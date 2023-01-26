ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

CBS Sports

Eagles vs. 49ers prediction, odds, spread, start time: 2023 NFC Championship Game picks by model that's 16-6

Considering how the NFL season unfolded, it's incredible to think the Denver Broncos had better preseason 2023 Super Bowl odds than either the Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers. Now, after the Eagles finished with the league's best passing defense and the 49ers went 13-4 with three starting quarterbacks, the two NFC powerhouses will face off in the 2023 NFC Championship Game on Sunday. The Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett after just 15 games at the helm, while Philadelphia's Nick Sirianni and San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan are NFL Coach of the Year candidates. Eagles vs. 49ers is one of three games remaining in the 2023 NFL playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Panthers hire Frank Reich: Lawyer representing Steve Wilks says 'there is a legitimate race problem in NFL'

Despite his impressive work as the Panthers' interim head coach, Steve Wilks was not chosen to be Carolina's permanent coach. The job instead went to Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts nine games into the 2022 season. Wilks expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be the Panthers head coach for their final 12 games of the season, saying he will always be a fan of the team in a statement he tweeted on Friday morning.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Athlon Sports

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Upset In NFL This Weekend

Both home teams are slight favorites for what's shaping up to be a compelling conference championship weekend in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles, the top seed in the NFC, are favored by 2.5 points over the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers, while the Kansas City Chiefs are being given a 1.5-point ...
NBC Sports

Eagles' Mailata provides perfect one-word assessment of Bosa

The challenge that 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa presents opposing teams speaks for itself on the field each and every week, but Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata did his best to put Bosa’s impact into words. “He’s a threat [in] any way,” Mailata told reporters Thursday. “He plays...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Playoffs: Wiesguy's 2 Picks and a Prop for 49ers-Eagles

As the season evolved, these were decidedly the two best teams in the NFC. Philadelphia was that early and San Francisco got there late. Last week, the Eagles definitely had the easier time. The outcome was never in doubt against the Giants while the 49ers found themselves in a slugfest against the Cowboys.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Brad Bitt Gives His Super Bowl Prediction

Brad Pitt was recently asked about the Super Bowl. If you are familiar with Brad Pitt, you know that he lived in Missouri during his youth. He was born in Oklahoma, however, he eventually moved to the Mid-West. There are plenty of great football teams to support in this area, including the Kansas City Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Cowherd picks AFC, NFC Championship Games in 'Blazin' 2' roundup

There are only three games remaining in the NFL postseason as we've reached NFL championship Sunday. That isn't stopping Colin Cowherd from making his picks though. On Friday's airing of "The Herd," Cowherd shared his conference championship picks in his latest "Blazin' 2" roundup. Here are Cowherd's picks, with odds...
CBS Sports

NFL conference championship picks, odds: Bengals down Chiefs in 'Burrowhead,' meet Eagles in Super Bowl

The final four has officially been set, and I would say these four teams are indeed the best in the NFL. This Sunday, we get an AFC Championship Game rematch between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs. Joe Burrow appeared to reach a new level of superstardom with the upset win over the Buffalo Bills, and the Bengals defense impressed as well. Patrick Mahomes is dealing with a high ankle sprain heading into this matchup. Could he really lose his fourth straight game to Burrow?
CBS Sports

Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Added to injury report

Hurst (calf) was limited at practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Hurst practiced fully Wednesday, so the tight end's addition to the Bengals' injury report makes his status worth tracking as Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs approaches. He dealt with a calf issue back in December, but it's unclear if his listed limitations Thursday are indicative of a setback in practice or a case of workload management.

