Transportation Department looking into whether ‘unrealistic scheduling’ played role in Southwest holiday meltdown

A teacher in Wisconsin who missed her $4,000 honeymoon cruise after Southwest canceled her flight still hasn't gotten her luggage back after 11 days
Andrea Grasenick said she even offered to pick up her two suitcases from the airport after Southwest failed to return them over a week later.
A passenger suing Southwest Airlines says he was given credit vouchers for a canceled flight despite being promised a refund
Eric Capdeville is also seeking reimbursement for the accommodation that he and his daughter booked in Portland but didn't get to use.
Southwest Airlines Gets Even More Bad News
Holiday travel is stressful under the best of circumstances, but passengers who opted for Southwest Airlines last month had an especially harrowing ordeal. A winter storm wreaked havoc on America over the holidays, resulting in thousands of canceled flights. But Southwest was hit especially hard, canceling 15,000 flights, or more than 60% of its planned flights, at one point scrapping nearly 2,500 each day.
'I'm a Southwest Airlines Pilot, The Airline Isn't What It Used To Be'
In an exclusive Newsweek essay, a Southwest Airlines pilot shares an insider's perspective on the recent chaos at the airline.
Southwest Airlines Pilot: 'Crew Members Are Sitting In Hotels And Airports With Nowhere To Go'
More Southwest Airlines employees are breaking their silence as the turbulent meltdown continues. In a heartbreaking and now-viral post, a Southwest Airlines pilot is shedding light on how employees are struggling to get home. “Crews are stranded in the airports with the passengers,” the pilot says. “[We’re] volunteering to take...
A family drove 2,500 miles from Miami to Salt Lake City in a rental car after Southwest transferred them onto different flights 3 times, then canceled them
The family of four didn't get back to Utah until 3 1/2 days after they arrived at the Miami airport. They described the experience as a "nightmare."
As a plus-size traveler, I'm done paying for extra seats and navigating tiny plane bathrooms. Here's why I switched to train rides and never looked back.
Slide 1 of 15: Starting Thursday, all Amtrak long distance trains will be suspended due to an impending rail worker strike. Amtrak uses 21,000 miles of track owned by the freight rail operators involved in union negotiations. The rail worker strike would "significantly impact intercity passenger rail service," Amtrak said. Amtrak has suspended some of its most storied and picturesque routes this week in preparation for an impending rail worker strike that could further upend supply chains and damage the US economy. Starting Thursday, all of Amtrak's long-distance train routes will be canceled until further notice. "Amtrak will only operate trains this week that we can ensure will have enough time to reach their final destinations by 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16.," a spokesperson for the train operator said Wednesday, adding that Amtrak will notify customers whose trips are impacted by the cancelations. Tuesday departures for the Southwest Chief, Empire Builder, California Zephyr, and a portion of the Texas Eagle routes have all been pre-emptively canceled in order to avoid passenger disruptions, an Amtrak spokesperson told Insider. On Wednesday, Amtrak suspended departures on the City of New Orleans, Coast Starlight, Crescent, Lake Shore Limited, Silver Star, Sunset Limited, and Texas Eagle routes. Thursday departures along the Auto Train, Capitol Limited, Cardinal, and Palmetto routes have also been canceled. If freight rail carriers do not reach a resolution with two major worker unions, shorter state-supported routes could also be canceled this week, the spokesperson added. While Amtrak itself is not involved in the union negotiations, its trains travel on 21,000 miles of track throughout the Midwest and western US — nearly all of which is owned, maintained, and controlled by freight railroads. As a result, a freight rail worker strike would "significantly impact intercity passenger rail service," Amtrak said.Most travel within Amtrak's owned-and-operated Northeast Corridor between Boston, New York, and Washington would not be affected by the potential strike, as they do not operate on freight rail tracks. The higher-speed Acela line will operate a full schedule and only a small number of Northeast Regional departures would be impacted by any strike, Amtrak said. Passengers whose trips are affected by these changes will be able to change their reservation to another travel date, waiving any difference in fare for departures through Oct. 31, or receive a full refund without cancelation fees. Here's the full list of train departures impacted by the cancelations:
Amtrak Plans to Begin Replacing Overnight Trains
Amtrak is preparing to replace its overnight trains with more sustainable and efficient models, marking the first step to replace its Long Distance Network, which consists of 14 overnight routes across the United States. Ten manufacturers submitted their ideas on replacement railcars for the network, which include current Superliner I...
United Airlines and Southwest Airlines Both Have a Big Problem
A crisis could be looming for the airline industry that could leave you stranded.
Airlines most likely to lose or damage your luggage
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Nothing can ruin a vacation faster than getting to your destination, ready to relax and unwind, only to realize none of your stuff made it with you. By now, the most experienced travelers have mastered the age-old trick of carrying the necessities, including a change of clothes or two, in their […]
Delta is responding to an overcrowding problem in its Sky Club lounges by ‘booting employees’
Delta Air Line staff have been told they can't use the company's luxury Sky Club lounges unless they fork out for a ticket - even if they're for company business.
Two planes collide at JFK days after near-miss
A JetBlue flight at JFK Airport in New York City bumped into another plane just days after a near-collision at the airport sparked an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The most recent incident took place on Wednesday morning, WABC reported. Officials said that Flight 1603 to San Juan, Puerto Rico, was set to take off at 6am, but the aircraft was taken back to the gate and out of service after it struck the tail of another plane operated by the same airline. The aircraft that was struck had no one inside it. The flight took...
Southwest Airlines is testing a software fix it developed after the Christmas travel meltdown
Southwest Airlines said it is testing software fixes that the company developed after its Christmas travel meltdown, as the airline faces multiple federal investigations.
U.S. Southwest flight cancellation probe looks at scheduling practices
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) said on Wednesday it is in the initial phase of its investigation into Southwest Airlines' (LUV.N) massive December flight cancellations.
JUST IN: All Flights Grounded Abruptly At Buffalo Airport
News broke on Wednesday morning that all flights across the country could be impacted following a computer system failure, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Association (U.S. FAA). The affected system is designed to alert pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and...
Panicked audio captures moment two planes almost collide at JFK Airport, prompting FAA probe
Tense audio captured air traffic controllers’ panic as two commercial planes nearly collided at New York’s John F Kennedy Airport on Friday night.The close call, which saw a London-bound American Airlines jet taxi across in front a Delta aicrfat that as taking off, is now under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The Delta Boeing 737 came to a stop within 1,000 feet (305 metres) of the taxiing American Airlines Boeing 777 at around 8.45pm, the agency said. Air traffic control audio was shared on Twitter by flight watcher @xJonNYC. “S**t! Delta 1943 cancel takeoff plans! Delta...
Always Print Your Boarding Pass, Southwest Extends Family Boarding & How to Sleep While Traveling
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Friday, January 27, 2023, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Southwest Airlines' Lack of Code Share and Interline Agreements Is Unique - JetBlue, Frontier & Spirit Have Them
Southwest Airlines is coming under increasing scrutiny and criticism for not only how it is canceling its flights but also its lack of code share and interline agreements with other major airlines.
Southwest Airlines Explanation For Holiday Disruptions Is Underwhelming
Southwest detailed the reasons for the 16,700 flights it had to cancel over a ten day period in December.
Southwest lost $800 million from cancellation meltdown
Southwest Airlines has been in damage-control mode since its December cancellations meltdown, working to defend its reputation. Now, that episode has an actual price tag. Driving the news: The airline said today the snafu cost it $800 million in the fourth quarter (around $620 million on an after-tax basis), driving it to a net Q4 loss.
