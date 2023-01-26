Part 3 of the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Hi Alain, as a lifelong Dolphins fan I thoroughly enjoy your questions/answers column. You provide great insight and most of the time are right on target. My question is this: If Miami had been able to beat Buffalo and advanced to the divisional round, would Tua have been cleared to play? Also, would Teddy Bridgewater have been ready to play this past weekend? I believe that he had a broken pinkie finger on his throwing hand but didn’t Aaron Rogers have the same injury this season and he played with it? Keep up the good work.

3 HOURS AGO