Hamden, CT

NBC Connecticut

Armed Carjacking Under Investigation in New Haven

Police are investigating after an armed carjacking in New Haven early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Nash Street around 2:15 a.m. after getting a report of a robbery. According to police, the 29-year-old victim reported he had walked from a bar on State Street to his home on Nash Street.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Two Injured in Overnight Assault in Danbury

Two people were taken to the hospital after police say they had been assaulted late Friday night. This all unfolded just before midnight on Railroad Place. Police said they found two men suffering from non-life threatening slash wounds when they arrived on scene. Both men had to be taken to the hospital for further treatment.
DANBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Police Investigate Stabbing

2023-01-29@9:51pm–#Bridgeport CT–Saturday night Bridgeport Police received multiple calls regarding a brawl at Don Raphael Restaurant located at 256 Oak Street. When they arrived they found no dispute but they did find a stab-wound victim. The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police are investigating.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Man held on $3 million bond after firing gun at mother of child

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A man from Meriden was arrested after firing a gun at the mother of his child. According to Meriden Police, the victim and her friends were at a bar on Friday when the accused, Jose Estevez, showed up. Police say Estevez left the bar and waited...
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Uber Eats Driver Carjacked While Trying to Make Delivery in New Haven

A terrifying moment for an Uber Eats driver that was attempting to make a delivery early Saturday morning. New Haven Police say a driver had pulled over to drop off a customer's order on Edwards Street around 3 when she was approached by a man in a black ski mask and all black clothing, claiming he'd shoot her if she didn't give him the keys to her car.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Fatally Shot at Holyoke Mall; Suspect in Custody

A man is dead after a shooting at a mall Saturday evening in Holyoke, Massachusetts, officials announced. The Hampden District Attorney's Office released a statement saying the Holyoke Police Department and Massachusetts State Police are conducting a homicide investigation after the fatal shooting at Holyoke Mall. Police were called to...
HOLYOKE, MA
WPRI 12 News

Mass. mall shooting kills bystander, suspect caught

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — A “innocent bystander” was shot and killed at a mall in southwestern Massachusetts on Saturday amid a confrontation between two other people, the county prosecutor said. A suspect was immediately taken into custody by the Holyoke Police Department, which responded just before 7 p.m. to a report of shots fired, Hampden […]
HOLYOKE, MA
NBC Connecticut

Teen Arrested for Involvement in Social Media Threat in Woodbridge: PD

Police have arrested a 14-year-old from Woodbridge in connection to a social media threat directed at the Amity Regional High School community over the weekend. Officers said the teen was involved in a social media threat that was shared with multiple area students on Saturday through Instagram. Authorities did not...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Shooting in Waterbury That Injured Man

Police officers responded to reports of gunshots at a Waterbury gas station Thursday morning and found a 28-year-old man who had been shot. Police said they found the man when they responded to reports of gunshots at the Valero Gas Station at 467 Wolcott St. at 11:18 a.m. He was...
WATERBURY, CT
darientimes.com

Five New Haven juveniles crash stolen car, Woodbridge police say

WOODBRIDGE — Five juveniles ranging in age from 12 to 14 crashed a stolen car Sunday, according to police. Two of the juveniles were 12, two were 13 and one was 14, Woodbridge police said Wednesday. They were all identified as New Haven residents, police said. Woodbridge officers responded...
WOODBRIDGE, CT

