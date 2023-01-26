Read full article on original website
Related
State of Texas: ‘You’re not welcome here,’ Bill to limit TX land purchases brings backlash
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A bill filed in the Texas Senate aims to ban citizens of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas. Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, filed Senate Bill 147 amid concerns from some top Republican officials that foreign adversaries could endanger state interests by buying Texas land. Texas Agriculture […]
fox44news.com
Trustees picked by DeSantis may change progressive college
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — “Your education. Your way. Be original. Be you.”. That’s how New College of Florida describes its approach to higher education in an admission brochure. The state school of fewer than 1,000 students nestled along Sarasota Bay has long been known for its progressive thought and creative course offerings that don’t use traditional grades.
fox44news.com
Maternal deaths and disparities increase in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Deaths from pregnancy complications have become more prevalent in Mississippi, and racial disparities in the health of those who give birth have widened in recent years, according to a report released Thursday by the state’s Department of Health. The Mississippi Maternal Mortality Report shows...
easttexasradio.com
Utility Payment Help For Texans
The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is channeling $48 million into the Texas Utility Help program. Recipients can pay off total past due bills, plus get $2,400 to cover future payments. A household must have at least one U.S. citizen or qualified alien and be at or below 150 percent of federal poverty income guidelines. You can find applications on the Texas Utility Help website.
5 Surprising Items That Are Illegal To Throw Away In Texas
There are two different kinds of illegal dumping in the state of Texas. Here is the “what” and the “where” to consider when you are trying to get rid of stuff. First off we will deal with the where. You can't dump solid waste in Texas if you aren't doing it at a site registered by the Texas Natural Resource Conservation Commission.
fox44news.com
Texas lawmaker proposes banning CRT from universities
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas lawmakers are aiming to keep critical race theory out of schools, this time on college campuses. Rep. Cody Harris, R-Palestine, filed House Bill 1607 on Wednesday, which would take away state funds from universities that teach critical race theory. In the 2021 legislative session, Texas...
Texas One Step Closer To Easier Access To Its Only BLM Land
Not too long ago, I learned about the Cross Bar SRMA. If you're unaware, the only BLM public land in the entire state of Texas, is just north of Amarillo. While it is, somewhat, accessible it feels like something incredibly special that many don't have access to. And they should.
fox44news.com
2 Texas teacher groups rally behind $15K pay raise legislation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following the filing of a state bill aimed at increasing teacher salaries across Texas, two teacher organizations have come out in support of the measure. State Rep. James Talarico, D-Austin, presented the proposed legislation Tuesday, where he was joined by at least a dozen other Democratic lawmakers. The bill proposes an increase on teacher salaries by $15,000, in a measure he calls the biggest pay raise in Texas history.
proclaimerscv.com
Finally, Texas May Legalize Over Three Marijuana Dispensaries
Texas might have more than three authorized marijuana dispensaries shortly. While not legalized marijuana, Texas does have compassionate use legislation that permits some individuals to purchase and use “medical” marijuana. However, the conditions are somewhat strict. Texas now only has 3 dispensaries, which offers some huge commercial prospects...
Wetumpka Herald
Disaster relief can come in different forms
Relief is on the way for those who need assistance after the Jan. 12 tornado. Not only did FEMA send a team of 10 representatives to assist at the relief center at the Elmore County Courthouse, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the State of Alabama also have representatives ready and willing to help. Those seeking assistance can also fill out an application online or on the app or by calling 1-800-621-3362.
North Dakotans take long drives over flight delays
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — With the advent of large ships, smart cars, and airplanes, there have never been so many ways to get to where you want to go. But as staff shortages, weather conditions, and technical problems grow, many people seeking to travel have decided that they’d rather hit the road than take their […]
Central Texas Volunteers Prepare for “Point-In-Time Count”
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) — The 2023 Point-In-Time Count is an assessment that measures how many people are experiencing homelessness on a single day here in Central Texas. Today, volunteers gathered to make sandwiches and fill thank you gift bags with supplies and other foods you can eat without heat sources, for P.I.T Participants to […]
Central Texas Roads To Be Prepped By TxDOT For Freezing Temperatures
Mother Nature can sometimes be a cruel mistress can't she be? We've discussed in the past when Texans decide to say something to her, and normally it does not go the way they want. But most of the time, we receive advance notice of the plans Mother Nature has for us, so we can plan for the future weather.
Texas Utility Help gets nearly $50 million in new funding
HOUSTON — Additional funds are now available for Texans who need help paying their utility bills. Texas Utility Help received an additional $48 million in federal money to help support those who need help paying their energy bills. Those who qualify can get help with their past due utility payments for electricity, natural gas and propane, up to $2,400.
Texas Is Home to the Dirtiest City in America
Let's face it: keeping things clean is a tough task for anyone. When you get home after a long day of work, it's easy to just let the laundry and dishes pile up, or stack as much trash as you can on the bin before you have to take it out. For some of us, it keeps getting pushed back, and pushed back even further. Then it reaches a point where we just wonder, "how did this get so bad?"
2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
Fort Hood closes tax center
Fort Hood, Tx (FOX44) – The Fort Hood Legal Assistance Office has announced that due to an increased mission, tax assistance will no longer be offered for service members or retirees there. Personnel were given a couple of other options for help. The first is Military OneSource Miltax – which is described as “easy-to-use free […]
keranews.org
Tell us what you want to know about property taxes in Texas
Texas lawmakers say one of the biggest issues on their minds this legislative session is property taxes. Right now, Texans pay some of the highest property taxes in the country. This money funds our public schools and other essential services, but can also lead to sticker shock for homeowners. Lawmakers have prioritized easing some of that tax burden this year.
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Abbott demands, "time for Biden to pay Texas back."
"Texans are united in calling for President Bidento take the border crisis seriously. [Biden] should reimburse Texas for the costs Gov. Abbott has been forced to spend on border security, and meet with us to hear the solutions Texans are proposing to end this security crisis."
Comments / 0