Have You Ever Noticed Few Texas Homes Have A Basement?
Where I grew up a majority of the homes have basements. Having lived all over Texas, from Corpus Christi to San Angelo, I've noticed that basements are not common here. In fact, I have seen lively and viral social media discussions that assert that basements are illegal in Texas. That certainly isn't true. The state capitol building in Austin has a basement. Illegal? No.
State of Texas: ‘You’re not welcome here,’ Bill to limit TX land purchases brings backlash
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A bill filed in the Texas Senate aims to ban citizens of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas. Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, filed Senate Bill 147 amid concerns from some top Republican officials that foreign adversaries could endanger state interests by buying Texas land. Texas Agriculture […]
Is it illegal to warm up your car in Indiana?
With cold weather hitting the country this week — especially in the Midwest — drivers may want to warm up their vehicles before they hit the roads. But is that legal?
Why Does (Almost) Every Town in Texas Have A Water Tower?
They are the stuff of legend. How many movies about life in America have a scene either near or on top of the town's water tower? No matter how small a city it is, it seems they have at least one water tower. San Angelo has five, but only three of them are elevated.
Many Texas Cities Rank High As Best For Remote Employees
A recent analysis by LawnStarter has revealed that Texas is a very friendly place- for remote workers especially, based on metrics such as, "internet quality, cost of living, and access to coworking spaces" in addition to other factors like financial incentives provided by state and local governments. Texas cities Plano...
Texas just made it easier for young people to carry guns
The policy change is based on a federal judge's August decision.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Texas lawmakers hope their effort could stop catalytic converter thefts
Texas falls only behind California for the highest number of catalytic convertor theft claims, according to the insurance company.
These are the highest paying jobs in Texas, report finds
If you can't stop inflation, you can at least try and get a pay raise.
proclaimerscv.com
Finally, Texas May Legalize Over Three Marijuana Dispensaries
Texas might have more than three authorized marijuana dispensaries shortly. While not legalized marijuana, Texas does have compassionate use legislation that permits some individuals to purchase and use “medical” marijuana. However, the conditions are somewhat strict. Texas now only has 3 dispensaries, which offers some huge commercial prospects...
5 Surprising Items That Are Illegal To Throw Away In Texas
There are two different kinds of illegal dumping in the state of Texas. Here is the “what” and the “where” to consider when you are trying to get rid of stuff. First off we will deal with the where. You can't dump solid waste in Texas if you aren't doing it at a site registered by the Texas Natural Resource Conservation Commission.
What Is Happening To Your Texas Drinking Water?
February starts in less than a week, and there are a lot of advantages, and disadvantages ahead with the short month. The time between your mortgage or rent payment probably falls into the disadvantage. When things like month long adjustments occur to the water in Killeen, February is just the right length.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Texas Is Home to the Dirtiest City in America
Let's face it: keeping things clean is a tough task for anyone. When you get home after a long day of work, it's easy to just let the laundry and dishes pile up, or stack as much trash as you can on the bin before you have to take it out. For some of us, it keeps getting pushed back, and pushed back even further. Then it reaches a point where we just wonder, "how did this get so bad?"
Dog Found in Colorado After Being Stolen in Texas 3 Years Ago
We can only imagine the sense of overwhelming joy, relief, and closure one Texas dog owner is feeling after getting a call that their stolen dog has been found. Three years after a Rotweiller went missing from a Texas backyard, the dog was found by a few caring people concerned for the pooch that was out running near Highway 36.
Grundy County Herald
In-N-Out Burger to Expand to Tennessee
In-N-Out Burger will invest $125.5 million, create more than 275 new jobs in Williamson County. Company will open first Tennessee restaurants by 2026.
ABC 15 News
New lawsuit claims mini Fireball bottles don't actually contain whisky
You can find those tiny Fireball shooter bottles at most grocery or convenience stores for a very low price, but a new class action lawsuit claims those tiny bottles don't actually contain any whisky. A new class-action lawsuit filed in Illinois claims that Sazerac Company, Inc., the maker of Fireball,...
'She puts everybody else first': Grieving Texas farmer gets greenhouse, mower thanks to Little Wishes
DALLAS — Detroit is a tiny town in Red River County near the Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas state lines. And it isn’t pronounced the way you think it’s pronounced. The emphasis is on the first syllable. Debra and Kevin Galland quickly learned that when they moved to...
The Daily South
The 7 Best Train Rides In Texas For A Unique Lone Star Excursion
Hopping aboard a train evokes nostalgia for simpler times, when enjoying the view was preferred over tuning out with technology. Train travel is still all around us if you know where to look, and people are beginning to head back to the railroad tracks. Of all the historic and seasonal train rides in the South, Texas perhaps boasts the most. Between the many diverse regions and cities, you’ll find plenty of train excursions in the Lone Star State to sit back and enjoy the scenery, whether on a train tour of the Hill Country, a wine train in North Texas, or a historic small-town train that takes you a step back in time.
Black and White Data: How racially integrated is Texas? That's a complicated question.
A recent study named Texas as one of the most racially integrated states in the U.S., but a state's diversity and it's level of integration are separate matters.
Awesome 98
Lubbock, TX
