE!
One Airlifted in Major Crash Outside Brownwood
BROWNWOOD— One individual was airlifted to Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood after a two vehicle crash this morning. According to sources, the crash occurred at U.S. Highway 84/183 South and FM 2126 between a tan Ford Sports Trac truck and a black Jeep Cherokee Laredo at around 8:00 a.m.
koxe.com
Early Resident Succumbs to Injuries in January 12th Wreck
The Early Police Department issued the following press release Tuesday afternoon:. On January 12, 2023, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Early Police, Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to a 4-vehicle accident in the 900 block of Early Blvd. Three people were transported to the Hendrick Emergency Room in Brownwood in which the passenger of a white Chevrolet spark was later flown to Hendrick North in Abilene with head injuries.
koxe.com
Lions and Lady Lions Soccer Teams Defeat Lampasas
The Brownwood Lady Lions and Lions soccer teams both won their district games Friday night against Lampasas. The boys took a 3-0 home field victory while the girls won 5-0 in Lampasas. The Lady Lions (7-1-1, 1-0) offensive attack was sparked by Kennedi Johnson, who scored three of Bownwood’s five...
brownwoodnews.com
Mayor Presents State of the City Address
At today’s monthly luncheon of the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce, Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes delivered his annual “State of the City” address. The first part of the presentation included some economic statistics:. *** Unemployment in Brownwood is about 4.5%, down from about 6.0% in 2021. ***...
villages-news.com
New York snowbird in golf cart arrested on DUI after leaving Brownwood
A New York snowbird in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after leaving Brownwood. Timothy Charles Fennelly, 76, of Aquebogue, N.Y., was at the wheel of a black EZ-GO golf cart shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday traveling on Warm Springs Avenue near the Everglades Recreation Center, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Golf carts are not allowed on that roadway. His golf cart had backed up the right lane of traffic.
koxe.com
Brownwood Fire Department shares more details on fire at OYO Hotel
The Brownwood Fire Department issued the following press release Thursday morning regarding Wednesday night’s fire at the site of the former OYO Hotel, located at 515 East Commerce:. At 6:17 p.m. Wednesday, E9, E93, E92, C9, C93, C92 responded to a report of heavy black smoke coming from 515...
colemantoday.com
One-Vehicle Wreck Near Burkett
Emergency responders were called out to a one-vehicle accident around 2:00pm Thursday afternoon. The accident took place on Hwy 206 northeast of Coleman near Burkett. The driver was out of the vehicle, injuries unknown at this time. A small fire started as a result of the wreck; however, the fire was out before the brush truck arrived. Coleman Fire, Burkett Fire, EMS, and Deputies were on the scene as of 2:30pm. Traffic had been halted temporarily, so please be careful driving out that way. More information will be published when available.
Comments / 0