Cambria County, PA

2 men face charges after woman was raped in Cambria County, police say

By Alexis Loya
 3 days ago

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two out-of-state men are facing charges for their alleged involvement in the rape of a woman at a Loretto Borough home.

The investigation began in July 2022 after the Loretto Borough Police Department was made aware of a sexual assault that took place in February at a house party, according to charges filed. Marcel Mami, 20, of Maryland, and 20-year-old Daunte White, of New Jersey, are both suspects in the case.

Johnstown police release photos of Moxham homicide suspect

The woman told police that while at the party, she felt Mami tap her shoulder and heard him say “vulgar or provocative questions” before leading her to the basement with his hand on her shoulder, investigators noted from an August interview with the woman. She said she didn’t really know what was happening at the time and was spinning from being drunk.

Once downstairs, she claimed Mami pushed her on the ground face first, causing bruising to her face. She then told police she started to get up, and while on her knees, she noticed White was standing in front of her and Mami was behind her.

This is when White and Mami both allegedly assaulted her. White forced himself in her mouth while Mami raped her, police noted.

The woman went on to tell investigators that she remembered being in a lot of pain and could not move due to the position she was in.

Mami is facing charges of rape, conspiracy – rape forcible compulsion and unlawful restraint. He was lodged in Cambria County Prison Tuesday, Jan. 24, after failing to post 10 percent of his $75,000 cash bail.

White is facing charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse (IDSI), conspiracy – IDSI forcible compulsion and unlawful restraint. He was also lodged in Cambria County Prison Tuesday after failing to post 10 percent of his $75,000 cash bail.

Both have preliminary hearings scheduled for Feb. 8.

