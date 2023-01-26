Read full article on original website
If I convert my 401(k) to a Roth, is it taxed by N.J.?
Q. I am 70 years old and am considering converting a portion of my 401(k) to a Roth 401(k). Does the Roth conversion count as retirement income for the New Jersey retirement income exclusion?. — Trying to save. A. The instructions for the NJ-1040 form give you everything you need...
NJ city ranked best in the country for first-time homebuyers
Buying a home for the first time can be pretty tough but knowing the best place in New Jersey to buy for first-time home buyers is a plus. New Jersey is a state filled with so many gorgeous homes from beachside mansions to quaint downtown townhomes, to some pretty unique custom homes.
Where’s my money? Answers about NJ ANCHOR rebate
❓ Questions and answers about the NJ ANCHOR property tax rebate. 🏠 The benefit has been expanded to both homeowners and renters. 🔴 The deadline to apply has been extended to Feb. 28. You have questions, we get you the answers. New Jersey: Asked & Answered is your...
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
wrnjradio.com
Menendez, Booker announce $35M in rental assistance funding for New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) announced Thursday a total of $35,160,643.26 million in federal housing rental assistance funding for the state of New Jersey in reallocated funds to assist renters facing financial hardship. The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of...
roi-nj.com
Bracken: Murphy is right to support ending CBT surcharge
The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce strongly disagrees with recent comments criticizing Gov. Phil Murphy’s verbal support of ending the state Corporation Business Tax surcharge when it expires at the end of 2023. We applaud him for taking this position, especially since the CBT surcharge was already extended once.
Lawmakers move to fight E-ZPass surprises
Motorists don’t always get advertised discounts. NJ wants drivers to be warned. State lawmakers are hoping to make more New Jersey motorists aware that they may not always qualify for E-ZPass discounts when traveling in other states where electronic tolling is available. A bipartisan bill that cleared the state...
Report puts NJ dead last for fiscal health. Blame it on Murphy (Opinion)
For as long as I’ve worked at New Jersey 101.5, we’ve been complaining about the state of affairs in New Jersey government. Although Republican gubernatorial administrations have been able to put a little bit of a thumb in the leaky dike of fiscal irresponsibility, nothing much changes here.
Hiring a contractor? Beware of these red flags in NJ
🚩 Look for warning signs before signing a contract. 📃 You can get out of a contract within a few days. 🏠 A final inspection should occur before final payment is made. In 2022 alone, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs received 2,310 complaints related to home improvement.
11 New Jersey experiences that practically feel like hitting the lottery
Recently a question was posed on the New Jersey subreddit “What is the NJ version of winning the Powerball?”. Basically, what NJ experiences just can’t be beat?. The original poster said their answer happened to them that day when there was no line getting on 287 from Route 24. These experiences may be nonsensical to outsiders, but New Jerseyans know they can be the highlight of your day.
Pension payment on track as state faces economic uncertainty
New Jersey’s top public-worker pension-fund officials have been told to “fully expect” a full employer pension contribution in the annual budget Gov. Phil Murphy is due to present to lawmakers next month. A key member of the Murphy administration delivered the latest update on state pension funding...
Check out what New Jersey looks like according to Artificial Intelligence
If you could sum up New Jersey in one image, what would it be?. Chris Christie enjoying the beaches he closed on Fourth of July weekend? Someone waiting impatiently at a gas pump? How about a pizza covered in pork roll next to a jukebox playing Bruce Springsteen?. All fine...
A cultural shift seems to be happening to NJ nightlife: Have you noticed? (Opinion)
New Jersey has always been known for its nightlife. Sure, we're not quite like the city that never sleeps, but we're definitely a close second. In fact, New Jersey has always been that and a little mix of Las Vegas. Not so much for the gambling or anything like that (with the exception of Atlantic City, of course), but for the famous phrase that's attached to Vegas.
How did Wawas get their name? Plus they have BIG New Jersey news
Ever wonder how Wawa got its name? No, it was not named after someone's thirsty baby. Wawa is the greatest convenience store of all time yet lots of us wonder why they went with those four letters to represent it. Here's the answer to help you look super-smart. For you...
Murphy gets sweet new ride using NJ COVID $$
💲 Murphy and Oliver get new rides with pandemic relief funds. 💲 First details of how NJ spend Federal relief money. 💲 State Sen. says "WTF?" Gov. Phil Murphy and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver both got sweet new rides that were paid for with federal COVID-19 relief funds.
New report calls this NJ city the 2nd dirtiest in the entire US
I’ve often said that New Jersey makes the top of the list in so many different categories. Unfortunately, we usually top the list for all the stuff that states DON’T want, as opposed to the good stuff. Among our dubious achievements comes the distinction of having one of...
FTA awards New Jersey nearly $11.3M for two ferry services
The Federal Transit Administration recently awarded nearly $11.3 million to two New Jersey ferry services through the Passenger Ferry Grant Program. “Ferry service is a critical component of the transportation network in New Jersey,” said Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, New Jersey Department of Transportation commissioner and NJ Transit Board chairwoman. “This funding will help set the stage […] The post FTA awards New Jersey nearly $11.3M for two ferry services appeared first on Transportation Today.
New Jersey Goodwill stores will not accept these items
You may be planning your spring cleaning soon or making room in your closet for those new clothes you got for Christmas. We usually go through out stuff a couple of times a year and fill a bag or two or the back of the SUV and take it off to the Goodwill store or drop-off facility.
How to piss off New Jerseyans with just one sentence
We tend to have short fuses in New Jersey, and this recent Reddit thread really put that on display. Someone with the appropriate username “U/NooJoisey” asked how to infuriate someone from New Jersey with just one sentence and the fellow NJ Redditors certainly delivered. Can you make it...
In a first, private equity takes over public gas
Two South Jersey utilities to be owned by for-profit investment group. New Jersey regulators approved the acquisition of two of the state’s gas utilities by a private-equity investment fund, the first time a utility here has been taken private. The state Board of Public Utilities voted unanimously Wednesday to...
