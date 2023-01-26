ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Dylan Raiola comments gives Husker fans hope

As the 2023 recruiting class winds down, the Nebraska football team is starting to point its full attention to the 2024 class. In particular, Matt Rhule and company is turning their full attention to the jewel of the class, Chandler quarterback Dylan Raiola. But is the 5-star quarterback turning his attention to the Cornhuskers?
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

California defensive lineman Sua Lefotu commits to Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. -- While 'Calibraska' may not be a thing anymore, Nebraska is back in the Golden State with a sizable commitment. Defensive lineman Sua Lefotu comes to the Huskers from Bellflower, located in Los Angeles County. The 6'4", 285 lb. defender played his high school ball at national power St. John Bosco.
LINCOLN, NE
The Great Cornholio

Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitment

Nebraska football was able to get a commitment from 2023 defensive lineman Sua Lefotu on Saturday. He made the announcement on Twitter. Lefotu is ranked as the 144th overall defensive lineman and his class, and the 119th overall player in his class from the state of California per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is a three-star recruit, and holds a numerical rating of 84 overall.
LINCOLN, NE
GoCreighton.com

Men's Basketball Game on Saturday is SOLD OUT

OMAHA, Neb. -- This Saturday's Creighton men's basketball Pink Out against No. 13 Xavier is officially sold out, as well. Limited standing room only tickets will go on sale on Friday morning at 10 a.m. at the CHI Health Center Omaha box office. Student section tickets will still be available...
OMAHA, NE
Corn Nation

The Real Untold Story of 90s Nebraska Football

Nebraska football went on a five-year run from 1993-1997 that resulted in a 60–3 record and three Nebraska national titles. Those are the years Nebraska fans think of when we think of “The 90s”. Before that, Tom Osborne’s teams were very good, but they weren’t great....
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Weekend snow chances, dangerous cold forecast for Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather returns to eastern Nebraska and western Iowa this weekend. After a windy and mild Friday, light snow will move in north of the Omaha metro area overnight Friday into Saturday. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Nebraska and Iowa counties to the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha nonprofit speaks against LB258

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last decade, officials with Project Extra Mile noticed a decrease in the number of underage youth getting caught up in alcohol use. Now, they say the pandemic has reversed that trend. “Since the pandemic, it’s really increased because of isolation and not having school,...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Brutal wind chills overnight, with more snow expected west

Lincoln saw light snow through Saturday, but most of the accumulations were in northern Nebraska. Snow showers are likely to continue into the early morning hours of Sunday, so final totals are not yet clear. As of Saturday afternoon, some of the more impressive snow reports came from Burton (13″), O’Neill (8″), Ainsworth (8″) and Bloomfield (7.9″).
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Roughly 154,000 Nebraska residents apply for student loan forgiveness

A flasher was arrested, and a 14-year-old's fears relieved -- thanks to a Six On Your Side viewer. Four options presented for heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in Omaha. A final report has been prepared on the four options the city is considering to address heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in northeast Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Crews begin tearing down historic Gold’s Building in downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The partial demolition of the historic Gold’s Building in downtown Lincoln has begun. The building, which has stood at the corner near 11th and O Streets since 1924, is being redeveloped to “maintain habitability.”. According to the city’s redevelopment plan, the rehabilitated building...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Cozad woman arrested after pursuit with Nebraska troopers near Lexington

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Cozad woman was arrested Wednesday night after a high-speed chase with troopers in central Nebraska. Around 10:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a vehicle on Interstate 80, just south of Overton. The Nebraska State Patrol said the driver was believed to have “multiple...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Now Serving: Everett's

OMAHA, Neb. — Along 88th and Maple streets, you'll find a family-friendly pub boasting big flavor on classic Americana dishes: Everett's. "It's a cool little urban barbeque type," says co-owner Tyler Thiesen. "We do outstanding chicken wings, signature burgers, and fried brussels sprouts are one of our key appetizers...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Nebraska Governor Pillen appoints new public service commissioner

LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Nebraska is getting a new public service commissioner and he's a familiar name in Omaha. Governor Jim Pillen announced today he's appointing Christian Mirch to the position. It was previously held by Crystal Rhoades. She was elected last fall to serve as the Douglas County Clerk...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy