NBC Connecticut
Armed Carjacking Under Investigation in New Haven
Police are investigating after an armed carjacking in New Haven early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Nash Street around 2:15 a.m. after getting a report of a robbery. According to police, the 29-year-old victim reported he had walked from a bar on State Street to his home on Nash Street.
Eyewitness News
Police charge two in connection to Burger King parking lot shooting
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A man and a woman were arrested in connection with a shooting in a Burger King parking lot on Campbell Ave. Police say the shooting happened just before 3:50 Saturday afternoon after an argument between two men at a bus stop turned physical. One man...
NBC Connecticut
Two Injured in Overnight Assault in Danbury
Two people were taken to the hospital after police say they had been assaulted late Friday night. This all unfolded just before midnight on Railroad Place. Police said they found two men suffering from non-life threatening slash wounds when they arrived on scene. Both men had to be taken to the hospital for further treatment.
New Haven police looking for suspect who carjacked man on the way home from a bar
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are searching for a carjacking suspect following a robbery early Sunday morning. The 29-year-old victim was walking home at about 2:15 a.m. from a bar on State Street when he arrived at his home on Nash Street, opened the door and was robbed at gunpoint, according to […]
NBC Connecticut
Man and Woman Arrested in Connection to Shooting at West Haven Burger King
A man and a woman have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Burger King in West Haven on Saturday that left one person in critical condition. Emergency crews were called to Burger King on Campbell Avenue around 3:50 p.m. after getting a report of a person shot in the parking lot.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Police Investigate Stabbing
2023-01-29@9:51pm–#Bridgeport CT–Saturday night Bridgeport Police received multiple calls regarding a brawl at Don Raphael Restaurant located at 256 Oak Street. When they arrived they found no dispute but they did find a stab-wound victim. The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police are investigating.
Man stabbed, woman shot in Stamford street fight that included 40 people
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 28-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and a 31-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen during a street brawl that involved 30 to 40 people, according to Stamford police. The fight happened at about 2:10 a.m. Sunday in the area of lower Summer Street, according to police. Shots were fired […]
Eyewitness News
Man held on $3 million bond after firing gun at mother of child
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A man from Meriden was arrested after firing a gun at the mother of his child. According to Meriden Police, the victim and her friends were at a bar on Friday when the accused, Jose Estevez, showed up. Police say Estevez left the bar and waited...
NBC Connecticut
Uber Eats Driver Carjacked While Trying to Make Delivery in New Haven
A terrifying moment for an Uber Eats driver that was attempting to make a delivery early Saturday morning. New Haven Police say a driver had pulled over to drop off a customer's order on Edwards Street around 3 when she was approached by a man in a black ski mask and all black clothing, claiming he'd shoot her if she didn't give him the keys to her car.
NBC Connecticut
Man Fatally Shot at Holyoke Mall; Suspect in Custody
A man is dead after a shooting at a mall Saturday evening in Holyoke, Massachusetts, officials announced. The Hampden District Attorney's Office released a statement saying the Holyoke Police Department and Massachusetts State Police are conducting a homicide investigation after the fatal shooting at Holyoke Mall. Police were called to...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Fights Back After Man Attempts to Steal Her Purse in Wallingford Grocery Store Parking Lot
A woman fought back after a man attempted to steal her purse while she was in the parking lot of a grocery store in Wallingford on Saturday. Officers were called to Stop & Shop on North Colony Road around 1 p.m. after getting a report of an attempted purse snatching.
Mass. mall shooting kills bystander, suspect caught
HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — A “innocent bystander” was shot and killed at a mall in southwestern Massachusetts on Saturday amid a confrontation between two other people, the county prosecutor said. A suspect was immediately taken into custody by the Holyoke Police Department, which responded just before 7 p.m. to a report of shots fired, Hampden […]
Man in critical condition after being shot in West Haven: Police
WEST HAVEN, Conn. — A man is in critical condition after being shot in West Haven Saturday afternoon. West Haven police said the man was shot in the area of Campbell Ave. and Elm St. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment where they listed him as being in critical condition.
'I was in shock' - Bridgeport mother says a bullet was fired through her kitchen window
Lozada says it went right passed her refrigerator, where she and her daughters could easily have been standing nearby.
Hamden woman sentenced for vehicular death of a woman while under-the-influence
MILFORD, Conn. — A Hamden woman was sentenced to 66 months imprisonment for the vehicular death of Elizabeth DiMaggio. Nicole Labonte, 37, was sentenced in Milford on Wednesday. Labonte was arrested in March 2019 following an investigation by West Haven police. Members of the West Haven Police Major Accident...
trumbulltimes.com
New Haven teens in stolen SUV captured after North Haven purse-snatching, police say
NORTH HAVEN — Three teenage boys led officers on a car chase in a stolen SUV Thursday morning after forcibly stealing a woman’s purse, according to local police. The boys, two 16-year-olds and one 14-year-old, were all of New Haven, police said. They were charged with robbery, larceny and motor vehicle offenses, according to police.
NBC Connecticut
Teen Arrested for Involvement in Social Media Threat in Woodbridge: PD
Police have arrested a 14-year-old from Woodbridge in connection to a social media threat directed at the Amity Regional High School community over the weekend. Officers said the teen was involved in a social media threat that was shared with multiple area students on Saturday through Instagram. Authorities did not...
Board decides to not transfer former Hartford police officer's attacker back to Whiting Hospital
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A former Hartford police officer, Jill Kidik recalled the scary moments she faced on duty after she was attacked by a woman responding to a call. Her attacker moved to a different facility within the Whiting Forensic Division and Kidik raised concerns over the transfer. Her...
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Shooting in Waterbury That Injured Man
Police officers responded to reports of gunshots at a Waterbury gas station Thursday morning and found a 28-year-old man who had been shot. Police said they found the man when they responded to reports of gunshots at the Valero Gas Station at 467 Wolcott St. at 11:18 a.m. He was...
darientimes.com
Five New Haven juveniles crash stolen car, Woodbridge police say
WOODBRIDGE — Five juveniles ranging in age from 12 to 14 crashed a stolen car Sunday, according to police. Two of the juveniles were 12, two were 13 and one was 14, Woodbridge police said Wednesday. They were all identified as New Haven residents, police said. Woodbridge officers responded...
