Related
Silva family investigating police actions after daughter Amethyst was shot
In a media conference, the parents of Amethyst Silva, the young girl killed on New Year's Eve, announce they retained council to look into events of that night.
Former mayoral candidate indicted on arson to go to trial
John Medina, a former Corpus Christi Mayoral candidate indicted on arson charges, is going to trial.
East Texas News
Corpus man sentenced to 30 years in prison
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A Corpus Christi man who evaded capture was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last week. Manuel Cabrera, 27, accepted a plea deal with the Tyler County District Attorney’s Office on charges of evading...
Warrant issued after founder of 361 Grants fails to appear in court
Daniel Esparza, the man behind 361 Grants, was supposed to appear in Judge Medary’s court for a docket call Thursday morning but failed to appear in court.
CCPD cadets graduate from 81st Police Academy
25 cadets from the Corpus Christi Police Department's 81rst Academy graduated, completing a tough but rewarding journey.
Illegal drugs, guns found in Robstown smoke shop Thursday evening
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Robstown police and the Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit discovered guns, marijuana and other illegal drugs at an H-Town Smoke Shop on Western Avenue Thursday evening. "We locked the place down as soon as we discovered the contraband and we applied for a search warrant,...
Zavala Elementary receives wheelchair swing
Some kids at Zavala received quite the surprise Friday in the form of a new ADA complaint swing set.
YAHOO!
Nueces County judges recuse themselves from petition seeking removal of district attorney
Two local judges recused themselves from the petition seeking to remove Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez on Wednesday. Last week, Colby Wiltse, a Nueces County resident and the Texas state director for the conservative group County Citizens Defending Freedom, filed a 118-page petition contending the district attorney should be removed from office due to "incompetency, official misconduct and failure to give bond."
southtexascommunitynews.com
CCPD Disrupted Major Drug Operation
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Officers with the CCPD Narcotics & Vice Investigations Division (NVID) believe they have disrupted a major drug distribution operation, after serving a search warrant on Friday, January 20, 2023, at a residence located on the 7500 blk of Wooldridge. The search warrant was the culmination of a months-long undercover investigation.
Judge recuses himself from lawsuit seeking removal of Nueces County DA
The judge assigned to the lawsuit seeking the removal of Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez has recused himself.
portasouthjetty.com
Council fires city attorney
The Port Aransas City Council has fired its city attorney for the second time in a year. During its meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, the council voted 4-3 to terminate the contract with Roxann Pais Cotroneo. Mayor Wendy Moore and council members Dale Christianson, Tanya Chambers and Kelly Owens voted to fire Cotroneo. During the meeting, no one said why they […]
Skidmore-Tynan ISD to have increased police presence Friday
Students at Skidmore-Tynan ISD can expect to see an extra police presence Friday. According to Skidmore-Tynan ISD Superintendent Richard Waterhouse, officials with the district found a threatening note in the boys restroom at the high school with Friday's date listed. In a Facebook post, Waterhouse said they will respond with...
Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District reopens Robstown satellite clinic
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District is reopening a satellite clinic in Robstown. Officials tell 3NEWS it will help expand the public health district's services to the county's most rural communities. The clinic is scheduled to start providing health services on February 14. The...
Conservative leader sues to remove Mark Gonzalez as Nueces County District Attorney
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County leader of a conservative nonprofit has filed a lawsuit to remove Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez from office. Colby Wiltse laid out his case against Gonzalez in a 119-page court filing late Friday afternoon. The allegations broadly accuse Gonzalez of:. mishandling...
Bee County Junior livestock show comes to an end
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The final day for the Bee County livestock show was today, Saturday 28. The students who participated had a busy week showing their animals. For one participant this is his last rodeo for the livestock show before graduating. He has nothing short of positive words of his 4-year experience.
Fulton fire chief laid to rest
Fulton Fire Department, Jackie Mundine, lost his battle with cancer. The community came out to pay their respects to the assistant chief, who served in the department for 45 years.
Man arrested for murder of woman in Rockport
ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested for murder after a woman was found dead in the middle of a street, according to the Aransas County Sheriff's Office. The woman, who was identified as Kari Vaughn, was found on Corpus Christi St. in Rockport on Jan. 16 after someone saw her and called 911. Vaughn was treated by EMS at the scene and rushed to a nearby emergency room where she was pronounced dead, officials said.
Local scholars to take part in leadership program
On Friday Jan. 27, the Buccaneer Commission announced the 20 high school students taking part in the 2023 Buc Days Port of Corpus Christi Leadership Program at the Omni Hotel.
Corpus Christi attorney to file wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of family of Earl Moore Jr.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi-based attorney Bob Hilliard, with Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP, along with well-known civil rights attorney Ben Crump, have been retained by the family of Earl Moore Jr. Officials said Moore, 35, died due to the way he was treated by paramedics during a medical emergency in Springfield, Illinois.
City leaders seek to address issue of weeds leaching water from Lake Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Invasive and harmful weeds around Lake Corpus Christi may soon be addressed by the city's water department. Corpus Christi Councilmember At-Large Mike Pusley said the weeds not only block angler and boat access, but also leach thousands of gallons of reservoir water each year. "And...
