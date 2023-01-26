Read full article on original website
The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prisonJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sightEdy Zoo
fox5dc.com
Police investigate body found in park near ICC in Montgomery County
COLESVILLE, Md. - A death investigation is underway after a body was found near the Intercounty Connector (ICC) in Montgomery County, according to police. The body was discovered Saturday afternoon in a heavily wooded area of Upper Paint Branch Park at Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane in Colesville, according to Montgomery County Police.
Robbery suspect caught on surveillance video in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect involved in a robbery in Southeast D.C. on Friday. Around 9:20 p.m., police claim suspects approached a victim in the 1900 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The suspects then...
Officers conduct death investigation in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a death after finding a body in the county Saturday afternoon. On Saturday, January 28, around 2 p.m., officers responded to Upper Paint Branch Park , in the area of Hobbs drive and Somerset Lane, and located a body.
bethesdamagazine.com
Body found near ICC in Colesville, police say
A body was found Saturday afternoon in Colesville, just south of the Intercounty Connector, Montgomery County police reported. Officers responded around 2:01 p.m. to Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park, close to Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane, according to a brief news release. There, officers located the body. The state...
Missing 20-year-old Rockville woman found dead in park
Montgomery County police are investigating the murder of a 20-year-old woman after discovering a body in the Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park on Saturday.
WJLA
Driver carjacked at gunpoint after Fairfax Co. crash; police warn residents
VIENNA, Va. (7News) — The Vienna Police Department is cautioning residents to be vigilant after a two-vehicle crash led to a carjacking in Fairfax County late Saturday evening, according to police. Around 10 p.m., a driver was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger on Park Street near Moore Avenue...
WJLA
17-year-old dead after shooting in Alexandria; second teen in custody, police say
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — A 17-year-old is in custody after a shooting in Alexandria on Friday that left another teen dead, according to a release. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue. Police found a 17-year-old boy, whose name has not been...
NBC Washington
Death Investigation Slows Traffic Along ICC
A death investigation created a backup along the ICC Saturday afternoon, just past mile marker 14 and before exit 16. Montgomery County police said they received a call for service at 2:01 p.m. at Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane in Upper Paint Branch Park, where they found a body. "The...
fox5dc.com
Alleged assault at Gaithersburg Giant under investigation
Over the next two weeks, prosecutors will be presenting case details to a grand jury to determine whether a 19-year-old suspect charged in an apparent violent assault, should also be charged with a hate crime. The violent assault happened at a Gaithersburg Giant supermarket on Wednesday – the suspect allegedly beat a Jewish man to the point of unconsciousness. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez is at that Gaithersburg supermarket with the latest details.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigate Second Armed Robbery in Two Weeks at Same Food Truck
On January 27, at approximately 4:00 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the 6500 block of New Hampshire Avenue (Pupuseria Luisa food truck) for the report of a strong arm robbery that occurred earlier. This is the second armed robbery reported by the food truck in two weeks. According to...
17-year-old killed in shooting in Alexandria
According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found a 17-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
16-year-old reported missing in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, MD – A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing since Thursday in Silver Spring. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring. Maria Eduarda Soares Tavira was last seen on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at approximately 7 a.m., in the 12900 block of Holdridge Rd. Eduarda is approximately 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and a nose piercing. She was last seen wearing all black clothing. Police and family are concerned The post 16-year-old reported missing in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman Killed After Jumping Out Of Intoxicated Driver's Moving Jeep In PWC, Police Say
A woman is dead after jumping out of a moving Jeep being driven by an allegedly intoxicated driver in Prince William County, police say. Stefany De La Cruz Moreno Medina, 30, was killed on Saturday, Jan. 28 when she bailed on driver Gustavo Barahona Benitez, 38, both of Woodbridge, who is now in po…
WJLA
MPD looking for this man in connection to fatal shooting near Minnesota Ave. Metro Station
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it is looking for a man in connection to a fatal shooting near the Minnesota Avenue Metro Station in Northeast on Jan. 19. 23-year-old Keshon Cornish, of Lanham, Md. was shot and killed in the 4000 block of Minnesota...
One dead, four injured in shooting, crash in West Baltimore
Four people are injured, and one person is dead Saturday night following a mass shooting near the intersection Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street.
wfmd.com
Frederick Man Indicted For Shots-Fired Incident
It was one of three indictments returned on Friday by the Grand Jury. Frederick, Md (KM) Three indictments were returned by the Frederick County Grand Jury on Friday. The panel charged Kyeron Zaimere Cottingham, 26, of Frederick with three counts of 1st-degree assault; one count each of use of a firearm in a crime of violence; possession of a firearm with a felony conviction; illegal possession of a regulated firearm; possession of a magazine with ten rounds or more; having a loaded handgun on his person, illegal possession of ammunition; two counts of malicious destruction of property of $1,000 or greater; one count of malicious destruction of property less than $1,000; discharging a firearm in the city, and reckless endangerment.
mocoshow.com
Suspect Arrested at Lakeforest Mall for Bank Robbery
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 37-Year-Old Jason Rollins, unknown address, with the bank robbery that occurred on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the Bank of America in the 400 block of N. Frederick Ave. in Gaithersburg.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Commercial Burglary; Surveillance Video Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a Burtonsville commercial burglary. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. On Saturday, January 7, 2023, at approximately 3:05 p.m.,...
D.C. Police Make Arrest In Stabbing
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An unknown individual was stabbed on Tuesday night, and the Washington D.C. Metro Police have now made an arrest in the case. Shortly before 9:30 pm, police arrived at the 5300 Block of Jay Street to investigate the report of a stabbing. At the location, police found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. The identity and condition of the victim remain unknown at this time. 29-year-old Clifton Penny of D.C. was arrested Thursday and charged with the stabbing. The post D.C. Police Make Arrest In Stabbing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Court docs say group involved in Maryland grocery store assault of Jewish man shouted 'do it for Kanye'
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Court documents in a Gaithersburg grocery store assault show that while the suspect attacked the victim, who is Jewish, a group of people who were with the suspect yelled "do it for Kanye." The Montgomery County Police Department said the assault happened on Wednesday just before...
