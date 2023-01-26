Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
Related
fox7austin.com
Cat of the Weekend: Ficus at Austin Pets Alive!
Sweet little Ficus is ready for adoption at Austin Pets Alive. He loves to be held and is very affectionate, but is excellent at burying everything from his food and toys to your shoes and keys. APA says his ideal home would be a big family with lots of love and maybe even some furry friends. He is available for adoption at APA's Town Lake cattery.
fox7austin.com
Pet of the Week: Runa from Austin Animal Center
Runa is a 4-year-old boxer mix. This is her second time having to stay at the shelter -- both times through no fault of her own. Runa is looking for a stable place to call home, forever.
Pics – Dream Home In Killeen Texas Has Everything
Believe it or not, this mansion is right off Highway 195 between Ding Dong and Killeen, Texas. It sits on over 40 acres of fenced property, and features over 4,000 feet of living space in the with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in the main house alone. You can enjoy hiking, lounging, swimming, and a host of other outdoor living experiences.
Let’s Take a Look at the Stunning & Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you love history, this is for you. If you love architecture this is definitely for you. If you love history, architecture, and Texas you are about to lose your mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's beauty.
True crime podcast host Ashley Flowers bringing tour to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Attention all true crime fans! You could soon have a front-row seat to all the action behind solving cold cases. Best known for her weekly true-crime podcast, "Crime Junkie," podcast host and author Ashley Flowers is hitting the road and bringing her new podcast, "The Deck," on tour for live shows.
Delicious Tamales to Open North Austin Store
Delicious Tamales is “the leading manufacturer of tamales in San Antonio, selling more than 2.1 million each year, which translates to 70 dozen tamales produced every 2 minutes from its 30,000-square-foot factory.”
fox7austin.com
Round Rock opens new downtown public library
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock has a new state-of-the-art downtown public library. The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with developer Hensel Phelps at the library at 200 East Liberty Avenue on Saturday Jan. 28 to celebrate the grand opening. The new library is just a block north of the old library site at East Main and Sheppard.
Home owned by Chris Beard’s company in Austin neighborhood is up for sale
The listing for 1901 Vista Lane in the Tarrytown neighborhood is with Austin real estate brokerage Moreland Properties. According to Travis County tax records, the home's owner is Baseline Group LLC, which is the name of Beard's company that the university included in his contract. It's the same address included in the Austin Police Department arrest affidavit where an alleged assault took place Dec. 12 that led to Beard's arrest. Beard faces a charge of assault by strangulation, family violence, and is set to have a hearing Feb. 2 in Travis County Court.
Entertainment space offering virtual golf, bowling opening soon in Cedar Park
CEDAR PARK, Texas — A new entertainment space offering virtual fun, food, drinks and more is opening soon in Cedar Park. Spare Birdie Public House is a 23,000-square-foot space located at 1400 Discovery Blvd. The business will offer "upscale entertainment" including virtual golf and bowling; a full-service restaurant and bar featuring craft cocktails, local beer and wine; billiard tables; an indoor putting green; bocce ball; yard games; and a stage for live music.
ECHO completes first count of Austin’s homeless population since 2020
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Volunteers with the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) early Saturday morning completed the first official census of the homeless population in the Austin and Travis County area in three years. The effort is intended to understand how many people might be without shelter on any given night in Austin. ECHO uses the […]
The Most Expensive Cup of Coffee You’ve Ever Seen is for Sale in Austin
Hey, if you stopped buying a cup of this coffee everyday you'd actually be able to buy a brand new home by June, looking at you Gen Zers. So, there's a place called Proud Mary cafe they've got locations in Australia, Portland, and Austin, TX, and they're selling the most expensive cup of coffee you'll ever see.
Nonprofit sets out on mission to count how many Austinites are experiencing homelessness
AUSTIN, Texas — Each year volunteers set out on what's called the "Point In Time" count which estimates how many people are experiencing homelessness across Austin. The group leading the mission is the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) and members are looking to help as many people they can in the process.
Austin Rapid Rehousing Program hopes to help hundreds experiencing homelessness
AUSTIN, Texas — A national nonprofit that provides services to people experiencing homelessness has opened an office in Austin. Endeavors, a nonprofit based in San Antonio, is partnering with the City of Austin and ECHO (Ending Community Homeless Coalition) to help continue working on the Austin Rapid Rehousing Program, which is paid for through various grants.
tribeza.com
Austin’s Best Shops for Western Wear, Cowboy Boots and Other Texas Treasures
Allens Boots is a South Congress classic with a red cowboy boot sign you can recognize from a mile away. With a focus on tradition, Allens can outfit guests with kicks for hard work or fashion-forward style. The shop’s Wall of Fame showcases the many prominent celebrities who have visited this boot haven for a true Texas experience — this is where to bring out-of-towners looking to leave with a souvenir pair of boots.
Viral TikTok reveals H-E-B seafood ‘hack’: Did you know this?
"I worked at HEB and didn't know this," one viewer joked.
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condo
What irks you most about HOAs? Are you walking your dog before 7AM? Are you mandated to hire a professional company, and spend at least $500 to put up Christmas lights? Or, forced to re sod your front lawn in the middle of a scorching summer heat with severe water restrictions? Well, I'll stop there. Before we even began thinking of buying our house, we had already agreed that it would not be on a property controlled by an HOA. We had read and heard many accounts of horrific experiences that had robbed many people of the joy of homeowning.
fox7austin.com
Missing teen with intellectual disability last seen in Spring Branch: CCSO
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - The Comal County Sheriff's Office is looking for 17-year-old Josiah Pearson, last seen Thursday afternoon in Spring Branch, Texas. Pearson has an intellectual disability and was last seen on foot at 4 p.m. at Smithson Valley High School at 14001 SH 46, possibly with a female juvenile.
If you do anything in your yard this winter, do this
If you love landscaping, but are thinking about taking the winter months off…think again!
fox7austin.com
'9-1-1: Lone Star' actor Rob Lowe films special intro for Austin FD video
AUSTIN, Texas - Actor Rob Lowe recently took some time off from playing an Austin firefighter on FOX's "9-1-1: Lone Star" to make a special video for the real firefighters who risk their lives protecting the community every day. "Hey everybody - it's Rob Lowe. I play a phony bologna...
fox7austin.com
Former Austin fire chief Bill Roberts passes away at 85
AUSTIN, Texas - A former Austin fire chief passed away earlier this month, according to the department. Bill Roberts, who served as AFD's chief from 1983 to 1994, passed away at 85 on January 16. "Our deepest sympathies to Bill’s family. We are forever grateful to him for all he...
KVUE
Austin, TX
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 1