radionwtn.com
Italian Cream Cake Draws $1,275 At Helping Hand
Paris, Tenn.–Have you ever seen a $1,275 cake? That was the final price for the seven pound Italian cream cake at Friday’s Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction. The first bid for the cake was $30 from David Jackson and at that point a bidding war ensued, with the final bid of $1,275 from New Hope Church that finalized the purchase.
radionwtn.com
Another Big Day At Helping Hand As Whitlock Raises $10,000
Paris, Tenn.–The tiny town of Whitlock came out in full force Saturday, raising an even $10,000 for the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction. That brings the grand total raised so far this year to $184,000. The cooks and bakers in Whitlock brought a wide variety of goodies to...
radionwtn.com
William “Billy” Underwood
William “Billy” Underwood, 62, of Paris, Tennessee, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at his residence. William “Billy” Underwood was born Monday, November 28, 1960, in Lee Hall, Virginia, to the late Robert Glenn “Bob” Underwood and Barbara O’Guin Underwood of Paris, Tennessee.
radionwtn.com
Caroline Jackson Brannon
Caroline Jackson Brannon, 63, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at her residence after a long battle with leukemia and multiple sclerosis. Caroline was born Friday, October 2, 1959, in Paris, Tennessee, to the late Harold B. Jackson and the late Verla Gray Jackson. She was the co-owner...
radionwtn.com
WestStar To Host Working Womens Conference
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin’s WestStar Leadership Program will host the 25th-annual Working Women’s Conference from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Feb. 10, in the Boling University Center’s Duncan Ballroom on the UT Martin main campus. The $50 registration fee includes a continental breakfast and lunch.
Nicole Kidman is Filming a Movie in Middle Tennessee – Here’s How to be an Extra
Actress Nicole Kidman will be filming an upcoming feature for Amazon Studios called Holland, Michigan. The feature, based on Andrew Sodroski’s (Manhunt) script involves secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town with a Hitchcock bent. Kidman will star and produce with Per Saari under her Blossom Films, reported Deadline. Filming will take place in the […] The post Nicole Kidman is Filming a Movie in Middle Tennessee – Here’s How to be an Extra appeared first on Sumner County Source.
radionwtn.com
West Tennessee Chapter of the American Advertising Federation Hosting February 2023 Program
West Tenn.– The American Advertising Federation West Tennessee, a chapter of The American Advertising Federation (AAF), will be hosting their February 2023 program on the topic of self-publishing. “The Myths, Misinformation and Magic of Self-publishing Today” will be moderated by Merry Brown. She and panelists, Tim Johnson, Lisa Smart...
fortcampbell-courier.com
BACH prepares for post’s transition to MHS GENESIS
MHS GENESIS, the new electronic health record for the Military Health System, is coming to Fort Campbell June 3. The new system will provide more secure and convenient care for military personnel, veterans and their Families. Since 2017, the system which replaces several legacy services including the TRICARE Online secure...
radionwtn.com
Delmus Lee Walker
Delmus Lee Walker, 90, of Bear Spring, Tennessee, went to be with his Lord Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the Diversicare in Dover, Tennessee. He was born Friday, November 25, 1932, to Clinton Lee and Lillie Mae (Glasgow) Walker. He was preceded in death by his wife, of 58 years, Ruby Walker; parents: Clinton Lee and Lillie Mae Walker; sisters: Helen Austin, and Nell Nelson, and brother:Charles Walker.
clarksvillenow.com
Riverview Square breaks ground in downtown Clarksville featuring hotel, restaurants and more | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Downtown Clarksville will soon look very different as long-awaited quality of life projects get underway amid the near completion of F&M Bank Arena. In a ceremony with city and county officials on Wednesday, crews officially broke ground on Riverview Square, which will be a...
whvoradio.com
Man Rushed To Nashville Hospital With Hand Injuries
A man was rushed to a Nashville hospital after having his hand stuck in a machine at Hampton Meats in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man around 50-years-old got his hand stuck in a meat tenderizer. The man was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Vanderbilt University...
WSMV
101st Airborne Division set to return to Fort Campbell
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Soldiers with the famed 101st Airborne Division are scheduled to return from a six-month deployment following the completion of their mission across Europe. The 101st Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade shipped out on July 6, 2022, and it marked the first deployment out of Fort Campbell to...
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Found in Commercial Flock in Western Tennessee
According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a commercial flock in the western portion of the state. The H5N1 virus, a highly pathogenic avian influenza - commonly referred to as "bird flu" - has been detected in a flock of commercial broiler chickens located in Weakley County, Tennessee. The chickens were tested after a sudden spike in avian deaths. It was confirmed through those tests that the flock had been impacted by the H5N1 virus. According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture,
whvoradio.com
Man Severely Injured In Hopkinsville Stabbing
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was stabbed at an apartment on Talbert Drive in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say two men got into an argument and one stabbed the other in the chest. The man that was stabbed was treated and transported to a...
State of Tennessee Interviewing for Jobs at Montgomery Bell State Park
Parks department has vacancies across the state, seeking to fill openings at Montgomery Bell. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has announced a round of open interviews to fill staffing positions at Montgomery Bell State Park.
WBBJ
New scam targets restaurant patrons
JACKSON, Tenn. —JPD warns of new scam. According to the Jackson Police Department, residents should be aware of a new scam. JPD posted about on the newest scam to their social media page, explaining it involves QR codes located on information at some restaurants. Often, restaurants now offer the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Residents want answers after avian flu detected in Weakley County, Tennessee
GREENFIELD, TN — The avian flu has arrived in five counties in West Tennessee, and people in Greenfield want answers. A control zone has been established in Weakley County after highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in a commercial chicken flock, the state's department of agriculture announced last week.
whopam.com
Ground Broken On Clarksville Development
A new development is coming to downtown Clarksville. Ground was broken Wednesday by both city and county leaders for the development called Riverview Square. A 156-room hotel is being built along with 55-thousand square feet of retail and entertainment space. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of this year and it is projected to open at some point in 2024.
whopam.com
Todd Fiscal Court hears update, recommendations after Guthrie explosion
Todd Fiscal Court on Friday morning heard an update on the January 18 explosion in Guthrie that killed two people and injured three others. As previously reported, the fatality victims were identified as 21-year old Alex Wix of Westmoreland, Tennessee and 35-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville. All three people injured, including two who were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, have now been released from the hospital.
fox17.com
Two train cars overturn in Christian County
Two train cars have derailed in Pembroke, Kentucky late Monday night. The Pembroke Fire Department reports it happened near Main Street but there are no road closures because of it. CSX is on the scene and handling the situation. Pembroke Fire says there's no immediate danger, they're just asking everyone...
