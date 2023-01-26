ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Jake Wells

Up to $35,000 in stimulus money available to eligible Oklahoma homeowners

During 2021 the US government passed the American Rescue Plan Act, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States (source) to prevent housing instability. Though federally funded, each state administers the funds using different criteria. At this point, approximately 25 states have already used up all their funds—but there’s still time for eligible Oklahoma homeowners to apply to receive money for your mortgage.
The high-stakes race in Wisconsin that could impact abortion rights — and 2024

A race for a Supreme Court seat in Wisconsin could determine the future of abortion rights in a state likely to play a crucial role in the 2024 presidential election. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has a 4-3 conservative majority, but conservative Justice Patience Roggensack is opting not to seek another term, evenly splitting the court along ideological lines. Voters will head to the polls for a February primary, which will determine which two justices from a group of two conservative candidates and two liberal candidates will move on to the April general election.
JudyD

Ryan Walters Plans to Purge Oklahoma of Teachers Who Push "Liberal Indoctrination" While Being Paid Two Salaries

Oklahoma teachers need to be held accountable for indoctrinating the children in this state, according to State School Superintendent Ryan Walters. Oklahoma has a new Superintendent of Schools in charge. Ryan Walters, formerly Executive Director of Every Kid Counts Oklahoma (EKCO), was sworn in on January 9, and immediately drew attention to the issues he plans to address:
SC bill would prevent teaching about slave owners, ‘including George Washington’

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WJZY) — School lessons on slavery are taught nationwide in classrooms, but one South Carolina legislator has proposed a bill that could change that. State Rep. Jermaine L. Johnson, (D-Dist. 70), wants to ban educators from teaching about slave owners in schools across the Palmetto state. He says he’s just trying to make a point.
Kentucky political candidates have to take account of the 'other' voters

Political candidates might have to change strategies as more than 10% of Kentucky voters are neither Republican or Democrat. Kentucky political candidates have to take account …. Political candidates might have to change strategies as more than 10% of Kentucky voters are neither Republican or Democrat. WATCH: Home Team Friday...
a-z-animals.com

6 Dinosaurs That Lived in Oklahoma (And Where to See Fossils Today)

6 Dinosaurs That Lived in Oklahoma (And Where to See Fossils Today) Oklahoma has one of the most complete geologic records from the past, and a long and interesting history when it comes to dinosaurs! The land we now call Oklahoma was once covered by a sea where many creatures such as brachiopods, bryozoans, graptolites, and trilobites lived. Later, an expanse of coastal deltaic swamps provided a home for tetrapods, and as the land dried, dinosaurs roamed across its surface. Today, visitors can still see the evidence of these bygone beasts all across the state. Let’s take a closer look at six dinosaurs in Oklahoma, and where you can see fossils in Oklahoma today!
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Attorney General Gentner Drummond shakes things up on death penalty process, including Glossip case

Oklahoma City -- In just ten ten days, new Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond made a series of announcements about staffing changes at the A.G.’s office, his plans to take the reins of some controversial investigations, and circulated an outlined of his agenda for the state’s top legal job. (https://www.city-sentinel.com/criminal_justice/oklahoma-attorney-general-drummond-files-request-for-more-time-between-executions/article_ba666ab4-977a-11ed-839f-ffe358963661.html ) His most dramatic moves – and rapidly consequential steps, at that – steps taken to address challenges facing Oklahoma’s...
Ohio Dollar General stores shut down amid overcharging lawsuit

Dollar General stores across Ohio shut down Friday morning, and employees at multiple stores have confirmed the reason. Full story: https://nbc4i.co/3kM22XM. Ohio Dollar General stores shut down amid overcharging …. Dollar General stores across Ohio shut down Friday morning, and employees at multiple stores have confirmed the reason. Full story:...
kosu.org

Extra emergency SNAP benefits to expire for thousands of Oklahomans

Food costs are going to get even harder to deal with for hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans as another pandemic-related break for low-income earners and families comes to an end. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as SNAP or food stamps, has been giving families a little more help...
KRMG

Oklahoma PAC to battle anti-trans legislation

A Waurika attorney is launching a new political action committee designed to fight an influx of anti-transgender legislation at the state Capitol. Brittany Novotny says she hopes that her Securing Liberty PAC can successfully advocate on behalf of transgender Oklahomans. Republican lawmakers have filed legislation to block children and some...
