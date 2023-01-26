ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 1

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Where’s my money? Answers about NJ ANCHOR rebate

❓ Questions and answers about the NJ ANCHOR property tax rebate. 🏠 The benefit has been expanded to both homeowners and renters. 🔴 The deadline to apply has been extended to Feb. 28. You have questions, we get you the answers. New Jersey: Asked & Answered is your...
roi-nj.com

Bracken: Murphy is right to support ending CBT surcharge

The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce strongly disagrees with recent comments criticizing Gov. Phil Murphy’s verbal support of ending the state Corporation Business Tax surcharge when it expires at the end of 2023. We applaud him for taking this position, especially since the CBT surcharge was already extended once.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

Lawmakers move to fight E-ZPass surprises

Motorists don’t always get advertised discounts. NJ wants drivers to be warned. State lawmakers are hoping to make more New Jersey motorists aware that they may not always qualify for E-ZPass discounts when traveling in other states where electronic tolling is available. A bipartisan bill that cleared the state...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Hiring a contractor? Beware of these red flags in NJ

🚩 Look for warning signs before signing a contract. 📃 You can get out of a contract within a few days. 🏠 A final inspection should occur before final payment is made. In 2022 alone, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs received 2,310 complaints related to home improvement.
New Jersey 101.5

11 New Jersey experiences that practically feel like hitting the lottery

Recently a question was posed on the New Jersey subreddit “What is the NJ version of winning the Powerball?”. Basically, what NJ experiences just can’t be beat?. The original poster said their answer happened to them that day when there was no line getting on 287 from Route 24. These experiences may be nonsensical to outsiders, but New Jerseyans know they can be the highlight of your day.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

Pension payment on track as state faces economic uncertainty

New Jersey’s top public-worker pension-fund officials have been told to “fully expect” a full employer pension contribution in the annual budget Gov. Phil Murphy is due to present to lawmakers next month. A key member of the Murphy administration delivered the latest update on state pension funding...
New Jersey 101.5

A cultural shift seems to be happening to NJ nightlife: Have you noticed? (Opinion)

New Jersey has always been known for its nightlife. Sure, we're not quite like the city that never sleeps, but we're definitely a close second. In fact, New Jersey has always been that and a little mix of Las Vegas. Not so much for the gambling or anything like that (with the exception of Atlantic City, of course), but for the famous phrase that's attached to Vegas.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Transportation Today News

FTA awards New Jersey nearly $11.3M for two ferry services

The Federal Transit Administration recently awarded nearly $11.3 million to two New Jersey ferry services through the Passenger Ferry Grant Program. “Ferry service is a critical component of the transportation network in New Jersey,” said Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, New Jersey Department of Transportation commissioner and NJ Transit Board chairwoman. “This funding will help set the stage […] The post FTA awards New Jersey nearly $11.3M for two ferry services appeared first on Transportation Today.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

In a first, private equity takes over public gas

Two South Jersey utilities to be owned by for-profit investment group. New Jersey regulators approved the acquisition of two of the state’s gas utilities by a private-equity investment fund, the first time a utility here has been taken private. The state Board of Public Utilities voted unanimously Wednesday to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy