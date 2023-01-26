Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska lands three-star defensive lineman Sua Lefotu from high school powerhouse
Sua Lefotu paid his dues for several years, learning from experienced teammates daily at high school football powerhouse St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) Playing time wasn’t always easy to come by for Lefotu, but after a standout senior year, the three-star defensive lineman had college coaches’ attention. But, it wasn’t until mid-January that Nebraska extended a scholarship offer and invited him to campus for a visit.
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitment
Nebraska football was able to get a commitment from 2023 defensive lineman Sua Lefotu on Saturday. He made the announcement on Twitter. Lefotu is ranked as the 144th overall defensive lineman and his class, and the 119th overall player in his class from the state of California per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is a three-star recruit, and holds a numerical rating of 84 overall.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska reveals ongoing progress on new football facility
Nebraska fans, get ready. The Nebraska football Twitter account updated fans on the progress of the new state-of-the-art football facility, which the university is hoping to be completed by this Fall. There’s a lot of work to be done, but the updates are looking good so far. Take a look...
Corn Nation
The Real Untold Story of 90s Nebraska Football
Nebraska football went on a five-year run from 1993-1997 that resulted in a 60–3 record and three Nebraska national titles. Those are the years Nebraska fans think of when we think of “The 90s”. Before that, Tom Osborne’s teams were very good, but they weren’t great....
etxview.com
Jim McKee: A forgotten builder
Lincoln’s first City Directory, published in 1873, lists only one contractor, Stout & Jamison, who built the first Nebraska State Penitentiary. By 1881 there were seven contractors with only Dobson & Campbell yielding a name which would be associated with Lincoln builders for over a century. By the year...
WOWT
Flower Festival makes return to Omaha's St. Cecilia Cathedral
A Bellevue University graduate speaks on overcoming addiction. Light snow showers will taper off this evening, but frigid conditions continue with temperatures falling into the single digits. Creighton hosts annual Pinkout Game. Updated: 6 hours ago. Creighton hosts an annual game for a good cause.
KETV.com
Weekend snow chances, dangerous cold forecast for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather returns to eastern Nebraska and western Iowa this weekend. After a windy and mild Friday, light snow will move in north of the Omaha metro area overnight Friday into Saturday. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Nebraska and Iowa counties to the...
klkntv.com
Brutal wind chills overnight, with more snow expected west
Lincoln saw light snow through Saturday, but most of the accumulations were in northern Nebraska. Snow showers are likely to continue into the early morning hours of Sunday, so final totals are not yet clear. As of Saturday afternoon, some of the more impressive snow reports came from Burton (13″), O’Neill (8″), Ainsworth (8″) and Bloomfield (7.9″).
klkntv.com
Crews begin tearing down historic Gold’s Building in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The partial demolition of the historic Gold’s Building in downtown Lincoln has begun. The building, which has stood at the corner near 11th and O Streets since 1924, is being redeveloped to “maintain habitability.”. According to the city’s redevelopment plan, the rehabilitated building...
News Channel Nebraska
13 Nebraska counties to see license plate duplicates
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer's Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The...
klkntv.com
Cozad woman arrested after pursuit with Nebraska troopers near Lexington
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Cozad woman was arrested Wednesday night after a high-speed chase with troopers in central Nebraska. Around 10:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a vehicle on Interstate 80, just south of Overton. The Nebraska State Patrol said the driver was believed to have “multiple...
klin.com
NDOL’s Lincoln Services Move to 1330 N St
Services from the Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL) for workers in the Lincoln area have moved to 1330 N Street, Suite A, as of Friday, Jan. 27. The move comes on the heels of the American Job Center of Lancaster and Saunders Counties moving to the same location. “The new...
WOWT
Omaha man killed in crash at 38th, Cuming streets
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man has died following a crash at 38th and Cuming streets. Just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the intersection for a personal injury collision. A 2005 Infiniti G35X, driven by 20-year-old Reyah McFarland of Omaha, struck a 2015 Ford Escape. The driver...
WOWT
Omaha fire crews battle apartment blaze near 24th, Douglas
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews are battling an apartment fire Wednesday night. Crews were dispatched to the building along 24th Street, between Farnam and Douglas streets, just after 9 p.m. We’re told the fire was mostly contained to one unit on the first floor of the building.
klkntv.com
Nebraska police departments denounce officers accused in Tyre Nichol’s death
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police chiefs from Lincoln and Omaha are condemning the alleged actions of five Memphis officers. On Friday, the City of Memphis released footage in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. The four videos appear to show five officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols between two scenes.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle
SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
WOWT
La Vista police chief responds to Ryan Larsen death petition
WOWT's Brent Weber's interview with University of Nebraska at Omaha chancellor Joanne Li. WOWT's Brent Weber's interview with University of Nebraska at Omaha chancellor Joanne Li. Updated: 6 hours ago. Omaha fire crews battled an apartment fire near 24th and Douglas Wednesday night. 6 FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Water main break...
WOWT
Report gives options to ease truck traffic on north Omaha road
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A final report is out that gives four possible options to address the problem of heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in Omaha. The traffic affects neighborhoods along North 30th, which is also Highway 75 in northeast Omaha. The Metropolitan Area Planning Agency studied the...
KETV.com
Gas leak draws firefighters to west Omaha gas station Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — You may have noticed some action out near Village Pointe Friday afternoon. Firefighters were called out to a gas leak at the Casey's near 168th Street and West Dodge Road. The battalion chief couldn't accurately estimate the gas emitted from the slow leak, but he said...
WOWT
Omaha apartment fire causes estimated $10,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An apartment fire allegedly caused by discarded smoking material was extinguished quickly, but not before causing some damage. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:36 a.m. Saturday crews were called to an apartment fire near 35th and Dodge Street. Crews arrived and found a small...
