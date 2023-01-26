Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers: Max Muncy Reacts to Exit of LA Hitting Coach Brant Brown.
In November, hitting coach Brant Brown left Los Angeles to take on a new job in Miami. The long-time assistant hitting coach was known for working with players including Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy. As a player who spent time with Brown consistently, Muncy recently talked about Brown’s departure with...
Wichita Eagle
BREAKING: Washington Ex Josh Johnson Enters NFC Championship For 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers are down another quarterback. In the first quarter of the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a wrist injury, which knocked him out of the contest. His return is questionable. For the time being, Josh Johnson is the quarterback for...
Wichita Eagle
Derek Holland Seeks Return to Bigs
Former Texas Rangers pitcher Derek Holland worked out for MLB scouts on Friday in the same workout that featured another onetime teammate Cole Hamels. The workout too place in Arlington, per the New York Post. Holland didn’t pitch at the Major League level in 2022, though he was in both...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers Out of Top 5 in Pre Spring Training MLB Lineup Rankings
The Dodgers were considered the most feared team heading into the 2022 season. However, with the huge roster turnover it may not come as a surprise to see them out of the top five. In ESPN's latest pre-Spring Training rankings, the Dodgers come in as the sixth-best lineup heading into...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers News: Max Muncy isn’t Fazed by San Diego’s Flashy Offseason
Los Angeles hasn’t made much noise this offseason, while teams like the Padres have made moves that have caused many to believe that San Diego could be a threat in the National League West. Looking at some of the pieces on the Padres’ 2023 roster, the team brought back...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Linked to Free Agent Pro Bowl Bills LB
The Dallas Cowboys fan, to even think of what's about to follow, might best look at this as a "continuation of a series'' ... stories CowboysSI.com has recently written about spring of 2023 talent acquisition that would require a change in salary-cap philosophy. It asks, in short, for the Cowboys...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers: Baseball Talking Head Opines LA is ‘A Pitcher or Two Short’ of Making the NLCS
Opening Day is slowly approaching, and before we know it, your Los Angeles Dodgers will be taking the field at Chavez Ravine. The Dodgers lost a lot more than they gained this offseason, and the expectations may not be as high as they’ve been in years past. Just ask...
NFL Fans Are Ripping NFC Championship Refs For Their Performance
In the eyes of NFL fans, the NFC Championship game is being played between the San Francisco 49ers and the refs. NFL referee John Hussey and his crew are officiating the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship Game, but their decisions have fans calling favoritism. "Oh My ...
Wichita Eagle
It Would Be Fitting For Utley And Rollins To Enter Into HOF Together
Jimmy Rollins and Chase Utley threw out ceremonial first pitches before Game 4 of the World Series. It was a fitting move by the Philadelphia Phillies. That’s because during the Phillies’ run between 2007-11, Rollins and Utley were tied together as one of the top shortstop-second baseman combinations in all of Major League Baseball.
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins Land Fangio as DC
The Miami Dolphins got their man to run their defense. The team has agreed to terms with highly regarded defensive mind Vic Fangio to become their new defensive coordinator, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.P. Fangio will be getting a three-year contract with a fourth-team team option, per Pelissero.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Shrine Bowl Scouting: 3 to Watch
The New England Patriots and coach Bill Belichick are spending the week in Paradise … Nevada, that is. The Pats were one of two teams selected to coach draft prospects at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl, with the other chosen staff belonging to the Atlanta Falcons and head coach Arthur Smith. New England’s staff will coach the West, while the Falcons coaches will coach the East.
Wichita Eagle
Hayden Hurst Hints At Desire To Stay In Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst has played for three different franchises, but no locker room has felt closer than this one in Cincinnati. "You don't see this a whole lot in the NFL," Hurst said. "This togetherness it's mostly when you're with a team it's position groups that tend to stick together, but here it doesn't matter, everyone is friendly, everyone's hanging out, and everyone loves each other it's why we have so much success on the field."
Wichita Eagle
O.G. Anunoby Exits Raptors Game Early With Apparent Injury
Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby exited Friday night's game early with a left wrist injury he suffered in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors. View the original article to see embedded media. Anunoby was fouled by JaMychal Green and landed awkwardly on his left arm. He stayed in...
Wichita Eagle
Pick Your Poison: Cowboys Rooting Against Both Rivals in NFC Championship Game?
How synonymous are the Dallas Cowboys to NFC Championship Sunday?. They own the most all-time wins (8) ... despite not appearing in the game in 27 years. Again shoved from their cob-webbed throne and relegated to spectators, the Cowboys are forced to pick their poison when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Philadelphia Eagles for a berth in Super Bowl LVII.
Wichita Eagle
Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Holland, Biggest Need, Bridgewater, and More
Part 3 of the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Hi Alain, as a lifelong Dolphins fan I thoroughly enjoy your questions/answers column. You provide great insight and most of the time are right on target. My question is this: If Miami had been able to beat Buffalo and advanced to the divisional round, would Tua have been cleared to play? Also, would Teddy Bridgewater have been ready to play this past weekend? I believe that he had a broken pinkie finger on his throwing hand but didn’t Aaron Rogers have the same injury this season and he played with it? Keep up the good work.
Wichita Eagle
The Hockey News Action Show: NHL Betting for Jan. 28, 2023
It's another Saturday episode of The Hockey News Action Show with Mike Stephens and Rachel Doerrie, looking at the most intriguing matchups of the day in the NHL from a betting lens. The day's action starts at 3 p.m. ET when the St. Louis Blues host the Colorado Avalanche. How...
Wichita Eagle
Bills, AFC East to Face One of League’s Toughest Schedules in 2023
The Buffalo Bills expected to play in the AFC Championship this Sunday. Many thought the game would be held inside Atlanta, Georgia's Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a neutral-site contest. Instead, the 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional sent the Bills packing early for the offseason, forcing them...
Wichita Eagle
2023 NFL Draft: Shrine Bowl Prospects to Outperform NFL Draft Grade
Every year there are a handful of prospects along the all-star circuit who wind up outperforming their actual NFL Draft slot. Here’s a look at 10 prospects for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft who may not be getting the props they deserve within the scouting community. Remember, updated scouting...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Lying About Malik Willis vs. Dak in Draft?
FRISCO - There is a rumor that popped up during 2022 NFL Draft time regarding the Dallas Cowboys making arrangements to replace Dak Prescott ... and it is popping up again. Here's how it unfolded in April ... The Tennessee Titans drafted Liberty quarterback Malik Willis at pick No. 86,...
Comments / 0