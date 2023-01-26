Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Eagles vs. 49ers prediction, odds, spread, start time: 2023 NFC Championship Game picks by model that's 16-6
Considering how the NFL season unfolded, it's incredible to think the Denver Broncos had better preseason 2023 Super Bowl odds than either the Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers. Now, after the Eagles finished with the league's best passing defense and the 49ers went 13-4 with three starting quarterbacks, the two NFC powerhouses will face off in the 2023 NFC Championship Game on Sunday. The Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett after just 15 games at the helm, while Philadelphia's Nick Sirianni and San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan are NFL Coach of the Year candidates. Eagles vs. 49ers is one of three games remaining in the 2023 NFL playoffs.
Final score predictions for Bengals vs. Chiefs in AFC title game
The Cincinnati Bengals find a familiar foe in front of them in Sunday’s AFC title game with the Kansas City Chiefs blocking the way to a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance. This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams since Week 17 of last season. The Bengals...
49ers announce roster moves ahead of NFC Championship Game vs. Eagles; Dre Greenlaw fined
The San Francisco 49ers have announced the following roster moves ahead of their NFC Championship Game matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Elevated (standard) from the practice squad to the active roster:. RB Tevin Coleman. CB Janoris Jenkins. On Friday, the 49ers only ruled out one player, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot),...
CBS Sports
Panthers hire Frank Reich: Lawyer representing Steve Wilks says 'there is a legitimate race problem in NFL'
Despite his impressive work as the Panthers' interim head coach, Steve Wilks was not chosen to be Carolina's permanent coach. The job instead went to Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts nine games into the 2022 season. Wilks expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be the Panthers head coach for their final 12 games of the season, saying he will always be a fan of the team in a statement he tweeted on Friday morning.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Upset In NFL This Weekend
Both home teams are slight favorites for what's shaping up to be a compelling conference championship weekend in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles, the top seed in the NFC, are favored by 2.5 points over the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers, while the Kansas City Chiefs are being given a 1.5-point ...
NBC Sports
Eagles' Mailata provides perfect one-word assessment of Bosa
The challenge that 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa presents opposing teams speaks for itself on the field each and every week, but Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata did his best to put Bosa’s impact into words. “He’s a threat [in] any way,” Mailata told reporters Thursday. “He plays...
Shannon Sharpe Makes Brave Final Score Prediction for Eagles vs. 49ers
Conference Championship weekend is upon us, and everyone is choosing their picks for both games. On a recent episode of Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe made a bold prediction about the final score of the NFC title game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. “I’m goign to take the 49ers...
Countdown to Kickoff: 49ers vs. Eagles
A rookie quarterback starting his eighth NFL game on the road against the league’s best pass rush is all that stands between the Eagles and the Super Bowl
49ers Could Be Without Notable Running Back vs. Eagles
Although the 49ers will have Christian McCaffrey at their disposal for this Sunday's game against the Eagles, their backfield may not be at full strength. On Friday, the 49ers listed running back Elijah Mitchell as questionable for the NFC Championship Game. Mitchell missed ...
Yardbarker
NFL Playoffs: Wiesguy's 2 Picks and a Prop for 49ers-Eagles
As the season evolved, these were decidedly the two best teams in the NFC. Philadelphia was that early and San Francisco got there late. Last week, the Eagles definitely had the easier time. The outcome was never in doubt against the Giants while the 49ers found themselves in a slugfest against the Cowboys.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals New Super Bowl Prediction Before Conference Title Games
During this Friday's episode of Undisputed, FS1 personality Shannon Sharpe revealed his picks for both conference title games. Despite how much love Sharpe has for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, he expects the Bengals to leave Arrowhead Stadium with a win on Sunday night. "As much as I ...
NFL playoff predictions: Game picks for AFC, NFC Championship games
After a thrilling weekend of divisional-round action, we’re down to the final four teams — the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. While the Chicago Bears have missed the playoffs for the second straight year, there’s still plenty of reasons to tune in...
Eagles Have 2 Secret Weapons to Stop Brock Purdy Hidden Deep on Their Coaching Staff
In the Eagles-49ers NFC Championship Game, Eagles coach Nick Siriani has two coaches on staff uniquely equipped to stop Brock Purdy. The post Eagles Have 2 Secret Weapons to Stop Brock Purdy Hidden Deep on Their Coaching Staff appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
hotnewhiphop.com
Brad Bitt Gives His Super Bowl Prediction
Brad Pitt was recently asked about the Super Bowl. If you are familiar with Brad Pitt, you know that he lived in Missouri during his youth. He was born in Oklahoma, however, he eventually moved to the Mid-West. There are plenty of great football teams to support in this area, including the Kansas City Chiefs.
CBS Sports
Eagles vs. 49ers expert picks, odds: Point spread, total, player props, TV, live stream for NFC Championship
The NFC Championship is here as the San Francisco 49ers will face the Eagles in Philadelphia today. This is the first meeting between these two teams since Week 2 in 2021. The 49ers won, 17-11, but much has changed since then. Jalen Hurts has evolved into one of the best...
Brock Purdy once had an extremely blunt 2-word evaluation by an anonymous team
This time a year ago, few thought San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback Brock Purdy would be at the helm of a team playing in the NFC title game. A chaotic Iowa State product, Purdy would eventually be drafted last and officially be coined the infamous “Mr. Irrelevant.”. And on...
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes injury update: Chiefs uncertain how ankle responds in AFC title game vs. Bengals, per report
If there was any doubt Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes would play on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it was officially put to rest on Friday when Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed his star quarterback is ready to go. "He looks good. He's...
FOX Sports
Cowherd picks AFC, NFC Championship Games in 'Blazin' 2' roundup
There are only three games remaining in the NFL postseason as we've reached NFL championship Sunday. That isn't stopping Colin Cowherd from making his picks though. On Friday's airing of "The Herd," Cowherd shared his conference championship picks in his latest "Blazin' 2" roundup. Here are Cowherd's picks, with odds...
CBS Sports
NFL conference championship picks, odds: Bengals down Chiefs in 'Burrowhead,' meet Eagles in Super Bowl
The final four has officially been set, and I would say these four teams are indeed the best in the NFL. This Sunday, we get an AFC Championship Game rematch between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs. Joe Burrow appeared to reach a new level of superstardom with the upset win over the Buffalo Bills, and the Bengals defense impressed as well. Patrick Mahomes is dealing with a high ankle sprain heading into this matchup. Could he really lose his fourth straight game to Burrow?
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Added to injury report
Hurst (calf) was limited at practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Hurst practiced fully Wednesday, so the tight end's addition to the Bengals' injury report makes his status worth tracking as Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs approaches. He dealt with a calf issue back in December, but it's unclear if his listed limitations Thursday are indicative of a setback in practice or a case of workload management.
