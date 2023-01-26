Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
WestStar To Host Working Womens Conference
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin’s WestStar Leadership Program will host the 25th-annual Working Women’s Conference from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Feb. 10, in the Boling University Center’s Duncan Ballroom on the UT Martin main campus. The $50 registration fee includes a continental breakfast and lunch.
radionwtn.com
West Tennessee Chapter of the American Advertising Federation Hosting February 2023 Program
West Tenn.– The American Advertising Federation West Tennessee, a chapter of The American Advertising Federation (AAF), will be hosting their February 2023 program on the topic of self-publishing. “The Myths, Misinformation and Magic of Self-publishing Today” will be moderated by Merry Brown. She and panelists, Tim Johnson, Lisa Smart...
radionwtn.com
Another Big Day At Helping Hand As Whitlock Raises $10,000
Paris, Tenn.–The tiny town of Whitlock came out in full force Saturday, raising an even $10,000 for the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction. That brings the grand total raised so far this year to $184,000. The cooks and bakers in Whitlock brought a wide variety of goodies to...
WBBJ
A local city celebrates a music legend
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. —A local city held a festival. On Saturday, the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center celebrated the life and legacy of blues pioneer Sleepy John Estes. Estes, born January 25, 1899 near Ripley, Tennessee, grew up in northeast Haywood county near Nutbush. He made his first guitar from...
radionwtn.com
William “Billy” Underwood
William “Billy” Underwood, 62, of Paris, Tennessee, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at his residence. William “Billy” Underwood was born Monday, November 28, 1960, in Lee Hall, Virginia, to the late Robert Glenn “Bob” Underwood and Barbara O’Guin Underwood of Paris, Tennessee.
WBBJ
Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
radionwtn.com
Caroline Jackson Brannon
Caroline Jackson Brannon, 63, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at her residence after a long battle with leukemia and multiple sclerosis. Caroline was born Friday, October 2, 1959, in Paris, Tennessee, to the late Harold B. Jackson and the late Verla Gray Jackson. She was the co-owner...
radionwtn.com
Delmus Lee Walker
Delmus Lee Walker, 90, of Bear Spring, Tennessee, went to be with his Lord Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the Diversicare in Dover, Tennessee. He was born Friday, November 25, 1932, to Clinton Lee and Lillie Mae (Glasgow) Walker. He was preceded in death by his wife, of 58 years, Ruby Walker; parents: Clinton Lee and Lillie Mae Walker; sisters: Helen Austin, and Nell Nelson, and brother:Charles Walker.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Found in Commercial Flock in Western Tennessee
According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a commercial flock in the western portion of the state. The H5N1 virus, a highly pathogenic avian influenza - commonly referred to as "bird flu" - has been detected in a flock of commercial broiler chickens located in Weakley County, Tennessee. The chickens were tested after a sudden spike in avian deaths. It was confirmed through those tests that the flock had been impacted by the H5N1 virus. According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture,
wpsdlocal6.com
Residents want answers after avian flu detected in Weakley County, Tennessee
GREENFIELD, TN — The avian flu has arrived in five counties in West Tennessee, and people in Greenfield want answers. A control zone has been established in Weakley County after highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in a commercial chicken flock, the state's department of agriculture announced last week.
radionwtn.com
Murray State Greek Life Excels Academically
Murray State University Greek organizations showcased a successful fall 2022 academic semester based on the recently released grade report. Alpha Sigma Alpha led the sororities among fall 2022 active members with an overall 3.51 GPA, while Sigma Phi Epsilon excelled among the fraternities with a 3.52 overall GPA. Alpha Sigma Alpha and Sigma Phi Epsilon new members had an outstanding semester with a 3.56 GPA and 3.32 GPA respectively.
radionwtn.com
Paris Quota Learns About Behavioral Health
Paris, Tenn.–Gina Matlock, Community Champion and Medical Student Coordinator for the Henry County Medical Center spoke on Behavioral Health to the Paris Quotarians and guests this week. She won the Community Star Award in 2021 which is an award given out at the state level. She received this award...
radionwtn.com
Italian Cream Cake Draws $1,275 At Helping Hand
Paris, Tenn.–Have you ever seen a $1,275 cake? That was the final price for the seven pound Italian cream cake at Friday’s Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction. The first bid for the cake was $30 from David Jackson and at that point a bidding war ensued, with the final bid of $1,275 from New Hope Church that finalized the purchase.
WBBJ
GALLERY: Safety measure saves church from fire in Gibson County
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local church caught fire, but one interesting safety measure saved it from total destruction. Friday around noon, the Gibson County Fire Department responded to a call that Gibson Wells Methodist Church was on fire. Fire officials say the fire began after a faulty wire...
WBBJ
GALLERY: Food giveaway held in Selmer
SELMER, Tenn. — The Mid-South Food Bank held a food giveaway on Wednesday. The mobile pantry utilizes refrigerated vehicles to provide nutritious food in a drive-thru setup to individuals facing food insecurity in the community. The drive-thru mobile donation began at 10 a.m. and provided until supplies last. You...
radionwtn.com
Basketball Homecoming Activities Highlight Week At UC
Union City, Tenn.–Week-long basketball homecoming activities at Union City Schools will culminate with a high school hoop doubleheader between the Tornado teams and Milan Friday night at Marty Sisco Gymnasium. Fun daily assemblies at the high school that included multiple games and competitions, and system-wide dress-up days enjoyed by...
lakelandcurrents.com
Community Advisory Board Meeting Attracts Crowd
A crowd of nearly 100 people packed the City Hall chambers for a community advisory board meeting this past Tuesday evening, January 24, 2023. Thankfully Livestream video was available to residents, many of whom watched the almost two-hour meeting from the comfort of their homes. The special called BOC meeting that took place prior discussed and set in motion the search for an appropriate Shelby County Sherriff Office (SCSO) substation within Lakeland boarders.
radionwtn.com
Ja Morant Makes Surprise Appearance As Murray Racers Beat Missouri State
The Murray State Racers received a surprise visit from Ja Morant and defended their home court with a 74-71 victory over Missouri State. Ja Morant Poster Day was made better when the Memphis Grizzlies NBA All-Star made a surprise visit and the Murray State Racers earned a 74-71 win over the Missouri State Bears at the CFSB Center in Murray, Ky.
WBBJ
‘Heartbroken’: Legal battle ends for Pathways stabbing survivor
JACKSON, Tenn. — A former West Tennessee Healthcare employee’s legal journey comes to an end. “You know, my fight is over, but I would like to open that up so it doesn’t happen again to a patient or a healthcare worker,” said Jessica Forsythe. Forsythe, who...
WBBJ
Two food giveaways coming to West Tennessee this week
SELMER, Tenn. — Those in need in the community are invited to attend one of two upcoming food giveaways. Mid-South Food Bank announces they will host two food drives in West Tennessee this week. The first will take place on Tuesday, January 24 at 213 South Court in Tiptonville.
