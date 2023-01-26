ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop, TX

East Texas News

Corpus man sentenced to 30 years in prison

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A Corpus Christi man who evaded capture was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last week. Manuel Cabrera, 27, accepted a plea deal with the Tyler County District Attorney’s Office on charges of evading...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YAHOO!

Nueces County judges recuse themselves from petition seeking removal of district attorney

Two local judges recused themselves from the petition seeking to remove Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez on Wednesday. Last week, Colby Wiltse, a Nueces County resident and the Texas state director for the conservative group County Citizens Defending Freedom, filed a 118-page petition contending the district attorney should be removed from office due to "incompetency, official misconduct and failure to give bond."
NUECES COUNTY, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

CCPD Disrupted Major Drug Operation

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Officers with the CCPD Narcotics & Vice Investigations Division (NVID) believe they have disrupted a major drug distribution operation, after serving a search warrant on Friday, January 20, 2023, at a residence located on the 7500 blk of Wooldridge. The search warrant was the culmination of a months-long undercover investigation.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Council fires city attorney

The Port Aransas City Council has fired its city attorney for the second time in a year. During its meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, the council voted 4-3 to terminate the contract with Roxann Pais Cotroneo. Mayor Wendy Moore and council members Dale Christianson, Tanya Chambers and Kelly Owens voted to fire Cotroneo. During the meeting, no one said why they […]
KIII 3News

Skidmore-Tynan ISD to have increased police presence Friday

Students at Skidmore-Tynan ISD can expect to see an extra police presence Friday. According to Skidmore-Tynan ISD Superintendent Richard Waterhouse, officials with the district found a threatening note in the boys restroom at the high school with Friday's date listed. In a Facebook post, Waterhouse said they will respond with...
SKIDMORE, TX
KIII 3News

Bee County Junior livestock show comes to an end

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The final day for the Bee County livestock show was today, Saturday 28. The students who participated had a busy week showing their animals. For one participant this is his last rodeo for the livestock show before graduating. He has nothing short of positive words of his 4-year experience.
BEE COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Man arrested for murder of woman in Rockport

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested for murder after a woman was found dead in the middle of a street, according to the Aransas County Sheriff's Office. The woman, who was identified as Kari Vaughn, was found on Corpus Christi St. in Rockport on Jan. 16 after someone saw her and called 911. Vaughn was treated by EMS at the scene and rushed to a nearby emergency room where she was pronounced dead, officials said.
ROCKPORT, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

