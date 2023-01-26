Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The old and new John Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall, MissouriCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
Missouri Valley College's Baity Hall built in 1889, stands at attention with its history and architectureCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
The original owner of this house in Lexington, Missouri helped to establish the Pony ExpressCJ CoombsLexington, MO
Historic U.S. Post Office in Carrollton, Missouri, a city established in 1833CJ CoombsCarrollton, MO
Related
kmmo.com
MARILYN NELLE “GRAMMY” RANES
Marilyn Nelle “Grammy” Ranes, 98, of Marshall, MO, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will take place at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Masonic Cemetery in Jamesport, MO. Memorials are suggested to Saline Animal League and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
kmmo.com
SFCC ANNOUNCES FALL 2022 ACADEMIC HONORS
State Fair Community College has named students to the President’s, Dean’s and Trustees’ lists for the fall 2022 semester. To qualify for the President’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 in 12 or more SFCC GPA credit hours. For the Dean’s list, students must earn a semester SFCC GPA of 3.5-3.99 in 12 or more SFCC GPA credit hours. The Trustees’ list requires students to earn a semester GPA of 3.6-4.0 in six or more SFCC GPA credit hours.
kmmo.com
THREE INJURED IN SALINE COUNTY CRASH
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Saline County on Friday, January 27, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Michelle Cook, attempted to make a left turn onto U.S. Highway 65 and traveled into the path of a vehicle driven by David Borgstadt. The crash injured three occupants in Borgstadt’s vehicle.
kmmo.com
MEMPHIS MISSOURI MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Memphis, Missouri man was charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County on Thursday, January 26, 2023. According to a Sedalia Police report, officers were dispatched to Dugan’s Paint at 3103 Erika Avenue in Sedalia at approximately 3:11 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 due to an alarm. Officers located a broken window on the north side of the property.
kmmo.com
GLASGOW MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN SALINE COUNTY
A Glasgow man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Saline County on Saturday, January 28, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Martin Nevels traveled off the right side of the highway, struck the ground and overturned. Nevels was ejected from the vehicle.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA PUBLIC SCHOOLS TO HOLD GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY FOR NEW ROBOTICS BUILDING
Sedalia Public Schools will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony for a new robotics building on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. The ceremony will be held at the back of the high school on the proposed job site near the cafeteria. After the ceremony, a meet and greet with...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER DUE IN SALINE COUNTY COURT
A 44-year-old Marshall man who was the subject of a manhunt following two shootings over three years ago in Saline County and charged with murder and other felonies has a court proceeding scheduled. Terrelle Palmer is alleged to have shot four people at two different residences. One of the victims...
kmmo.com
KANSAS CITY MAN CHARGED AFTER POLICE CHASE THROUGH PETTIS COUNTY
A Kansas City man has been charged with multiple felonies after trying to flee from authorities on Friday, January 27, 2023. According to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, Sedalia Police attempted a vehicle stop in the area of U.S. Highway 65 and 16th Street on a silver passenger vehicle for equipment violations. The vehicle failed to yield to police as the driver traveled north. A Pettis County Deputy attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of Highway 65 and Swope Road. The vehicle continued north at a high rate of speed, with little to no traffic, failing to yield. Missouri State Highway Patrol was able to deploy stop sticks in the area of Highway 65 and BB Highway, deflating both passenger side tires. However, the vehicle continued north into Saline County and ultimately west on I-70.
kmmo.com
ROADWORK PLANNED IN CARROLL AND CHARITON COUNTIES FOR THE WEEK OF JANUARY 30 THROUGH FEBRUARY 5
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work in Carroll and Chariton Counties for the week of January 30 through February 5. In Carroll County:. -Route UU is closed for a bridge deck replacement over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through the end of January.
kmmo.com
STATE FAIR COMMUNITY COLLEGE TO OFFER TWELVE WEEK SUBSTITUTE TEACHER TRAINING COURSE
State Fair Community College (SFCC) will offer a twelve week, hybrid format, Foundations of Education in a Diverse Society course beginning Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The course is for individuals seeking a substitute teacher certification from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The three-hour course will meet on...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION APPROVES AGREEMENT REACHED IN CO-MO ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE AND AMEREN MISSOURI TERRITORIAL AGREEMENT CASE
The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an agreement, territorial agreement and addendum between Union Electric Company, doing business as Ameren Missouri and Co-Mo Electric Cooperative involving the Fox Hollow Subdivision located adjacent to Boonville. Co-Mo will be the exclusive electric service provider for the subdivision. The territorial agreement also defines the service areas between Ameren Missouri and Co-Mo in a portion of Cooper and two other counties.
Comments / 0